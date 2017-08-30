Back to School
20 (Mostly) Healthy Back-to-School Snacks & Lunches for Your Little Locavore
Here’s how to easily fill your kiddo’s lunchbox with nutritious Portland-made nibbles.
Can you hear them? All around the city, Portland parents are scrambling to get their kids dressed, fed, and out the door for the first week of school. As you dash around the kitchen, looking for something substantive to throw in your little tyke’s lunchbox, take a peek at our list of healthy-ish local snacks, as suggested by New Seasons Market Nutritionist Christi Reed, BS, NTP, and a team of PoMo parents.
Mains
- PB&J: Wild Friends nut butter (almond, peanut, or sunflower seed) and Plum Tree jam on Dave’s Killer Bread or Franz Bakery bread
- Quesadillas made with Three Sisters tortillas, Tillamook cheese, and Zuniga’s mild salsa (sneak in a few spinach leaves if you can get away with it)
- A sliced Bowery bagel topped with Nancy’s cream cheese and fresh sliced strawberries
- Roll-ups with smoked ham-style Tofurkey deli slices, Café Yumm sauce, and Oregon Brineworks sauerkraut (or shredded carrots or whatever veggies you can sneak in there)
- Cold pizza from, uh, anywhere
Fruits & Veggies
- Apples from Kiyokawa Family Orchards (found at the Portland Farmers Market)
- Picklopolis pickles
- Trazza hummus or Toby’s lite dip with carrot sticks
- Sisters Fruit Company apple chips
- Vincent Family dried cranberries
Snacks
- Sea salt baked Kettle Chips
- Chai caramel Masala Pop
- Juanita’s tortilla chips with New Seasons guacamole
- A slice of KrustaVita pumpkin bread
- Blueberry Picky bars
Meat & Dairy
- Yogurt (Tillamook or Nancy’s) topped with Hammer & Tuffy’s granola
- Olympia Provisions snack stick
- Gartner’s Meat pepperoni sticks
- Sam’s harvest jerky
- Grab-and-go Musubi