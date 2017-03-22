Real Estate 2017
Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs
The metro area is hotter than Mount St. Helen’s core of liquid hot magma.
Welcome to our annual quick reference guide to Portland neighborhoods and suburbs.
Map Legend: Change in Median Home Price Over 1 Year
|City
|Average home sale price ($)
|Median home sale price ($)
|Average cost per square foot ($)
|Days on market (avg.)
|Homes sold in 2016 (#)
|Condo sales (%)
|1-year median price change (2015-2016) (%)
|5-year median price change (2012-2016) (%)
|Distressed property sales (%)
|Year built (avg.)
|Adjusted population
|Adjusted population density (people per sq. mi., excluding parks and industrial tracts)
|Median age
|Median household income ($)
|Home ownership (%)
|Married (except separated) (%)
|Divorced (%)
|Widowed (%)
|Separated (%)
|Never Married (%)
|Population with bachelor's degree as highest level of education (25 and older) (%)
|Population with graduate degree (25 and older) (%)
|Renters' median monthly housing expenses ($)
|People below federal poverty level (%)
|Unemployed (16 years and older) (%)
|English as only language (%)
|Percent of families with children under 18 years (%)
|Population in same house last year (%)
|Population in different Oregon county last year (%)
|Population in different state last year (%)
|Population who moved from abroad last year (%)
|Aggravated assault
|Arson
|Burglary
|Homicide
|Larceny
|Rape
|Robbery
|Vehicle thefts
|Nonviolent crimes
|Violent crimes
|Crimes per 1,000 residents
|Parks and natural areas (Acres)
|Parks (% of city)
|Minutes by car to downtown Portland (est)
|Commute by public transit (%)
|Commute by bike (%)
|Commute by walking (%)
|Commute by biking and walking (%)
|Number of Max/streetcar lines
|Number of bus lines
|Number of transit lines (TriMet, C-TRAN, CC Rider, CAT, SMART, YCTA)
|Miles of bike routes (lanes, boulevards, multiuse paths)
|Miles of bike routes (all) per square mile
|Walk score
|Beaverton
|338,562
|327,000
|196
|23.4
|1,480
|26
|11
|50
|5
|1986
|93,919
|4,784
|35
|56,882
|47.3
|48
|12.9
|4.3
|2.1
|32.7
|30.1
|14.5
|1,055
|15.4
|8.7
|72.2
|48.5
|78.9
|4.1
|4.9
|1.3
|70
|14
|151
|0
|1,173
|23
|40
|98
|1,422
|147
|16.7
|1,277
|10
|14
|9.3
|0.9
|3.8
|4.7
|3
|21
|26
|98.2
|5.0
|49
|Camas
|446,385
|399,900
|174
|50.6
|567
|1
|3
|27
|1
|1994
|20,890
|1,350
|39
|90,136
|75.6
|57.7
|12.3
|4
|1.5
|24.6
|26
|16.3
|1,112
|3.7
|6.4
|89.9
|53.3
|86.9
|0.8
|4.3
|0.1
|9
|—
|58
|0
|239
|7
|1
|19
|316
|17
|15.9
|297
|3
|26
|2.6
|0.8
|1.7
|2.5
|0
|—
|1
|1.6
|0.1
|18
|Canby
|323,197
|325,000
|169
|38.1
|333
|2
|17
|55
