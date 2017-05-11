  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Books & Talks

Books

Staying Gold: S. E. Hinton on The Outsiders at 50

Before her author appearance at Powell’s, she talks Tulsa, Trump, and Rob Lowe.

By Margaret Seiler 5/11/2017 at 12:01pm

Outsider bookcover vt7sdo

Image: Courtesy Penguin Young Readers

Fifty years after its publication, most anyone who read The Outsiders as a kid can pick it up and immediately remember what it’s like to be a teenager and have “too much energy, too much feeling, with no way to blow it off.” That’s how 14-year-old narrator Ponyboy Curtis describes his brother Sodapop, but the words come from Susie Hinton, who wrote the book when she was in high school and saw it published during her freshman year at the University of Tulsa.

Now required reading at many American middle and high schools, the book is flush with moments that seem to reference older classics (Catcher in the Rye, Anne Frank’s Diary of Young Girl, Romeo and Juliet, and, overtly, the poetry of Robert Frost) but remains immediately real and relatable for Ponyboy’s peers, past and present. Part of that, Hinton said in a phone interview before her May 18 visit to Powell’s in Beaverton, may stem from its setting.

“Tulsa’s a pretty universal city,” she says. “It doesn’t have the definition that either New York or LA has, so more people can envision [a story set there] happening to them.” Tulsans turned out earlier this month for a fundraiser for the Outsiders House, a project spearheaded by a member of House of Pain and and two self-proclaimed Tulsa Greasers to save the Curtis house, turning the popular photo-op spot into a museum. One of them reportedly has Robert Frost’s “Nothing Gold Can Stay” (a poem with a prominent role in the book) tattooed on his side—a level of fandom Hinton knows well.

“They sometimes cry, they shake, some say they’re overwhelmed,” Hinton says of reader encounters. “One little girl, I just held her hand for a long time. It’s usually the young kids that burst into tears. I’ve had some older ones, too, teachers that have used it for a long time in school, kids that want to be writers and say I’m an inspiration to them.” (Or is it really her they meet? Hinton jokes on Twitter that she hires “that cute chubby old lady to do all my public appearances.” A megafan herself of the show Supernatural—“I’m very interested in the paranormal”—she visits the set a few times a year but finds the crowds at fan conventions too overwhelming.)

It’s no surprise that people take the book to heart and make it their own. But its timeless dichotomy of Socs and Greasers, haves and have-nots, has made it an all-too-convenient political metaphor. When Trump supporters likened their candidate to the Greasers last year, Hinton was not amused: “Yeah, we all had gold toilets and private jets and all that stuff,” she says sarcastically. “Yeah, you’re so much like the Greasers.”

Hinton author photo kr9lek

Author and horse lover S. E. Hinton. The publisher used her initials (for Susan Eloise) to discourage gender discrimination. 

Image: Courtesy Penguin Young Readers

Hinton has been credited with almost singlehandedly creating the YA genre, and it could be argued she also helped shape the modern film industry, too. The young actors who won the coveted roles in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film adaptation would become some of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. Coppola jumbled Rebel Without a Cause and Gone with the Wind into a gritty teen epic, but the movie is most notable for its fortune-telling casting of rising stars: a pre-Red Dawn C. Thomas Howell, a clearly-dedicated-to-his-craft Emilio Estevez, a before-he-was-the-Karate Kid Ralph Macchio, a rippling Patrick Swayze, an aw-shucks Rob Lowe, and an intense-as-ever Matt Dillon (as someone who hit puberty in the 1980s, I would like to extend a personal thanks to everyone involved for the occasional shirtlessness of those last three), as well as future nerd-cinema goddess Michelle Meyrink and Diane Lane as Cherry Valence, so breathtakingly beautiful you just want to reach through the screen, grab her hand, and run away to watch the sunset (again, thank you! also, Cherry Valence for president—now that’s a Soc we could support).

“I was perfectly happy working with Francis,” Hinton says. “He really wanted to stay true to the book. When he went back and made the second DVD (2005’s The Outsiders: The Complete Novel), he put in a bunch of scenes because the readers asked him where those scenes were. I’ve never heard of a director going back and recutting a movie because fans of the book asked him to.”

The 50th anniversary edition of the book includes copies of letters between a teenage Hinton and her editor leading up to publication, as well as memories from Coppola and much of the cast, whom Hinton refers to as “my boys.”

“Tommy was just 15. Ralph was the old guy—he was 20. Matt had just turned 18,” she says. “Rob just came through town. He had his 18th birthday on the set, and he had his 53rd birthday on the locations.”

Will there ever be a remake? “Not if I can help it,” Hinton says. “But more importantly, Francis owns the rights, and he doesn’t want a remake either. Where are we going to get a cast like that? What makes the movie so good is those boys were so close to the age of the characters. They couldn’t find kids that could be that talented, including Diane Lane.

“A remake, they’d probably cast a bunch of 25-year-olds.”

S. E. Hinton at Powell’s at Cedar Hills Crossing

7 p.m. Thu, May 18, Powell's at Cedar Hills Crossing, FREE (signing line limited to 250 people)

Filed under
Powells, Pop Culture
Show Comments
In this Article

Books & Talks

S. E. Hinton

FREE Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing

Published when Hinton was still in her teens, The Outsiders was a groundbreaking work of YA fiction; 50 years on, it remains beloved by misfit teens everywhere.

Related Content

Books

Sex, Drugs, and Masterful Movies: Rome's Sweet 1950s Life

10/13/2016 By Fiona McCann

Film Festival

Portland Film Festival's Time-Traveling Mad Scientist

08/24/2016 By Michelle Porter

POP CULTURE

Two Portland Artists Weigh In on Beyoncé’s Lemonade

05/12/2016 By Fiona McCann

Culture call sheet

Pop Culture Watch: What We're Really into Right Now

07/28/2016 By Portland Monthly Staff

Eat & Drink

First Impressions

Three Things to Devour at Division’s New Vegan Mediterranean Spot Aviv

05/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Food Event Spotlight

Grab Your Tickets to Portland Monthly’s Sixth Annual Country Brunch

05/08/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

News to Chew

Tábor Food Cart to Close, Tusk Is a Food & Wine Restaurant of the Year, Plus More PDX Food News

05/08/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Healthy Eats

Celebrate Farmers Market Season with These Fresh New Vendors

05/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Mother's Day

Mother’s Day 2017: Mideast Brunch, Xurro Home Delivery, and Ice Cream Bouquets

05/05/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Hometown Pride

Ox Takes Home the James Beard Award for Best Chef Northwest

05/02/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

Books

Staying Gold: S. E. Hinton on The Outsiders at 50

12:01pm By Margaret Seiler

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

10:39am By Rebecca Jacobson and Lauren Kershner

Holy Inclusiveness, Batman!

David Walker Pens First Comic Series Starring a Superhero with Down Syndrome

05/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Fashion Show

An Epic Lingerie Runway Show Aims to Raise $20k for Planned Parenthood

05/08/2017 By Eden Dawn

Performance

Musician Holcombe Waller Confronts the Risks to our Rivers

05/04/2017 By Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 4–7

05/03/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Lauren Kershner, and Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Health News

Senator Jeff Merkley Introduces the Equality Act of 2017

05/10/2017 By Olivia Wickstrom

Brand New

Timbers Gear for People Who Don't Do Jerseys

05/09/2017 By Eden Dawn

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, May 8–21

05/08/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, May 1–14

05/01/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Gorge Guide

The Insider’s Guide to the Columbia River Gorge

05/09/2017 Edited by Kasey Cordell and Ramona DeNies

Outdoor Apparel

Union Way's Newest Tenant Sells California Culture

05/04/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Epic Treks

Hiking 350 Miles on the Oregon Desert Trail

05/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

State Parks

Camp in a National Monument for the Eclipse? Yes, We Can!

05/01/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Eco-Travel

This Portland Nonprofit Saves Sea Turtles, One Tourist at a Time

04/18/2017 By Elise Herron

The Shakedown

What's the Deal with Columbia Sportswear Magnate Gert Boyle?

04/17/2017 By Marty Patail

Style & Shopping

Brand New

Timbers Gear for People Who Don't Do Jerseys

05/09/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

An Epic Lingerie Runway Show Aims to Raise $20k for Planned Parenthood

05/08/2017 By Eden Dawn

Outdoor Apparel

Union Way's Newest Tenant Sells California Culture

05/04/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Style News

Fetch Eyewear Reopens after Massive Gas Explosion

04/28/2017 By Eden Dawn

Books

10 Must-Visit Portland Indie Bookstores

04/27/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Events

What to Do Every Day at Design Week 2017

04/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Health News

Senator Jeff Merkley Introduces the Equality Act of 2017

05/10/2017 By Olivia Wickstrom

First Impressions

Three Things to Devour at Division’s New Vegan Mediterranean Spot Aviv

05/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Healthy Eats

Celebrate Farmers Market Season with These Fresh New Vendors

05/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Om Base

Yoga Star Jessamyn Stanley Talks Queerness, Fat Acceptance, and Deleting Social Media

05/03/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Epic Treks

Hiking 350 Miles on the Oregon Desert Trail

05/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy May with These Local Wellness Events

05/02/2017 By Olivia Wickstrom

Bars & Nightlife

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Home & Real Estate

Audio Star

How Studying Design Turned Roman Mars into a Pathological Optimist

05/02/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Habitat

How Portland-Born Architect John Yeon Gave the Northwest Its Signature Style

04/27/2017 By Zach Dundas

Sports

The Timbers Are Adding 4,000 Seats to Providence Park and It Looks Incredible

04/26/2017 By Marty Patail

Events

What to Do Every Day at Design Week 2017

04/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Zen Times

The Portland Japanese Garden Gets a Gorgeous Upgrade

04/17/2017 By Elise Herron

Q&A

This Wild Mural Will Wrap around an Entire Portland Office Building

04/17/2017 By Lauren Kershner

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe