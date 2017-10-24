  1. Home & Real Estate
How to Move a 137-Year-Old House across Town

The historic Morris Marks House has a new location just south of downtown Portland.

By Kayla Brock 10/24/2017 at 11:22am

The 137-year-old Morris Marks House will be getting some TLC within the next year. Owners Karen Karlsson and Rick Michaelson plan to give it a spanking-new design and list it on the National Register of Historic Places. That, however, may be the easy part.

The hard part? Moving the whole building across town.

Portland architect Warren Heywood Williams—who also built the Old Church and Temple Beth Israel—designed the charming two-story Italianate home in 1880 for local shoe merchant Morris Marks. It later was used as a rooming house, but as maintenance costs rose, the home was closed and boarded up. For the past 17 years, the house sat vacant on a prime piece of downtown property—on Southwest 11th between Jefferson and Main—as increasingly frenzied developers circled.

“For 20 years they have been trying to save this house and there have been several attempts to find a location to move it," says Karlsson, who says she and Michaelson were approached by advocates about the house. "At that point we got involved to find a location for it.”

Once they landed on a suitable site and secured an agreement from the city and Portland State University, workers cut the house into two pieces, disconnected it from the foundation, and towed it, every so slowly, through the Park Blocks. $444,000 and two days later, the house arrived at its new home at the intersection of Southwest Broadway Drive and Grant Street, currently owned by the Portland Water Bureau.

“We plan on building a foundation for it permanently," Karlsson says. "Fix it up and convert it to office space on the main floor and second floor, and the basement will likely be an apartment."

Style & Shopping

Shopping

How a North Portland Boutique Plans to Conquer the World

10/23/2017 By Kayla Brock

Fashion Events

A Shoe Master Returns to Portland for One Night

10/17/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

This Women's Workwear Line Says Yes to Pockets (and No to Plumber’s Crack)

10/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Gorgeous Raincoats to Slick Galoshes, the Best Local Stuff for Wet Weather

10/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

These Dramatic Foam Headdresses Are Giving Us Life

10/03/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style Spotlight

North Portland's Cloak & Dagger Is the Cheers of Barbershops

09/26/2017 By Kayla Brock

Health & Wellness

Furry Friends

Purringtons Cat Lounge Offers Senior Citizens and Veterans a Paw-Some Deal

10/18/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Fermentation Nation

Have a Rotten Good Time at the Portland Fermentation Fest

10/18/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Light a Fire 2017: Keeping Us Healthy

How an Oregon Clinic Provides Vital Health Care for Seasonal and Migrant Workers

10/16/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Light a Fire 2017: Extraordinary Board Member

How One Portlander Helps People Plan for End-of-Life Care

10/16/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Chicken Feels

In Portland, Your Pet Chicken Can Get Reiki

10/16/2017 By Wyatt Stayner

All the Apples

Nibble Rare Apples at Rubinette Market’s Harvest Tasting This Saturday

10/12/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Bars & Nightlife

Pour

Orange Julius + Festive Nog = This Cocktail

10/12/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Everyday Activism

Drink and Dance to Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

10/03/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

