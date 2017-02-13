Downtown Hilton to Be Renamed after Famed Oregon Suffragist

The Hilton Portland Executive Tower, soon to be renamed after Abigail Scott Duniway Image: Hilton Hotels & Resorts

A Rose City hotel experience is about to get a bit sweeter.

Along with a multi-million dollar remodel—due for completion this March—the city’s largest hotel, Portland Hilton & Executive Tower, is changing its name to the Duniway, according to Travel + Leisure. The new name honors legendary Oregon women’s rights advocate and journalist Abigail Scott Duniway.

For 40 years, Duniway was an active voice for women’s rights, founding the weekly human rights newspaper The New Northwest, which ran from 1871-1887. She was also one of five "vice presidents at-large"—along with her mentor Susan B. Anthony—of the National Women’s Suffrage Association.

Though Duniway never lived to see the passage of the 19th Amendment, she was given the honor of writing the Oregon Women Suffrage Proclamation in 1912. Her impressive resumé includes founding a boarding school in Lafayette, running her own millinery and notions shop, and becoming Multnomah County’s first woman to register and vote. (Oregon granted women the right to vote in 1912, a full eight years before the 19th's ratification.)

“We wanted a name that would represent Portland,” the hotel’s general manager, Eric Walters, told Travel + Leisure. “Abigail Duniway was one of Portland’s most important pioneers.”

The hotel’s remodel will also unveil a new restaurant, Jackrabbit, run by Top Chef winner Chris Cosentino. The newly unveiled concept will feature a menu that also draws inspiration from Portland’s rich history. The Hilton's expansion fits in with a larger trend in the Portland area, with numerous high-rise hospitality options currently underway.