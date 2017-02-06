  1. Blogs
  2. The Balance

Fit City

Portland’s Revocycle Is Quietly Revolutionizing Spin Class

One Pearl District exercise studio trades dance parties for flow states, feminism, and freewheel bikes.

By Molly Woodstock 2/6/2017 at 1:09pm

44a1023 edit rxs3jk

Revocycle uses freewheel bikes, which replicate the feeling of outdoor cycling much more closely than traditional fixed-gear bikes.

Image: Kyle Ledeboer

When you ask Portlander Michael Hosking what inspired him to open a spin studio five years ago, he doesn’t point to a single aha moment. Instead, he tells a meandering tale of teaching biology at Davidson College, dating a woman recovering from an eating disorder, and suffering a “massive” depression.

Similarly, when asked how his company Revocycle differs from other spin studios, Hosking declines to pinpoint a single defining factor. “The only similarity between us and other spin studios is that we have bikes and speakers in the room,” Hosking says. “After that, there’s nothing the same.”

The Brain

“In 2008,” Hosking explains, “I got hit with a depression that was the worst my psychiatrist had ever seen.” After trying nearly every antidepressant, anti-anxiety, and antipsychotic drug on the market, Hosking found that the only cure for his mental distress was exercise—specifically, cycling. Thrilled and fascinated by this discovery, Hosking—who has a PhD in evolutionary biology—began studying exercise’s effects on the brain.

The results? Physical exercise is scientifically proven to have a host of mental and emotional benefits, including reducing stress and depression. Motivated by his findings, Hosking, a former competitive cyclist, began working to open his own spin studio.

2015 12 19 12.24.04 nujgxi

Revocycle devotees pose before a December class.

Image: Courtesy Revocycle

The Bikes

After testing every stationary bike he could get his hands on, Hosking became the first spin class founder in the nation to equip his studio with freewheel bicycles. These innovative machines replicate the feeling of outdoor cycling much more closely than traditional fixed-gear bikes. For example, if you stop pedaling, your feet won’t keep flying in circles from the momentum of a heavy flywheel. Because of this, proponents claim that the freewheel system delivers more muscle engagement and a more intense workout than traditional spin classes

The Ethos

Inspired by a former girlfriend who opened his eyes to diet culture in the fitness industry, Hosking has taken pains to avoid body shaming at Revocycle. “I just will not shame women into buying my services,” Hosking explains. He’s banned the phrases “hot summer body,” “bikini season,” and “problem area,” and instructs his staff to avoid any talk of weight loss or aesthetic appearances. He also forbids any music that includes profanity or misogyny. As he puts it, “I will not have men calling women ‘bitches’ over my sound system.’” 

Also notably absent are the free weights, push-ups, and flashy dance moves ubiquitous in most modern spin studios. Instead of cultivating a high-energy, party-like environment, Hosking and his staff encourage students to seek a meditative flow state.

We’re not trying to be fun,” Hosking says. “Is your yoga fun? Is your barre class fun? Is your best 5k fun?” 

Filed under
Bicycles & Cycling, Fit City
Show Comments

Related Content

GET FIT

Kickstart Your Spring Cycling with a Personalized Bike Fitting

04/02/2015 By Allison Jones

FIT CITY

A Beginner’s Guide to Biking in Portland (or Anywhere)

05/05/2016 By Molly Woodstock

GET OUT

Get Your Heart Aflutter with My City Bikes' New Cycling App

02/16/2016 By Sylvia Randall-Muñoz

FIT CITY

Gym Spotlight: RidePDX Amps Up the Competition

07/24/2015 By Allison Jones

Eat & Drink

First Look

First Look: Nomad.PDX Fires Up the Induction Burners

1:14pm By Benjamin Tepler

Comfort Food

Video: 8 Portland Comfort Food Classics to Devour Right Now

11:09am Videography by Sika Stanton By Portland Monthly Staff

Holiday Eats

Valentine's Day Dining Guide 2017

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

Local Seafood

Oregon's Late-Start Crab Season Gets Cracking

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Read 'Em and Eat

Get Funky with Fermentation Folk Hero Sandor Ellix Katz

02/02/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Breaking News

The Early Word on Star Chef Chris Cosentino’s Jackrabbit

02/01/2017 By Karen Brooks

Arts & Culture

Comedy

Bridgetown Announces Initial 2017 Lineup—Plus Bonus Patton Oswalt Show

9:48am By Rebecca Jacobson

Get Out

How Looking out the Window Can Help You Survive a Concrete World

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Portland Music

A New Elliott Smith Podcast Hits Your Earbuds

02/03/2017 By Fiona McCann

Read 'Em and Eat

Get Funky with Fermentation Folk Hero Sandor Ellix Katz

02/02/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Playlist

February: A Month of Portland Concerts in 20 Songs

02/02/2017 By Jason Buehrer and Rebecca Jacobson

Visual Art

This PAM Exhibit Puts African American Art Front and Center

02/02/2017 By Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 6–19

02/06/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Architecture

These PSU Architecture Students Traveled the US-Mexico Border to Design a Better Wall

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

Politics

How Trump's Travel Ban Affects Two PSU Students

02/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

First Thursday

Turn Your Protest Sign into Art in a New Portland Gallery Show

02/01/2017 By Fiona McCann

Travel & Outdoors

Check-In with Love

Hotel Romance: Nine Overnight Options for Valentine's Day

10:44am By Regan Breeden

Local Seafood

Oregon's Late-Start Crab Season Gets Cracking

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Politics

How Trump's Travel Ban Affects Two PSU Students

02/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Visual Art

This Pendleton Institute Is a Beacon for Native Art

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Family

20+ Ideas for Family Fun in Portland

01/23/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann By Kelly Clarke, Zach Dundas, and Margaret Seiler

Style & Shopping

Runway Show

Fade to Light Returns to Bring Us Joy

02/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Openings

Design Within Reach Opens Its Largest Studio in the Country in Portland

01/31/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Pets: Trophy Case

Five Portland-Made Gifts for Furry Friends

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Winning Finds

Exquisitely Crafted Knives to Makeup for Women of Color, February’s Best Local Goods

01/23/2017 By Eden Dawn

History

White Stag Made Portland into a Sports Gear Mecca

01/23/2017 By Zeb Larson

Hair to the Throne

This Is the Guy Who Gives Portland’s Top Chefs Amazing Hair

01/23/2017 By Chad Walsh

Health & Wellness

Get Out

How Looking out the Window Can Help You Survive a Concrete World

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Fit City

Portland’s Revocycle Is Quietly Revolutionizing Spin Class

02/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Good Eats

Don’t Fear the Fat—Your Body Will Thank You

02/02/2017 By Elise Herron

Read 'Em and Eat

Get Funky with Fermentation Folk Hero Sandor Ellix Katz

02/02/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Pets

The Uber of Pet Care: An On-Demand Veterinary Service Comes to Portland

01/26/2017 By Regan Breeden

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

Architecture

These PSU Architecture Students Traveled the US-Mexico Border to Design a Better Wall

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

Openings

Design Within Reach Opens Its Largest Studio in the Country in Portland

01/31/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Development

These 'Sleeping Pods' Provide Safety and Warmth for Portland’s Homeless

01/26/2017 By Ko Ricker

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

Hotel Watch 2017

Suite Year? Checking In on Portland's New Hotel Boom

01/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner and Ramona DeNies

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters