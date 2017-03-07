  1. Blogs
  2. On The Town

Poetry

Morgan Parker Turns Beyoncé and Gin-Soaked Olives into Electric Poetry

The New Yorker hits Portland with her new book, There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé.

By Rebecca Jacobson 3/7/2017 at 11:23am

Morgan parker photo kwesi abbensetts p5ihsp

Morgan Parker

Image: Courtesy Kwesi Abbensetts

Morgan Parker’s poems are born, she says, of consumption: a steady drip (and sometimes heady shots) of Real Housewives and Top Chef and Law & Order, and also YA literature and novels set in the '70s and Foucault. There’s little question what Parker was consuming while at work on her latest book, There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé, published in February by Tin House. The title is a nervy assertion (back off, Beyhive: Parker has made clear she loves Queen B), held up by poems that mine pop culture, sex, politics, and mental health for an electric, engrossing exploration of black womanhood.

Parker hits Portland for a one-two punch of events this weekend: she’ll be at Powell’s on Friday, March 10, and she’ll do a reading on Saturday, March 11 within Portland Art Museum’s Constructing Identity exhibit, which is devoted to the work of black artists (more on that show here). High school poets will join her for the latter appearance.

Ahead of her visit, we talked with Parker about high versus low art, her book's amazing cover image, and the perennial shortage of cocktail shrimp. (Want to read some of her poetry yourself? Find it here and here.)

You’re doing two readings in Portland: one at Powell’s and one at the Portland Art Museum. How did the PAM event come about?

This book is really connected to visual art, and there are a lot of visual artists I reference. There’s something about the crossover of different forms of art that I’m really interested in—something becomes more activated when it has a backdrop of amazing visual art, or when it has a soundtrack. I really love being in museums, especially if I feel like the work is taking on some of the same tasks as my work. I was really interested in this exhibition and thought it could be a cool conversation between the artwork and my work.

What’s the role of the high school poets? 

They will be reading as openers. I’m really excited about it—it just sounds adorable, and it’s so different than any other reading I’m doing. As a writer and an editor and an educator, I feel it’s really important to connect with other generations. It keeps the work and the writing process alive. Often we just look up, but I think it’s important to remember to look up and down at what other writers are doing.

Morgan parker cover fncrrr

Image: Courtesy Tin House

The cover of your book features an arresting, original photo-collage by Mickalene Thomas (who also has work in PAM's Constructing Identity exhibit). What’s the story behind that image? 

I’ve admired her work for a really long time and have drawn inspiration from it for sure. I think that a lot of the ways we’re engaging with black womanhood is similar. Her work is complex; it’s not always traditionally beautiful; and there’s a lot of glitz and glam. She has many works where she’s referencing classic artwork, European art, and I love that she’ll replace many of the figures with black women, and I also love that she’ll put glitter and sequins on it. A lot of the book is about beauty and different perceptions of beauty, and she definitely takes that on.

Something she and I talked about in terms of the cover was that the viewer has to confront the body of the black woman. That is something I also try to do with the work: you can’t turn away. You can’t ignore the voice of the speaker, in the same way you can’t ignore the gaze of the woman in her work. What I love about the cover image is the doubleness. She’s either really relaxed—she looks like her head could be thrown back in laughter—or exhausted. It’s all of the above. That’s part of the book: there’s exhaustion but there’s also pleasure. There is humor and grief, and those things exist all at once within the same body.

I love the poem "99 Problems," which roams from those big things you’re talking about—exhaustion and grief and oppression—to more trivial things like “limited cocktail shrimps” and “my dog eats a lipstick.”

I talk a lot about this false idea of high versus low art, and thinking about capital-P poetry and Beyoncé. Sometimes it’s confusing or shocking for folks, and I really wanted to push that to the limit, to the concerns of a modern-day black woman. It’s not about one problem being bigger than another—it’s just about the fact that they all do exist. The presence of one doesn’t make the other one go away or any less annoying. It’s annoying when my dog eats the lipstick I literally just bought for $10. Part of that is playing with expectations, and part of it is providing levity. All right: I’m going to say something that’s really scary and true and painful, and then also make a joke. There’s something about that that feels important, that feels like processing. 

It’s a listicle as a work of art.

I think "99 Problems" feels organic, in a way. Like, yeah, oppression, but also this other thing. And now that I think about it, this thing, too! It’s a momentum thing. It can be easy to write someone off if they’re just talking about minor annoyances, but it can also be easy to write someone off if they’re only ever talking about the heaviest things in the world, because that isn’t authentic either. Why is it so painful? It’s because of the accumulation of all these things. It’s not just oppression, but also these annoying things: men looking at you the wrong way, or never enough of those cocktail shrimp. I don’t know what the deal is with those things. There’s never enough of those at a party. Ever. 

Do you get pushback about all the pop culture in your poetry?

Yeah. More when I was younger, like when I was in grad school. Luckily I did it anyway. It’s too easy for people to assume that pop culture references make it light or fluffy or superficial. The poems aren’t light or superficial or a joke. It’s asking folks to open their minds about what is high art, what is legitimate, what is serious? And why do we think art has to be only serious? And, for me, it’s just the truth. I’m thinking about oppression and politics and theory and all kinds of crazy things, but I’m also on Twitter. It would be really awkward and inauthentic if I wrote an entire book that did not mention Real Housewives. That doesn’t make sense to me, and it’s not the full picture. There’s value in presenting the full picture. A lot of the book is about performance and putting on masks, and the way we move in spaces and try to present ourselves in particular ways. I think it can be really dangerous to try to ignore 50 percent of yourself, or be ashamed of it, and just present best foot forward. How about both feet?

As far as presenting both feet, mental health is another theme of your work.

There needs to be more discussion of that. When I was growing up and was first diagnosed with depression and anxiety, I was so ashamed, and hid it for a long time. I spent so much of my life being very ashamed of it, letting it eat away at me and be something I had to battle on my own. The least I can do for myself, and anyone else who’s in that position, is just keep talking about it and trying to normalize it. I would love to live in a world where there isn’t fear about saying it, where people aren’t like, “Maybe you shouldn’t have mentioned your therapist on the first date.” Why not?

Now that you don’t have to pore over Beyoncé as much, what are you reading or watching or otherwise obsessing over? 

I’m still watching trashy TV, Housewives and Top Chef and all of that stuff. I’m reading some YA novels about bad teenagers, which is amazing, and I’m reading a lot of my friends’ poetry books. I’ve been reading novels set in the ’70s, weirdly. And I’m always on the side reading different types of theory, so I recently went back to Foucault. It feels important for me to hold those things in my head at the same time. I watch a lot of TV—my TV is on, even if I’m not watching it. If there’s a Law & Order marathon, it’s just on my TV all day, even though I’ve seen all the episodes. I’ve been randomly watching a lot of The Bernie Mac Show. Sometimes I just think, ‘It would be cool to write a poem and use this as a lens.’ So I’ll go really deeply into something. Sometimes it doesn’t work. But it is fun to be like, let me immerse myself in this one thing and see how it comes out in a text. 

I read that you’re working on a YA novel yourself…?

Yeah, I am working on it, but it’s taking a long time because I’ve never written fiction before. It’s an interesting thing to teach yourself. It’s me wanting to do it on behalf of my past self, and on behalf of anyone in a situation like that. When I was depressed growing up, I was reading Prozac Nation and The Bell Jar. Those are fantastic books and they helped me quite a bit, but I wonder what additional help I could have had if anyone in the books had looked like me or had some of the same the life experiences I’d had. It’s something that’s missing in the world, and I’m trying to correct that.

Morgan Parker reads at Powell’s on Friday, March 10, and at the Portland Art Museum on Saturday, March 11.

Filed under
Poetry, Powells, Portland Art Museum
Show Comments
In this Article

Art

Constructing Identity

Editor’s Pick 10:00 AM FREE–$19.99 Portland Art Museum

A new exhibit draws together contemporary work by African American artists—from the masterful silhouettes of Kara Walker to the lush paintings of Portlander ...

Books & Talks

Morgan Parker

Editor’s Pick FREE Powell's Books

Rarely has a poetry collection boasted a nervier title than Parker’s latest, There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé. Drawing on politics, jazz, and mod...

Related Content

Visual Art

This PAM Exhibit Puts African American Art Front and Center

02/02/2017 By Fiona McCann

AVANT GUARD

The Art of Miroslav Lovric

12/10/2015 By Fiona McCann With Images Courtesy Miroslav Lovric

Slideshow

Slide Show: Carrie Mae Weems

01/18/2013

VISUAL ART

Here’s Your Chance to See a Billionaire’s Private Art Collection Up Close

10/06/2015 By Emma Mannheimer

Eat & Drink

Beer

Breakside Unveils Humongous, Hop-Focused Slabtown Brewery

03/06/2017 By Elise Herron

News to Chew

Lincoln to Close, Fifty Licks Readies E Burnside Location, Plus More PDX Food News

03/01/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Food News

Fire Devastates Beloved Portland Pork Shop Tails & Trotters

02/24/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Breaking News

The Word on Micah Camden’s Heart Pizza, Opening Friday, February 24

02/22/2017 By Karen Brooks

Cheat Sheet

Where to Score the Best Three-Course Deals during Portland Dining Month

02/22/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

News to Chew

Doughnuts, Pizza, Burgers, and More Vegan Food News

02/22/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Arts & Culture

Poetry

Morgan Parker Turns Beyoncé and Gin-Soaked Olives into Electric Poetry

11:23am By Rebecca Jacobson

Steals & Deals

Grimm Is Selling All of Its Weird Props and Monster Costumes

03/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Film

A New Movie Brings Portland’s Star Burlesque Performers to the Big Screen

03/02/2017 By Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Mar 2–5

03/02/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Lauren Kershner

Music

March: A Month of Portland Concerts in 20 Songs

03/01/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Photography

An Urban Photo Gallery and a Bucolic Artists Retreat Join Forces

02/28/2017 By Jason Buehrer

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Airport Love

PDX Could Be Even Better: 9 Next-Level Perks Our Airport Needs

12:05pm By Regan Breeden

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Mar 6–19

03/06/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

History

This Photographer Captured Prewar Portland’s Lost Grandeur

02/28/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 27–Mar 12

02/27/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Airport Love

PDX Could Be Even Better: 9 Next-Level Perks Our Airport Needs

12:05pm By Regan Breeden

Photography

An Urban Photo Gallery and a Bucolic Artists Retreat Join Forces

02/28/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Flower Power

We Are So Ready for These Eight Spring Blooms

02/21/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Go Green

Maximize the Health of Your Indoor Garden Space

02/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Ventures

Bike Brand Chrome Industries Buckles Down in Portland

02/20/2017 By Zach Dundas

Getaway

3 Reasons to Thrill to the Northwest's Extended Ski Season

02/20/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Style & Shopping

Steals & Deals

Grimm Is Selling All of Its Weird Props and Monster Costumes

03/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

I Heart Video

How One Portland Designer Sells Clothes Using Psychedelic Music Videos

02/28/2017 By Eden Dawn

Weather

How Portland's Horrid Winter Storms Brought Small Businesses Together

02/23/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Coffee Guide: Nice Package

6 Portland Coffee Roasters with Primo Packaging

02/20/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Menswear

After Designing for Jay Z, Kanye, and Pharrell, Christopher Bevans Goes Bigger

02/20/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Anti-Fog Snow Goggles to Sleek Jewelry Hooks, March's Best Local Stuff

02/20/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy March with These Local Wellness Events

02/23/2017 By Molly Woodstock

News to Chew

Doughnuts, Pizza, Burgers, and More Vegan Food News

02/22/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Go Green

Maximize the Health of Your Indoor Garden Space

02/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Profile

Male? Female? Jamie Shupe Battles for a Third Option.

02/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Ventures

Bike Brand Chrome Industries Buckles Down in Portland

02/20/2017 By Zach Dundas

Getaway

3 Reasons to Thrill to the Northwest's Extended Ski Season

02/20/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

Airport Love

PDX Could Be Even Better: 9 Next-Level Perks Our Airport Needs

12:05pm By Regan Breeden

History

This Photographer Captured Prewar Portland’s Lost Grandeur

02/28/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Office Life

Move Over, Tiny Homes. The Tiny Office Is Here.

02/28/2017 By Marty Patail

Flower Power

We Are So Ready for These Eight Spring Blooms

02/21/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Go Green

Maximize the Health of Your Indoor Garden Space

02/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

DIY

Can This Project Help Portland Makers Survive?

02/20/2017 By Jason Buehrer

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters