  1. Health & Wellness
  2. Health News & Events

Om Base

Yoga Star Jessamyn Stanley Talks Queerness, Fat Acceptance, and Deleting Social Media

Meet the Instagram celebrity and Every Body Yoga author at Powell’s on May 8.

By Molly Woodstock 5/3/2017 at 12:34pm

Crop mfpvra

Jessamyn Stanley is the author of Every Body Yoga.

Image: Christine Hewitt

Search the phrase “yoga celebrity” and you’re likely to find photo after photo of thin, white, straight, cisgender women—and then there’s Jessamyn Stanley. A proud black, fat, queer femme, Stanley began documenting her home yoga practices on Instagram in 2012. Since then, the North Carolina-based yogi has attracted nearly 300,000 followers (not to mention a slew of endorsement deals) with her impressive headstand pics and reflective, essay-length captions on topics like body positivity and the yoga industrial complex.

In April, Stanley released her first book, Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. The book includes Stanley’s personal history with yoga, frequently asked questions from yoga beginners, and colorful photos that lead readers through their own home asana practices. Since the basics (“How did you start doing yoga?”) are tackled in Every Body Yoga, we asked Stanley a few deeper questions in advance of her May 8 appearance at Powell’s City of Books. 

Every body yoga 2d cover nz5m2z

Every Body Yoga was published in April 2017. 

In Portland, as in many other places, we have fat yoga, queer and trans yoga, and people of color yoga. How do you feel about these special classes?

I’m someone who just made space for themselves in a community that didn’t necessarily want them to take up space. In the beginning, I felt like we should be integrating all of these spaces, and everyone should try to find a way to be comfortable, and there should be more of an emphasis on the teachers learning how to communicate better and making safer spaces.

But there’s so much unsafe behavior that I think that, if you feel as though you cannot find safety in a mixed environment, then we should have spaces that are separate. Whether or not I will personally be in them is a separate issue—I don’t necessarily know that I will be attending those spaces all the time. 

Friends have told me about being fat-shamed by teachers in the middle of classes, and being told they aren’t allowed to modify poses. How would you handle this?

I think the best thing to do is to express exactly how you’re feeling. There are a lot of little unintentional offenses that happen in classes, but the teacher never even knows that the student felt uncomfortable because the response from the student is like, “I’m not good enough; I shouldn’t have even come; I’m not coming back.” And the teacher—especially if they’re size-phobic—they’re thinking, “Oh, I guess they couldn’t handle it.” There can’t be change if we don’t talk about things.

 

A post shared by Jessamyn (@mynameisjessamyn) on

You’re very casual and open about the fact that you’re queer, femme, Baha’i, etc. How did you decide to share so much about your life, rather than just photos of yoga poses?

I had a point about two years ago where I considered deleting my social media accounts. I feel like, as a yoga practitioner, you should be trying to move away from major expressions of the ego—and to me, that’s so much of what social media is. And at some point in the future, I would like to release those things. 

But the thing that kept me on Instagram was this opportunity to really show, like, what does a 21st-century yoga practice look like? A 21st-century modern yoga practice with someone who is problematic, who fits in intersections, who listens to hip hop, who uses profanity, who is open about their struggles and about the fact that they accept the “bad aspects” of themselves? It means showing myself compassion, being honest, and making space for other people to do the same.

I don’t really think like, “Oooh, is this going to give perspective on the black queer femme experience?” I just talk about the things that are on my mind. I know there are going to be other black queer femmes who find the things I say to be problematic, and that’s dope. We all need to be talking to one another.

 

A post shared by Jessamyn (@mynameisjessamyn) on

I’ve noticed that you call yourself a femme rather than a woman, and you’ve said before that you “pass for cisfemme all the time.” Can you talk about your experience with gender?

I don’t see myself as a being that exists in a binary at all. I have a lot of different things to unpack there, but my overall feeling is that I am queer; I am not cisgender. And I identify as femme because I have always found myself drawn to that which I would call femme. It’s not associated with specific colors or actions or anything like that. I know when I feel it and see it, and I know it as it exists in me. And it is not at all cis.

It’s really important for me to own that because I feel like I’m constantly in situations where I am worried that I’m passing for cis. There are so many people who would see me and have no idea that they’re interacting with a queer person. I’ve learned just how many people don’t even understand what queerness is.

 

A post shared by Jessamyn (@mynameisjessamyn) on

Some activists argue that the body positivity movement is still centering conventionally attractive bodies. Do you think the movement should focus more on fat acceptance?

I feel like fat positivity and body positivity need to be separated from one another. Body positivity came out of fat acceptance, which is so fucking radical and completely different. It’s like Christianity coming out of Judaism. The actual body positivity message that’s been diluted is: no matter who you are, no matter where you are, no matter what your body looks like, no matter what’s going on in your mind, you should feel good about yourself today. 

Do you think body positivity is being coopted to make a profit?

Corporations led by cis white het[erosexual] men are notorious for coopting things because they’re trying to make money. Just recently, they realized that they’re missing out on a lot of fat girl money, so they’re like, “OK, we have a halfway fat girl over here, and she’s kind of tan, so now we’re body positive!” It’s just like, what is the point here?

The reality is that none of this matters. These are just distractions from us trying to understand this universe, and I think that the more internal searching that can happen, the better. So while I do consider myself to be a body-pos advocate, I would not want to stand on a platform for any of these things, because I think they’re Band-Aids on a larger wound.

Jessamyn Stanley with Andi Zeisler

7:30 pm Mon, May 8, Powell’s City of Books, FREE

Filed under
Yoga, Body Talk, LGBTQ
Show Comments

Related Content

HEALTH NEWS

An Oregon Court Recognized “Non-Binary” as a Gender—Here’s What That Means

06/15/2016 By Mads Ambrose

Om Base

Q&A: Zeyah Roge on Teaching Queer and Trans Yoga

02/20/2017 By Elise Herron

Visual Art

Portland Breast Cancer Survivors Lend Their Bodies for Art

09/29/2016 By Fiona McCann

Everyday Activism

A Local Waxing Salon Is Raising Funds to Help Transgender Portlanders

03/16/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Eat & Drink

Healthy Eats

Celebrate Farmers Market Season with These Fresh New Vendors

05/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Mother's Day

Mother’s Day 2017: Mideast Brunch, Xurro Home Delivery, and Ice Cream Bouquets

05/05/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Hometown Pride

Ox Takes Home the James Beard Award for Best Chef Northwest

05/02/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Good Eats

Six Simple Strategies for Fighting Food Waste This Summer

05/01/2017 By Regan Breeden

First Look

First Look: Fifty Licks on E Burnside

05/01/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Restaurant Openings

Smallwares Space Will Reopen as Southern-Leaning SouthFork in Early May

04/28/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Arts & Culture

Performance

Musician Holcombe Waller Confronts the Risks to our Rivers

05/04/2017 By Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 4–7

05/03/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Lauren Kershner, and Fiona McCann

Om Base

Yoga Star Jessamyn Stanley Talks Queerness, Fat Acceptance, and Deleting Social Media

05/03/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Audio Star

How Studying Design Turned Roman Mars into a Pathological Optimist

05/02/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Books

10 Must-Visit Portland Indie Bookstores

04/27/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Comedy

Bridgetown Comedy Festival Returns—Maybe for the Last Time

04/27/2017 By Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, May 1–14

05/01/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Habitat

How Portland-Born Architect John Yeon Gave the Northwest Its Signature Style

04/27/2017 By Zach Dundas

Sports

The Timbers Are Adding 4,000 Seats to Providence Park and It Looks Incredible

04/26/2017 By Marty Patail

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Apr 24–May 7

04/24/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Outdoor Apparel

Union Way's Newest Tenant Sells California Culture

05/04/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Epic Treks

Hiking 350 Miles on the Oregon Desert Trail

05/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

State Parks

Camp in a National Monument for the Eclipse? Yes, We Can!

05/01/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Eco-Travel

This Portland Nonprofit Saves Sea Turtles, One Tourist at a Time

04/18/2017 By Elise Herron

The Shakedown

What's the Deal with Columbia Sportswear Magnate Gert Boyle?

04/17/2017 By Marty Patail

In-Flight Entertainment

The Portland Airport Opened a Mini-Movie Theater—and It’s Packing Houses

04/17/2017 By Fiona McCann

Style & Shopping

Outdoor Apparel

Union Way's Newest Tenant Sells California Culture

05/04/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Style News

Fetch Eyewear Reopens after Massive Gas Explosion

04/28/2017 By Eden Dawn

Books

10 Must-Visit Portland Indie Bookstores

04/27/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Events

What to Do Every Day at Design Week 2017

04/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Eco-Travel

This Portland Nonprofit Saves Sea Turtles, One Tourist at a Time

04/18/2017 By Elise Herron

Ventures

Japan Loves All Things Portland. This Osaka Pop-Up Fair Showcases the Best.

04/17/2017 By Geoff Nudelman

Health & Wellness

Healthy Eats

Celebrate Farmers Market Season with These Fresh New Vendors

05/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Om Base

Yoga Star Jessamyn Stanley Talks Queerness, Fat Acceptance, and Deleting Social Media

05/03/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Epic Treks

Hiking 350 Miles on the Oregon Desert Trail

05/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy May with These Local Wellness Events

05/02/2017 By Olivia Wickstrom

Good Eats

Six Simple Strategies for Fighting Food Waste This Summer

05/01/2017 By Regan Breeden

Health Events

Celebrate All Things Menstrual at PDX Red Party

05/01/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Home & Real Estate

Audio Star

How Studying Design Turned Roman Mars into a Pathological Optimist

05/02/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Habitat

How Portland-Born Architect John Yeon Gave the Northwest Its Signature Style

04/27/2017 By Zach Dundas

Sports

The Timbers Are Adding 4,000 Seats to Providence Park and It Looks Incredible

04/26/2017 By Marty Patail

Events

What to Do Every Day at Design Week 2017

04/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Zen Times

The Portland Japanese Garden Gets a Gorgeous Upgrade

04/17/2017 By Elise Herron

Q&A

This Wild Mural Will Wrap around an Entire Portland Office Building

04/17/2017 By Lauren Kershner

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe