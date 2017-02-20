Dance

With Fresh Talent and Energy, Oregon Ballet Theatre Makes a Big Leap

OBT was all but pronounced dead near the start of the decade. Now, very much alive, it forges ahead into a bold, ambitious future.

By Fiona McCann Illustrations by Nick Iluzada 2/20/2017 at 2:57pm Published in the March 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

“There are so many arms flapping!” says Xuan Cheng, her face scrunched in a mock grimace. Cheng, one of Oregon Ballet Theatre’s five principal dancers, is rehearsing the part of Odile, the black swan from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, cycling through an arresting mix of repetitious, arduous work—she’s left panting as she performs the same series of leaps over, and over, and over—and affecting grace in a mirrored studio furnished with only a piano and a box of rosin. “I think it’s two arms,” counters Anthony Jones—he’s the director of the School of Oregon Ballet Theatre, and calling the shots at this rehearsal—with a smile. “I don’t think it’s that many arms.”

Just down the corridor, the company’s resident choreographer, Nicolo Fonte, works on a group dance sequence—a collaborative, joyous affair in a room of about two dozen company dancers, many of whom toss out suggestions as Fonte dances first as a man, then a woman, in a process of simultaneous invention and demonstration. Beside Fonte’s studio, OBT rehearsal director Lisa Kipp directs another group. And past her room, a closed door hides racks of brocade and velvet costumes awaiting animation. In the lobby, a handful of dancers practice steps together before rehearsal resumes. Doors open and close; visitors come and go, among them a miniature pinscher called Ziggy. Oregon Ballet Theatre, after just one year at new headquarters in the aggressively rebuilt South Waterfront district, is already very much at home.

Pomo 0317 obt ballet 2 xu1fju

Principal dancers Xuan Cheng and Peter Franc rehearse Swan Lake, as artistic director Kevin Irving (far right) and resident choreographer Nicolo Fonto (seated) look on.

Image: Courtesy Yi Yin

The 28-year-old company’s fortunes have altered dramatically in five years. OBT, one of the city’s few multimillion-dollar arts organizations, was all but pronounced dead near the start of the decade. Formed from a merger of two competing ballet companies back in 1989, OBT had assembled a formidable creative record but hit financial trouble as the ’00s drew to a close. By 2012, the Great Recession lingered, budgets fell dramatically, and artistic director Christopher Stowell, who followed founding director James Canfield in 2003, resigned. Meanwhile, many of the company’s best loved dancers had retired—Anne Mueller, Gavin Larsen, and Kathi Martuza among them—and some OBT board members were ready to shutter the company entirely. Instead, OBT brought in Kevin Irving, a contemporary dancer turned ballet master who had worked with acclaimed choreographer Twyla Tharp and at Montreal’s Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, as artistic director of the Göteborg Ballet in Sweden, and as guest ballet master for the Royal Danish Ballet. Irving, a charismatic and eloquent advocate for the art form, calls himself a “pragmatic optimist”—which can be taken to mean he combines an ambitious sense of what ballet can do with a methodical approach to making it happen. And he knew, taking on the role at OBT, that finding a way to make ballet sustainable and relevant in a city with a wildly varied and often anti-institutional arts scene would be a challenge.

But the New York native felt Portland was still the right place for him to implement his vision. “I always had this idea that what gets people excited about any kind of entertainment can apply to ballet if it’s done right,” he says. Yet he understands why people struggle with the form. “I often felt left out of classical ballet, because it didn’t involve the qualities that I felt most strongly about, like really compelling stories—not just ‘the Prince has got to wake a Princess up.’ All the trappings of classical ballet really didn’t appeal to me much, frankly. But the dancing always did.”

Stowell had foregrounded neoclassical ballet, a marked departure from the more contemporary emphasis of Canfield. Irving, it seems, straddles both camps with credible ease. “I’ve been trying to bridge that divide and bring it together in a way that creates a new future for the company,” he says.

Pomo 0317 obt ballet 5 h1bi4d

Franc and Cheng rehearse OBT's new version of Swan Lake, which premiered in February.

Image: Courtesy Yi Yin 

A few years into the Irving era, that future has arrived for the company that, given its size and prominence and history, stewards its art form in a city teeming with smaller, more experimental dance outfits. (That future will include a new executive director, after Dennis Buehler departed this winter.) OBT hauled in record ticket sales for its most recent Nutcracker. At press time, ticket sales for February’s Swan Lake, the production in the works in the January rehearsals I visited, had already outpaced last year’s Cinderella, the company’s strongest-selling winter production on record.

So business is good. Beyond the box office, there’s a bold creative impetus at work. This season’s opener, Giants, served as a marker for Irvings direction: the bill united George Balanchine’s classic Serenade with William Forsythe’s technically challenging, aggressively rhythmic In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated, and finished with Giants Before Us, a robustly contemporary world premiere choreographed by Fonte.

After the überclassical Swan Lake comes April’s Terra, featuring four much newer works that unite around themes of earth and the natural world, with pieces from revered Spanish choreographer Nacho Duato and one of America’s hottest ballet tickets, Helen Pickett. That’s it for Balanchine this year.

“I really appreciate Balanchine,” says Irving of the so-called father of American ballet. “But I also don’t feel like that was the stopping point of classical ballet. A steady diet of that, I find, can feel rather thin after a while. I feel like it’s not really enough for a city like Portland.”

Yes, you’ll get the classics from his OBT—you’ll even get Swan Lake. But you may not get it exactly the way you’re used to. “There are some parts of Swan Lake that are just so perfect, you can’t not appreciate how perfect it is,” says Irving. “But I’ve always had a number of really big problems with the piece—in terms of its length, in terms of all the many aspects of the ballet that are completely not related to the story, to the action going forward. And then the things that are meant to drive the story are so contrived and unremittingly two-dimensional.”

Pomo 0317 obt ballet 4 jeaxr7

Cheng in the role of Odette/Odile

Image: Courtesy Yi Yin

In Irving’s adaptation, which ran February 18–25, the Prince—played on alternating nights by newly appointed principal dancer Peter Franc and his fellow principal Brian Simcoe—came into sharper focus. The swans still made their presence felt, with Cheng and Jacqueline Straughan taking on the dual roles of Odile and Odette. Straughan’s addition as new principal this season expanded the company roster to 27 dancers, up from 20 when Irving took over. The emphasis on rebuilding both the number of dancers and the level at which they could perform has been part of his mission from the beginning, and the results are clear.

“I think the company is dancing better than it ever has,” says Fonte, who danced with companies in New York, Montreal, and Madrid before turning full-time to choreography in 2000. He first worked with OBT during Stowell’s tenure and became its resident choreographer last March and, in December, Irving’s husband. “There is a kind of top-tier-level dancer appearing, and that’s very important.”

Cheng, one such top-level dancer, says OBT has been the right home for her to improve her dancing and feel part of a common endeavor. “Everyone is helping each other and everyone is challenging each other to get better,” she says. “And Kevin is very good at challenging dancers and pushing us forward.”

As the dancers improve and move through the ranks of junior company OBT2, formed in 2015, to the top group of performers, others are starting to gravitate to the company. “Every company I visit there’s an entourage coming to me and saying, ‘Is Kevin looking for dancers?’” says Fonte, who works with troupes all over the country. “Everyone wants to come.”

With accomplished, athletic, and technically gifted dancers, an eclectic repertoire, and a booming city, it seems natural to expect audiences to follow. But even as the fan base swells, Irving is not entirely satisfied. “Our audiences have begun to grow, that’s for sure, but we didn’t have as many people at the Keller watching Giants as I had hoped, and it certainly should have been seen by more people.”

Pomo 0317 obt ballet 1 le7mhk

Principal dancers Jacqueline Straughan and Brian Simcoe alternated with Cheng and Franc in Swan Lake.

Image: Courtesy Yi Yin

More people is a fine aspiration, Fonte agrees, but not at any cost. He is ready to dig in against any scenario where the quest for sales compromises the company’s emerging artistic identity. “So the immediate thing is, ‘OK, what’s popular? Beyoncé! So we’re going to make a Beyoncé ballet!’” Fonte says with laugh, but he’s passionately serious, his words picking up pace as he plunges into the big question. “What is ballet? Should we all just go see Cirque du Soleil and forget about it?” The answer, for Fonte, is the “human, emotional component” as well as the arc of any ballet performance. “It takes you on a journey; it’s not a series of non sequiturs that don’t amount to anything.”

In Terra, showing in April at the Newmark, the company will present a world premiere from San Diego-born choreographer Helen Pickett to music by Jeff Beale, who won an Emmy for his House of Cards score. That might alert Netflix binge-watchers to some tenuous ballet crossover, but bringing in new eyes from outside the form’s traditional audience is worth it only if they go on to become invested in dance itself.

“What they have to fall in love with is the art form, but they have to fall in love with it in a way that’s relevant to them,” says Fonte. “You can’t just say ‘This is from the 17th century.’ [You have] to say this is a living, breathing thing, and it’s part of your city. You should own it and be proud of it. It’s a vibrant part of the artistic landscape, and it’s very young and very fresh and very athletic.”

Watching Cheng’s step and sweep across her practice floor, you can see what he means. Ballet is all those things—young, fresh, athletic, and at times heart-poundingly beautiful. And when each rehearsal studio spills onto the stage in a polished piece on performance night, maybe it will also feel relevant.

Pomo 0317 obt ballet 3 y1vfdj

Straughan and Simcoe, again in rehearsal for Swan Lake

Image: Courtesy Yi Yin

That, at least, is Irving’s ambition for a company that’s breathing new life into a 600-year-old art form.

“We’re not going to be able to produce a work of as much thought as Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Between the World and Me,” he says, referring to the essayist’s meditation on race in America. But he notes that ballet can explore themes like the legacy of slavery and subjugation—-as in OBTs Rassamblement from 2015—and move an audience in other ways. “That brings some of those emotions and some of that empathy to an audience in a way that’s as real and almost as concrete as Ta-Nehisi Coates,” says Irving. “And why can’t we do that?”

Filed under
Ballet, Oregon Ballet Theatre
Show Comments
In this Article

Dance

Swan Lake

$29–146 Keller Auditorium

Oregon Ballet Theatre Artistic director Kevin Irving unveils his new adaptation of the most classic of ballets, promising to go beyond the princess-turned-sw...

Related Content

BALLET

OBT Ballet Dancers To Jeté to Denmark

07/23/2015 By Fiona McCann

Dance

The Purist

05/19/2009 By Camela Raymond

Dance

Twenty-Somethings and Sexagenarians Dance Together at Oregon Ballet Theatre

03/25/2016 By Fiona McCann

ARTS CALENDAR

Looking Forward to the 2014/2015 Arts Season

07/01/2014 By Nathan Tucker

Eat & Drink

First Impressions

Danwei Canting Brings Beijing's Melting-Pot Flavors to Southeast Portland

2:57pm By Benjamin Tepler

Recipes

Oui Presse Puts the Coffee Back in Coffee Cake

2:57pm By Benjamin Tepler

Night Out

Rally Pizza Brings Portland-Level Pies to Vancouver

2:57pm By Kelly Clarke

Word of Mouth

Slurp Your Way through Some of Portland's Finest Soups

2:57pm By Karen Brooks

Coffee Guide

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Coffee and Pastries

2:56pm By Benjamin Tepler

The Shakedown

The Shakedown on Starbucks

2:55pm By Marty Patail

Arts & Culture

The Essentials

From a New Shins Album to a Blitzen Trapper Musical, March's Pop Culture Hot List

2:58pm By Fiona McCann

Music

Meet Kevin Burke, Portland's Giant of Traditional Irish Music

2:58pm By Stephen Phillips

Dance

With Fresh Talent and Energy, Oregon Ballet Theatre Makes a Big Leap

2:57pm By Fiona McCann Illustrations by Nick Iluzada

Long Story Short

Why Movie Madness Owner Mike Clark Doesn't Feel Threatened by Netflix

2:51pm By Jason Buehrer

Theater

Oregon Shakespeare Fest Opens with Political Charge and Period Drama

10:01am By Rebecca Jacobson

Music

Billy Joel Hits the Moda Center in December for First Solo Portland Concert in a Decade

02/17/2017 By Lauren Kershner

News & City Life

Profile

Male? Female? Jamie Shupe Battles for a Third Option.

2:57pm By Molly Woodstock

The Shakedown

The Shakedown on Starbucks

2:55pm By Marty Patail

Long Story Short

Why Movie Madness Owner Mike Clark Doesn't Feel Threatened by Netflix

2:51pm By Jason Buehrer

Ventures

Bike Brand Chrome Industries Buckles Down in Portland

2:51pm By Zach Dundas

DIY

Can This Project Help Portland Makers Survive?

2:51pm By Jason Buehrer

Soccer

After a Rough 2016, the Portland Timbers Reboot

2:51pm By Zach Dundas

Travel & Outdoors

Getaway

3 Reasons to Thrill to the Northwest's Extended Ski Season

2:51pm By Ramona DeNies

Boom Service

Are Hotel Restaurants Cool Again?

2:51pm By Kelly Clarke

Theater

Oregon Shakespeare Fest Opens with Political Charge and Period Drama

10:01am By Rebecca Jacobson

Hollywood Theatre

Hollywood Theatre's Airport Cinema Opens February 23

02/16/2017 By Fiona McCann

Hotels

Downtown Hilton to Be Renamed after Famed Oregon Suffragist

02/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Check-In with Love

Hotel Romance: Nine Overnight Options for Valentine's Day

02/07/2017 By Regan Breeden

Style & Shopping

Coffee Guide: Nice Package

6 Portland Coffee Roasters with Primo Packaging

2:53pm By Benjamin Tepler

Menswear

After Designing for Jay Z, Kanye, and Pharrell, Christopher Bevans Goes Bigger

2:51pm By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Anti-Fog Snow Goggles to Sleek Jewelry Hooks, March's Best Local Stuff

2:51pm By Eden Dawn

Dispatch

Activewear Hijabs to Rosary Necklaces, This Website Is a One-Stop Faith-Based Shop

2:51pm By Ko Ricker

Happenings

February's Steals, Deals, and Style Events

02/16/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Runway

Portland's Sexiest Lingerie Hits the Runway

02/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Profile

Male? Female? Jamie Shupe Battles for a Third Option.

2:57pm By Molly Woodstock

Om Base

Q&A: Zeyah Roge on Teaching Queer and Trans Yoga

1:34pm By Elise Herron

Get Out

How Looking out the Window Can Help You Survive a Concrete World

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Fit City

Portland’s Revocycle Is Quietly Revolutionizing Spin Class

02/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Good Eats

Don’t Fear the Fat—Your Body Will Thank You

02/02/2017 By Elise Herron

Read 'Em and Eat

Get Funky with Fermentation Folk Hero Sandor Ellix Katz

02/02/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

DIY

Can This Project Help Portland Makers Survive?

2:51pm By Jason Buehrer

Hollywood Theatre

Hollywood Theatre's Airport Cinema Opens February 23

02/16/2017 By Fiona McCann

Hotels

Downtown Hilton to Be Renamed after Famed Oregon Suffragist

02/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Architecture

These PSU Architecture Students Traveled the US-Mexico Border to Design a Better Wall

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

Openings

Design Within Reach Opens Its Largest Studio in the Country in Portland

01/31/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Development

These 'Sleeping Pods' Provide Safety and Warmth for Portland’s Homeless

01/26/2017 By Ko Ricker

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters