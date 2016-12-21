Portland's Top Doctors & Nurses 2017

We all need a little expert help sometimes to stay at our best. For the past 13 years, Portland Monthly’s Top Doctors & Nurses feature has provided a peer-vetted go-to list of doctors, nurse practitioners, and complementary medicine providers in the Portland area. This year, we also included physician assistants (PAs), in recognition of their vital role in modern care.

So how do we make this list? We start our intensive five-month survey process by asking these professionals one question, spanning 75 medical specialties: to whom would they trust the care of their loved ones? Thousands participated in our 2016 survey, submitting more than 12,000 nominations. The list represents the top 5 percent of vote-getters, who were then carefully reviewed by a volunteer panel of local medical professionals. The result, we think, stands all on its own.

Browse the searchable database here.