|5
|1983
|16,951
|3,879
|37
|61,760
|66.4
|56.7
|12.5
|5.1
|2.7
|23
|17.4
|8
|892
|12.7
|9.2
|80.9
|48.7
|86.2
|4.6
|1.4
|1
|2
|2
|12
|0
|75
|1
|3
|5
|92
|8
|5.9
|133
|5
|30
|2.3
|0.5
|1.9
|2.4
|0
|—
|2
|14.5
|3.3
|85
|Cornelius
|263,500
|260,000
|165
|26
|166
|0
|17
|75
|15
|1983
|12,186
|5,440
|30
|54,390
|75.9
|50.7
|7.9
|4.4
|2.7
|34.2
|9.3
|2.5
|909
|12.5
|13.1
|49.8
|57.4
|82.4
|1.8
|1.7
|0.3
|8
|1
|34
|0
|163
|4
|1
|14
|211
|14
|18.5
|42
|3
|40
|5.1
|0.2
|2
|2.2
|0
|1
|1
|5.3
|2.4
|78
|Estacada
|277,950
|285,365
|158
|51.4
|102
|0
|12
|61
|7
|1980
|2,968
|1,319
|34
|43,721
|57.5
|41.9
|18
|8
|2.4
|29.7
|5
|5.3
|728
|24.3
|9
|93.5
|46.9
|78.9
|2.9
|2.7
|0
|3
|1
|15
|6
|47
|2
|1
|7
|69
|13
|27.6
|32
|2
|40
|3
|0
|7.5
|7.5
|0
|1
|1
|2.3
|1.0
|68
|Fairview
|284,559
|269,950
|166
|27
|126
|2
|15
|74
|5
|1994
|9,181
|2,601
|38
|51,142
|49.7
|50.5
|13.5
|4.2
|2.7
|29
|13.5
|6
|978
|16.6
|6.3
|87.1
|39.2
|86.8
|0.8
|3.9
|0.2
|0
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|367
|16
|20
|8.3
|0
|1.4
|1.4
|0
|2
|2
|15.8
|4.5
|73
|Forest Grove
|304,575
|284,000
|166
|32
|391
|4
|11
|52
|7
|1970
|22,823
|3,817
|34
|48,411
|57.9
|47.4
|11.5
|6.3
|1.5
|33.4
|15.5
|8.6
|799
|16.9
|9.8
|76.5
|54.7
|77.9
|2
|4
|1
|32
|8
|117
|0
|455
|21
|3
|35
|607
|64
|29.4
|317
|8
|35
|4.4
|0.2
|4.2
|4.4
|0
|1
|2
|18.1
|3.0
|40
|Gladstone
|310,499
|305,000
|170
|30.2
|166
|3
|9
|56
|5
|1963
|11,741
|4,715
|40
|55,848
|58.2
|44.4
|17
|6.3
|2.3
|30.1
|14.6
|5.4
|983
|11.6
|9
|89.6
|48.5
|82.8
|4.2
|1.8
|0.5
|12
|1
|11
|0
|81
|4
|2
|17
|109
|19
|10.9
|159
|10
|22
|2.7
|0
|2
|2
|0
|5
|5
|7.2
|2.9
|56
|Gresham
|282,193
|275,250
|158
|34.5
|1,568
|8
|15
|62
|9
|1980
|109,308
|4,644
|35
|46,956
|52.7
|45.4
|12.8
|5.5
|2.4
|33.8
|13.5
|5.9
|911
|21.3
|10.6
|74.4
|49.8
|82.9
|3.3
|2.3
|0.6
|256
|29
|525
|6
|2236
|60
|133
|637
|3,398
|484
|35.5
|1,734
|12
|26
|8.2
|0.7
|2.7
|3.4
|1
|10
|11
|77.5
|3.3
|44
|Happy Valley
|441,832
|422,865
|172
|45.1
|648
|1
|6
|24
|2
|2008
|16,462
|1,678
|37
|101,250
|84.2
|65.2
|7
|2.8
|1.1
|23.9
|30.1
|19.2
|1,242
|4.5
|7.3
|77.5
|52.4
|88
|3.6
|2.9
|0.6
|2
|0
|44
|0
|154
|1
|0
|22
|220
|3
|13.5
|672
|11
|22
|1.2
|0.2
|0.8
|1
|0
|3
|3
|26.6
|2.7
|53
|Hillsboro
|324,944
|310,000
|185
|24.5
|1,745
|15
|16
|55
|5
|1992
|97,751
|3,950
|34
|67,757
|52.7
|53.1
|11.6
|3.7
|2
|29.5
|21.5
|14.2
|1,128
|13.6
|7.1
|71.1
|50.2
|78.9
|3.3
|4.9
|0.8
|122
|26
|245
|2
|1796
|47
|53
|123
|2,164
|250
|24.7
|1,255
|8
|28
|6.6
|1.5
|2.9
|4.4
|1
|7
|11
|83.1
|3.4
|43
|Lake Oswego
|675,942
|570,000
|268
|41.6
|909
|23
|13
|41
|4
|1982
|37,628
|3,298
|45
|85,303
|67
|58.5
|12
|5.8
|1.3
|22.3
|38.2
|27.5
|1,299
|7.3
|7.8
|88.1
|43.7
|81.9
|5.5
|3.9
|1.2
|7
|11
|64
|0
|361
|3
|3
|13
|438
|24
|12.3
|701
|10
|18
|4.3
|0.8
|1.6
|2.4
|0
|7
|7
|27.7
|2.4
|36
|Maywood Park
|356,538
|353,200
|143
|37.6
|19
|0
|7
|41
|11
|1941
|872
|5,222
|46
|80,625
|86.3
|61.7
|9.2
|4.9
|1.5
|22.7
|28.9
|13.5
|1,298
|4.5
|7.7
|96.1
|37.1
|92.9
|1.7
|1
|0.8
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0
|0
|14
|10.3
|1.3
|0.7
|2
|1
|5
|6
|0.7
|4.2
|62
|McMinnville
|273,027
|259,450
|151
|48.3
|500
|1
|12
|57
|9
|1981
|33,185
|3,148
|36
|45,588
|57.9
|50.5
|12.3
|7.1
|2
|28.1
|12.2
|9.1
|849
|21.2
|11.6
|79.3
|46.5
|81.7
|4.9
|3.6
|0.5
|47
|6
|124
|1
|880
|7
|11
|36
|1,040
|72
|33.5
|292
|4
|60
|0.6
|1.5
|9.4
|10.9
|0
|—
|7
|17
|1.6
|41
|Milwaukie
|318,462
|312,900
|187
|23.3
|339
|4
|16
|74
|4
|1959
|20,566
|4,059
|41
|52,011
|57.9
|43
|16.6
|6.9
|1.7
|31.9
|17.3
|8.7
|933
|12.9
|8.8
|88.6
|40.7
|83
|7.2
|1.7
|0.4
|21
|2
|9
|0
|407
|11
|10
|63
|479
|44
|25.4
|121
|4
|12
|5.3
|1.6
|1.9
|3.5
|1
|11
|12
|11.3
|2.2
|48
|Newberg
|296,626
|282,250
|172
|34.3
|502
|3
|11
|49
|9
|1985
|22,566
|3,889
|33
|50,039
|62.1
|44.2
|11
|5
|1.7
|38
|19.4
|8
|941
|20.5
|8
|86.7
|45.9
|79.2
|8.6
|3.9
|0.5
|4
|4
|34
|0
|372
|8
|4
|18
|424
|20
|19.7
|108
|3
|35
|1.1
|2.8
|7.3
|10.1
|0
|—
|3
|—
|—
|47
|Oregon City
|350,908
|350,000
|175
|33.4
|754
|1
|18
|53
|5
|1981
|34,480
|3,495
|38
|62,858
|66.1
|51.3
|15.8
|3.8
|1.6
|27.5
|17.7
|5.7
|974
|11.6
|8.1
|91.6
|52.6
|82.9
|4.1
|2.2
|0.1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|457
|7
|25
|3.6
|0.3
|2.9
|3.2
|0
|7
|8
|36.5
|3.7
|34
|Portland
|433,630
|380,000
|233
|26.7
|10,302
|17
|12
|52
|4
|1957
|612,206
|4,220
|37
|55,003
|52.9
|40.9
|12.6
|4.2
|2
|40.3
|27.2
|18.3
|971
|18
|8.4
|80.5
|45
|79.4
|3.4
|4.4
|1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|13,488
|15
|—
|12.1
|6.4
|5.9
|12.3
|8
|56
|78
|456.4
|3.1
|64
|Sauvie Island
|787,202
|740,000
|372
|67.9
|9
|0
|24
|46
|0
|1975
|2,390
|43
|52
|90,777
|87.2
|55.4
|17.9
|6
|1
|19.8
|34.1
|17.2
|1,098
|7.6
|4.2
|95.7
|35.8
|92.9
|0.5
|1.5
|0
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|10,988
|44
|30
|3.8
|0
|0.9
|0.9
|0
|1
|1
|—
|—
|8
|Scappoose
|265,567
|259,000
|148
|24
|151
|3
|4
|44
|9
|1992
|6,839
|2,540
|38
|61,444
|71
|52.5
|14.3
|7.8
|1.4
|24
|14.4
|7.9
|882
|12.5
|8.9
|95.1
|45.2
|78
|6.8
|4.9
|0
|12
|0
|13
|0
|61
|3
|1
|6
|80
|16
|14
|130
|7
|30
|0
|0
|2.3
|2.3
|0
|—
|4
|—
|—
|78
|Sherwood
|357,918
|347,000
|190
|25.2
|453
|11
|9
|42
|4
|1995
|18,880
|4,354
|36
|80,107
|74.3
|61.2
|11.4
|4.3
|1
|22
|29.8
|13.9
|1,261
|5.9
|6.1
|90.6
|62.8
|87.4
|3.9
|2.3
|0.2
|2
|0
|10
|0
|231
|3
|0
|4
|245
|5
|13.2
|273
|10
|26
|2.6
|0.5
|1.3
|1.8
|0
|3
|3
|19.9
|4.6
|34
|St. Helens
|222,815
|230,000
|137
|40.9
|291
|1
|15
|67
|15
|1979
|13,055
|2,243
|36
|45,225
|64.5
|47.5
|16.8
|5.6
|3.3
|26.8
|13
|3.2
|789
|20
|11.7
|92.9
|52.8
|85.8
|5
|1.9
|0
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|143
|4
|40
|1.6
|0.9
|3.5
|4.4
|0
|—
|10
|2.7
|—
|83
|Tigard
|391,416
|380,000
|189
|27.7
|1,030
|9
|16
|50
|4
|1988
|50,276
|3,956
|38
|62,048
|59.7
|51.8
|12.9
|4.9
|1.4
|29.1
|28.5
|14.1
|999
|11.6
|7.8
|81.9
|45.3
|83
|4.2
|3.5
|0.7
|—
|9
|135
|4
|1296
|31
|44
|52
|1,483
|88
|31.2
|607
|7
|16
|6.1
|1.2
|2.7
|3.9
|1
|13
|15
|45.0
|3.5
|42
|Troutdale
|287,771
|284,900
|163
|28.7
|257
|2
|16
|58
|11
|1992
|16,479
|2,736
|34
|60,340
|63.5
|52
|12.9
|2.7
|1.2
|31.2
|18.8
|4.8
|980
|14.5
|11.9
|84.2
|46.2
|84.3
|2.6
|2.8
|1.7
|17
|4
|59
|0
|321
|8
|9
|48
|428
|38
|28.3
|452
|12
|22
|3.8
|1.3
|2.1
|3.4
|0
|4
|4
|18.7
|3.1
|62
|Tualatin
|391,373
|384,800
|189
|23.2
|434
|12
|11
|46
|5
|1982
|26,806
|3,288
|38
|66,384
|55.5
|54.1
|11.8
|3.9
|1.3
|29
|29.4
|12.9
|1,016
|11.7
|7.5
|81.9
|46.3
|84.2
|6.2
|3.1
|0.3
|22
|1
|86
|0
|592
|9
|7
|39
|717
|39
|28.2
|359
|7
|18
|4.6
|0.6
|1.9
|2.5
|1
|8
|9
|42.2
|5.2
|29
|Vancouver
|286,382
|259,900
|166
|33.2
|2,737
|10
|11
|53
|5
|1979
|168,050
|3,359
|36
|50,626
|48.8
|45.4
|15.5
|5.5
|2.6
|31
|16.9
|9.1
|955
|14.8
|9.5
|81.1
|46.9
|79.6
|2.1
|5.2
|0.5
|420
|69
|943
|2
|3740
|112
|137
|871
|5,554
|740
|37.5
|2,258
|7
|14
|3.5
|0.6
|2.5
|3.1
|0
|—
|29
|1.39
|0.0
|41
|Washougal
|350,187
|327,000
|152
|55.7
|387
|2
|9
|47
|5
|1993
|14,777
|2,369
|37
|65,052
|69.9
|55
|10.7
|4.6
|1.8
|27.9
|17.2
|7
|965
|9.2
|9.1
|91.4
|47.1
|85.4
|0.3
|4.7
|0
|17
|2
|54
|0
|309
|1
|5
|21
|384
|25
|27.7
|221
|6
|28
|1.8
|0
|2.1
|2.1
|0
|—
|1
|—
|—
|67
|West Linn
|478,817
|456,000
|188
|45.4
|573
|13
|7
|30
|4
|1986
|25,963
|3,208
|43
|85,464
|75.1
|61.7
|9.5
|3.6
|1
|24.1
|34.2
|21.1
|1,291
|4.8
|6.6
|90.2
|46.3
|85.5
|2.8
|2.9
|1.1
|10
|0
|51
|0
|155
|2
|3
|6
|212
|15
|8.7
|622
|12
|26
|2.2
|0.5
|1.4
|1.9
|0
|2
|2
|23.1
|2.9
|31
|Wilsonville
|403,679
|390,950
|199
|37.9
|575
|8
|6
|35
|2
|2002
|20,837
|2,745
|36
|60,672
|44
|49.7
|15.5
|4.3
|2.6
|27.8
|24.5
|15.3
|1,052
|10
|7.1
|83.8
|49.0
|72.6
|13.4
|4.6
|0.1
|14
|3
|53
|0
|297
|7
|4
|37
|387
|28
|19.9
|435
|9
|22
|2
|1.3
|3
|4.3
|1
|1
|9
|30.1
|4.0
|24
|Wood Village
|229,780
|220,500
|142
|37.5
|50
|28
|23
|84
|14
|1973
|3,971
|4,171
|29
|37,140
|59.3
|47.3
|10.1
|4.1
|1.9
|36.6
|8.6
|2.6
|922
|33.2
|10
|41.5
|61
|78.2
|4.9
|1.7
|0
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|21
|3
|20
|4.9
|0
|4.1
|4.1
|0
|2
|2
|3.6
|3.8
|59
Methodology
Neighborhoods
Boundaries represent records maintained by the city as of January 2017. Boundary conflicts were resolved for statistical purposes only. Due to overlap between certain neighborhoods, boundary definitions may vary occasionally across categories. With the exception of the area unofficially (but universally) known as Dunthorpe, unclaimed sections of Multnomah County were excluded.
Real Estate
2016 data from the Regional Multiple Listing Service with analysis by the Center for Spatial Analysis and Research at Portland State University’s Department of Geography. All figures were rounded for legibility.
People
Data from the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates, released December 2016. The ACS data are estimates only and accuracy varies by attribute.
Median Rent
Calculated from all renter-occupied units, estimated median rent is not adjusted for unit size or number of occupants. Figure includes estimated monthly utility costs.
Median Income
The ACS defines household as “all the persons who occupy a housing unit as their usual place of residence.” Thus this estimate includes living situations ranging from individuals to large households.
Population Density
Calculations include parks and industrial tracts.
Crime
2015 crime data was sourced either from the FBI or directly from the reporting city. As of press time, 2015 crime data was not available for Portland neighborhoods, as well as for the cities of Fairview, Maywood Park, Oregon City, Portland, St. Helens, Wood Village, and unincorporated Sauvie Island. Nonviolent crime includes burglary, larceny (theft), and vehicle theft. Violent crime is defined as aggravated assault, arson, homicide, rape, and robbery. Crimes per 1,000 figures are based on reported incidents of both nonviolent and violent crime. Many factors can influence the crimes-per-1,000 figure and can sometimes complicate meaningful neighborhood comparisons.
Parks
Data from Metro (2016 or most recently available) and city parks departments.
Transit
Portland 2016 data from TriMet. Suburban transit information was sourced from TriMet as well as individual city services including CC Rider, C-TRAN, Canby Area Transit, Yamhill County Transit Area, and South Metro Area Regional Transit.
Minutes by Car to Downtown
Google Maps estimate, based on non–rush hour conditions, from a central neighborhood/suburb to Pioneer Courthouse Square.
Walk Score
2016 data from Walkscore.com. This score reflects, on a scale of 1 to 100, how easy it is to live in a neighborhood without a car or bike, based on the number of nearby amenities like sidewalks and grocery stores.
Unavailable Data
Unavailable data is noted with a dash (—).
Special thanks to David Banis, Krista Fanucchi, and Kristin Sellers of PSU’s Center for Spatial Analysis and Research. Research assistance from Elise Herron and Regan Breeden.