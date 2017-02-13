  1. Blogs
Downtown Hilton to Be Renamed after Famed Oregon Suffragist

The new Duniway is getting a big remodel, too.

By Lauren Kershner 2/13/2017 at 1:18pm

The Hilton Portland Executive Tower, soon to be renamed after Abigail Scott Duniway

Image: Hilton Hotels & Resorts

A Rose City hotel experience is about to get a bit sweeter. 

Along with a multi-million dollar remodel—due for completion this March—the city’s largest hotel, Portland Hilton & Executive Tower, is changing its name to the Duniway, according to Travel + Leisure. The new name honors legendary Oregon women’s rights advocate and journalist Abigail Scott Duniway.

For 40 years, Duniway was an active voice for women’s rights, founding the weekly human rights newspaper The New Northwest, which ran from 1871-1887. She was also one of five "vice presidents at-large"—along with her mentor Susan B. Anthony—of the National Women’s Suffrage Association.

Though Duniway never lived to see the passage of the 19th Amendment, she was given the honor of writing the Oregon Women Suffrage Proclamation in 1912. Her impressive resumé includes founding a boarding school in Lafayette, running her own millinery and notions shop, and becoming Multnomah County’s first woman to register and vote. (Oregon granted women the right to vote in 1912, a full eight years before the 19th's ratification.)

 “We wanted a name that would represent Portland,” the hotel’s general manager, Eric Walters, told Travel + Leisure. “Abigail Duniway was one of Portland’s most important pioneers.” 

The hotel’s remodel will also unveil a new restaurant, Jackrabbit, run by Top Chef winner Chris Cosentino. The newly unveiled concept will feature a menu that also draws inspiration from Portland’s rich history. The Hilton's expansion fits in with a larger trend in the Portland area, with numerous high-rise hospitality options currently underway.

Style & Shopping

Runway

Portland's Sexiest Lingerie Hits the Runway

12:15pm By Eden Dawn

Runway Show

Fade to Light Returns to Bring Us Joy

02/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Openings

Design Within Reach Opens Its Largest Studio in the Country in Portland

01/31/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Pets: Trophy Case

Five Portland-Made Gifts for Furry Friends

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Winning Finds

Exquisitely Crafted Knives to Makeup for Women of Color, February’s Best Local Goods

01/23/2017 By Eden Dawn

History

White Stag Made Portland into a Sports Gear Mecca

01/23/2017 By Zeb Larson

Health & Wellness

Get Out

How Looking out the Window Can Help You Survive a Concrete World

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Fit City

Portland’s Revocycle Is Quietly Revolutionizing Spin Class

02/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Good Eats

Don’t Fear the Fat—Your Body Will Thank You

02/02/2017 By Elise Herron

Read 'Em and Eat

Get Funky with Fermentation Folk Hero Sandor Ellix Katz

02/02/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Pets

The Uber of Pet Care: An On-Demand Veterinary Service Comes to Portland

01/26/2017 By Regan Breeden

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

Hotels

Downtown Hilton to Be Renamed after Famed Oregon Suffragist

02/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Architecture

These PSU Architecture Students Traveled the US-Mexico Border to Design a Better Wall

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

Openings

Design Within Reach Opens Its Largest Studio in the Country in Portland

01/31/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Development

These 'Sleeping Pods' Provide Safety and Warmth for Portland’s Homeless

01/26/2017 By Ko Ricker

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

Hotel Watch 2017

Suite Year? Checking In on Portland's New Hotel Boom

01/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner and Ramona DeNies

