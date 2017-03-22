Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

Welcome to our annual quick reference guide to Portland neighborhoods and suburbs.

Map Legend: Change in Median Home Price Over 1 Year 20% or more increase

20% or more increase 10 - 19% increase

10 - 19% increase Less than 10% increase

Less than 10% increase Less than 5% decrease

Less than 5% decrease 5% - 9% decrease

5% - 9% decrease 10% or more decrease

10% or more decrease Unreported

City Average home sale price ($) Median home sale price ($) Average cost per square foot ($) Days on market (avg.) Homes sold in 2016 (#) Condo sales (%) 1-year median price change (2015-2016) (%) 5-year median price change (2012-2016) (%) Distressed property sales (%) Year built (avg.) Adjusted population Adjusted population density (people per sq. mi., excluding parks and industrial tracts) Median age Median household income ($) Home ownership (%) Married (except separated) (%) Divorced (%) Widowed (%) Separated (%) Never Married (%) Population with bachelor's degree as highest level of education (25 and older) (%) Population with graduate degree (25 and older) (%) Renters' median monthly housing expenses ($) People below federal poverty level (%) Unemployed (16 years and older) (%) English as only language (%) Percent of families with children under 18 years (%) Population in same house last year (%) Population in different Oregon county last year (%) Population in different state last year (%) Population who moved from abroad last year (%) Aggravated assault Arson Burglary Homicide Larceny Rape Robbery Vehicle thefts Nonviolent crimes Violent crimes Crimes per 1,000 residents Parks and natural areas (Acres) Parks (% of city) Minutes by car to downtown Portland (est) Commute by public transit (%) Commute by bike (%) Commute by walking (%) Commute by biking and walking (%) Number of Max/streetcar lines Number of bus lines Number of transit lines (TriMet, C-TRAN, CC Rider, CAT, SMART, YCTA) Miles of bike routes (lanes, boulevards, multiuse paths) Miles of bike routes (all) per square mile Walk score Beaverton 338,562 327,000 196 23.4 1,480 26 11 50 5 1986 93,919 4,784 35 56,882 47.3 48 12.9 4.3 2.1 32.7 30.1 14.5 1,055 15.4 8.7 72.2 48.5 78.9 4.1 4.9 1.3 70 14 151 0 1,173 23 40 98 1,422 147 16.7 1,277 10 14 9.3 0.9 3.8 4.7 3 21 26 98.2 5.0 49 Camas 446,385 399,900 174 50.6 567 1 3 27 1 1994 20,890 1,350 39 90,136 75.6 57.7 12.3 4 1.5 24.6 26 16.3 1,112 3.7 6.4 89.9 53.3 86.9 0.8 4.3 0.1 9 — 58 0 239 7 1 19 316 17 15.9 297 3 26 2.6 0.8 1.7 2.5 0 — 1 1.6 0.1 18 Canby 323,197 325,000 169 38.1 333 2 17 55 5 1983 16,951 3,879 37 61,760 66.4 56.7 12.5 5.1 2.7 23 17.4 8 892 12.7 9.2 80.9 48.7 86.2 4.6 1.4 1 2 2 12 0 75 1 3 5 92 8 5.9 133 5 30 2.3 0.5 1.9 2.4 0 — 2 14.5 3.3 85 Cornelius 263,500 260,000 165 26 166 0 17 75 15 1983 12,186 5,440 30 54,390 75.9 50.7 7.9 4.4 2.7 34.2 9.3 2.5 909 12.5 13.1 49.8 57.4 82.4 1.8 1.7 0.3 8 1 34 0 163 4 1 14 211 14 18.5 42 3 40 5.1 0.2 2 2.2 0 1 1 5.3 2.4 78 Estacada 277,950 285,365 158 51.4 102 0 12 61 7 1980 2,968 1,319 34 43,721 57.5 41.9 18 8 2.4 29.7 5 5.3 728 24.3 9 93.5 46.9 78.9 2.9 2.7 0 3 1 15 6 47 2 1 7 69 13 27.6 32 2 40 3 0 7.5 7.5 0 1 1 2.3 1.0 68 Fairview 284,559 269,950 166 27 126 2 15 74 5 1994 9,181 2,601 38 51,142 49.7 50.5 13.5 4.2 2.7 29 13.5 6 978 16.6 6.3 87.1 39.2 86.8 0.8 3.9 0.2 0 — — — — — — — — — — 367 16 20 8.3 0 1.4 1.4 0 2 2 15.8 4.5 73 Forest Grove 304,575 284,000 166 32 391 4 11 52 7 1970 22,823 3,817 34 48,411 57.9 47.4 11.5 6.3 1.5 33.4 15.5 8.6 799 16.9 9.8 76.5 54.7 77.9 2 4 1 32 8 117 0 455 21 3 35 607 64 29.4 317 8 35 4.4 0.2 4.2 4.4 0 1 2 18.1 3.0 40 Gladstone 310,499 305,000 170 30.2 166 3 9 56 5 1963 11,741 4,715 40 55,848 58.2 44.4 17 6.3 2.3 30.1 14.6 5.4 983 11.6 9 89.6 48.5 82.8 4.2 1.8 0.5 12 1 11 0 81 4 2 17 109 19 10.9 159 10 22 2.7 0 2 2 0 5 5 7.2 2.9 56 Gresham 282,193 275,250 158 34.5 1,568 8 15 62 9 1980 109,308 4,644 35 46,956 52.7 45.4 12.8 5.5 2.4 33.8 13.5 5.9 911 21.3 10.6 74.4 49.8 82.9 3.3 2.3 0.6 256 29 525 6 2236 60 133 637 3,398 484 35.5 1,734 12 26 8.2 0.7 2.7 3.4 1 10 11 77.5 3.3 44 Happy Valley 441,832 422,865 172 45.1 648 1 6 24 2 2008 16,462 1,678 37 101,250 84.2 65.2 7 2.8 1.1 23.9 30.1 19.2 1,242 4.5 7.3 77.5 52.4 88 3.6 2.9 0.6 2 0 44 0 154 1 0 22 220 3 13.5 672 11 22 1.2 0.2 0.8 1 0 3 3 26.6 2.7 53 Hillsboro 324,944 310,000 185 24.5 1,745 15 16 55 5 1992 97,751 3,950 34 67,757 52.7 53.1 11.6 3.7 2 29.5 21.5 14.2 1,128 13.6 7.1 71.1 50.2 78.9 3.3 4.9 0.8 122 26 245 2 1796 47 53 123 2,164 250 24.7 1,255 8 28 6.6 1.5 2.9 4.4 1 7 11 83.1 3.4 43 Lake Oswego 675,942 570,000 268 41.6 909 23 13 41 4 1982 37,628 3,298 45 85,303 67 58.5 12 5.8 1.3 22.3 38.2 27.5 1,299 7.3 7.8 88.1 43.7 81.9 5.5 3.9 1.2 7 11 64 0 361 3 3 13 438 24 12.3 701 10 18 4.3 0.8 1.6 2.4 0 7 7 27.7 2.4 36 Maywood Park 356,538 353,200 143 37.6 19 0 7 41 11 1941 872 5,222 46 80,625 86.3 61.7 9.2 4.9 1.5 22.7 28.9 13.5 1,298 4.5 7.7 96.1 37.1 92.9 1.7 1 0.8 — — — — — — — — — — — 0 0 14 10.3 1.3 0.7 2 1 5 6 0.7 4.2 62 McMinnville 273,027 259,450 151 48.3 500 1 12 57 9 1981 33,185 3,148 36 45,588 57.9 50.5 12.3 7.1 2 28.1 12.2 9.1 849 21.2 11.6 79.3 46.5 81.7 4.9 3.6 0.5 47 6 124 1 880 7 11 36 1,040 72 33.5 292 4 60 0.6 1.5 9.4 10.9 0 — 7 17 1.6 41 Milwaukie 318,462 312,900 187 23.3 339 4 16 74 4 1959 20,566 4,059 41 52,011 57.9 43 16.6 6.9 1.7 31.9 17.3 8.7 933 12.9 8.8 88.6 40.7 83 7.2 1.7 0.4 21 2 9 0 407 11 10 63 479 44 25.4 121 4 12 5.3 1.6 1.9 3.5 1 11 12 11.3 2.2 48 Newberg 296,626 282,250 172 34.3 502 3 11 49 9 1985 22,566 3,889 33 50,039 62.1 44.2 11 5 1.7 38 19.4 8 941 20.5 8 86.7 45.9 79.2 8.6 3.9 0.5 4 4 34 0 372 8 4 18 424 20 19.7 108 3 35 1.1 2.8 7.3 10.1 0 — 3 — — 47 Oregon City 350,908 350,000 175 33.4 754 1 18 53 5 1981 34,480 3,495 38 62,858 66.1 51.3 15.8 3.8 1.6 27.5 17.7 5.7 974 11.6 8.1 91.6 52.6 82.9 4.1 2.2 0.1 — — — — — — — — — — — 457 7 25 3.6 0.3 2.9 3.2 0 7 8 36.5 3.7 34 Portland 433,630 380,000 233 26.7 10,302 17 12 52 4 1957 612,206 4,220 37 55,003 52.9 40.9 12.6 4.2 2 40.3 27.2 18.3 971 18 8.4 80.5 45 79.4 3.4 4.4 1 — — — — — — — — — — — 13,488 15 — 12.1 6.4 5.9 12.3 8 56 78 456.4 3.1 64 Sauvie Island 787,202 740,000 372 67.9 9 0 24 46 0 1975 2,390 43 52 90,777 87.2 55.4 17.9 6 1 19.8 34.1 17.2 1,098 7.6 4.2 95.7 35.8 92.9 0.5 1.5 0 — — — — — — — — — — — 10,988 44 30 3.8 0 0.9 0.9 0 1 1 — — 8 Scappoose 265,567 259,000 148 24 151 3 4 44 9 1992 6,839 2,540 38 61,444 71 52.5 14.3 7.8 1.4 24 14.4 7.9 882 12.5 8.9 95.1 45.2 78 6.8 4.9 0 12 0 13 0 61 3 1 6 80 16 14 130 7 30 0 0 2.3 2.3 0 — 4 — — 78 Sherwood 357,918 347,000 190 25.2 453 11 9 42 4 1995 18,880 4,354 36 80,107 74.3 61.2 11.4 4.3 1 22 29.8 13.9 1,261 5.9 6.1 90.6 62.8 87.4 3.9 2.3 0.2 2 0 10 0 231 3 0 4 245 5 13.2 273 10 26 2.6 0.5 1.3 1.8 0 3 3 19.9 4.6 34 St. Helens 222,815 230,000 137 40.9 291 1 15 67 15 1979 13,055 2,243 36 45,225 64.5 47.5 16.8 5.6 3.3 26.8 13 3.2 789 20 11.7 92.9 52.8 85.8 5 1.9 0 — — — — — — — — — — — 143 4 40 1.6 0.9 3.5 4.4 0 — 10 2.7 — 83 Tigard 391,416 380,000 189 27.7 1,030 9 16 50 4 1988 50,276 3,956 38 62,048 59.7 51.8 12.9 4.9 1.4 29.1 28.5 14.1 999 11.6 7.8 81.9 45.3 83 4.2 3.5 0.7 — 9 135 4 1296 31 44 52 1,483 88 31.2 607 7 16 6.1 1.2 2.7 3.9 1 13 15 45.0 3.5 42 Troutdale 287,771 284,900 163 28.7 257 2 16 58 11 1992 16,479 2,736 34 60,340 63.5 52 12.9 2.7 1.2 31.2 18.8 4.8 980 14.5 11.9 84.2 46.2 84.3 2.6 2.8 1.7 17 4 59 0 321 8 9 48 428 38 28.3 452 12 22 3.8 1.3 2.1 3.4 0 4 4 18.7 3.1 62 Tualatin 391,373 384,800 189 23.2 434 12 11 46 5 1982 26,806 3,288 38 66,384 55.5 54.1 11.8 3.9 1.3 29 29.4 12.9 1,016 11.7 7.5 81.9 46.3 84.2 6.2 3.1 0.3 22 1 86 0 592 9 7 39 717 39 28.2 359 7 18 4.6 0.6 1.9 2.5 1 8 9 42.2 5.2 29 Vancouver 286,382 259,900 166 33.2 2,737 10 11 53 5 1979 168,050 3,359 36 50,626 48.8 45.4 15.5 5.5 2.6 31 16.9 9.1 955 14.8 9.5 81.1 46.9 79.6 2.1 5.2 0.5 420 69 943 2 3740 112 137 871 5,554 740 37.5 2,258 7 14 3.5 0.6 2.5 3.1 0 — 29 1.39 0.0 41 Washougal 350,187 327,000 152 55.7 387 2 9 47 5 1993 14,777 2,369 37 65,052 69.9 55 10.7 4.6 1.8 27.9 17.2 7 965 9.2 9.1 91.4 47.1 85.4 0.3 4.7 0 17 2 54 0 309 1 5 21 384 25 27.7 221 6 28 1.8 0 2.1 2.1 0 — 1 — — 67 West Linn 478,817 456,000 188 45.4 573 13 7 30 4 1986 25,963 3,208 43 85,464 75.1 61.7 9.5 3.6 1 24.1 34.2 21.1 1,291 4.8 6.6 90.2 46.3 85.5 2.8 2.9 1.1 10 0 51 0 155 2 3 6 212 15 8.7 622 12 26 2.2 0.5 1.4 1.9 0 2 2 23.1 2.9 31 Wilsonville 403,679 390,950 199 37.9 575 8 6 35 2 2002 20,837 2,745 36 60,672 44 49.7 15.5 4.3 2.6 27.8 24.5 15.3 1,052 10 7.1 83.8 49.0 72.6 13.4 4.6 0.1 14 3 53 0 297 7 4 37 387 28 19.9 435 9 22 2 1.3 3 4.3 1 1 9 30.1 4.0 24 Wood Village 229,780 220,500 142 37.5 50 28 23 84 14 1973 3,971 4,171 29 37,140 59.3 47.3 10.1 4.1 1.9 36.6 8.6 2.6 922 33.2 10 41.5 61 78.2 4.9 1.7 0 — — — — — — — — — — — 21 3 20 4.9 0 4.1 4.1 0 2 2 3.6 3.8 59

Methodology

Neighborhoods

Boundaries represent records maintained by the city as of January 2017. Boundary conflicts were resolved for statistical purposes only. Due to overlap between certain neighborhoods, boundary definitions may vary occasionally across categories. With the exception of the area unofficially (but universally) known as Dunthorpe, unclaimed sections of Multnomah County were excluded.

Real Estate

2016 data from the Regional Multiple Listing Service with analysis by the Center for Spatial Analysis and Research at Portland State University’s Department of Geography. All figures were rounded for legibility.

People

Data from the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates, released December 2016. The ACS data are estimates only and accuracy varies by attribute.

Median Rent

Calculated from all renter-occupied units, estimated median rent is not adjusted for unit size or number of occupants. Figure includes estimated monthly utility costs.

Median Income

The ACS defines household as “all the persons who occupy a housing unit as their usual place of residence.” Thus this estimate includes living situations ranging from individuals to large households.

Population Density

Calculations include parks and industrial tracts.

Crime

2015 crime data was sourced either from the FBI or directly from the reporting city. As of press time, 2015 crime data was not available for Portland neighborhoods, as well as for the cities of Fairview, Maywood Park, Oregon City, Portland, St. Helens, Wood Village, and unincorporated Sauvie Island. Nonviolent crime includes burglary, larceny (theft), and vehicle theft. Violent crime is defined as aggravated assault, arson, homicide, rape, and robbery. Crimes per 1,000 figures are based on reported incidents of both nonviolent and violent crime. Many factors can influence the crimes-per-1,000 figure and can sometimes complicate meaningful neighborhood comparisons.

Parks

Data from Metro (2016 or most recently available) and city parks departments.

Transit

Portland 2016 data from TriMet. Suburban transit information was sourced from TriMet as well as individual city services including CC Rider, C-TRAN, Canby Area Transit, Yamhill County Transit Area, and South Metro Area Regional Transit.

Minutes by Car to Downtown

Google Maps estimate, based on non–rush hour conditions, from a central neighborhood/suburb to Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Walk Score

2016 data from Walkscore.com. This score reflects, on a scale of 1 to 100, how easy it is to live in a neighborhood without a car or bike, based on the number of nearby amenities like sidewalks and grocery stores.

Unavailable Data

Unavailable data is noted with a dash (—).

Special thanks to David Banis, Krista Fanucchi, and Kristin Sellers of PSU’s Center for Spatial Analysis and Research. Research assistance from Elise Herron and Regan Breeden.