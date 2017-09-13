Kings of the North?

Why Your 'Wild Alaskan Salmon' May in Fact Be Very Oregonian

Caught wild in Alaskan waters, Oregon hatchery salmon help bring a struggling fishery back to health.

By Chuck Thompson 9/13/2017 at 5:31pm Published in the October 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

Inside a nondescript, 25-foot white trailer parked at the Bonneville Fish Hatchery, 40 highway miles east of Portland, salmon are being prepared for their journeys out to sea.

One of four Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife mobile fish tagging units, the trailer is crammed with $1.4 million of equipment. Its noisy pumps flush tens of thousands of nearly identical, four-inch-long chinook (king) salmon fingerlings through a set of PVC tubes. Along the way, each three- to six-month-old fish is automatically photographed and measured to within a tenth of a millimeter. A computer program sorts fish according to size. Each is then forced through a gate, opened and closed via infrared sensors, into slots that hold them in place while a mechanical blade removes their small adipose fins, forever marking these youngsters as hatchery fish.

Senior technician Geoff Vanderbeck—with his dirty ball cap, scruffy beard, and Carhartt jeans, suitably attired for any Northwest nature-guy obligation, from field work to coworker wedding—monitors a bank of computer screens. Vanderbeck is pleased today.

“Overall the system is running at 99 percent accuracy,” says the 40-year-old Benson High alum. “The hatchery’s doing a good job—these fish are healthy and uniform in size.”

In 2017, Oregon Fish and Wildlife will clip the fins of about 40 million fish. About 6 million—15 percent of them—will have a 1.1 mm bit of stainless steel known as a “coded wire tag” (CWT) injected into their snouts. Microscopic markings on the tags act like Social Security numbers, telling researchers when and where each tagged fish was raised and released. Along the Oregon Coast, thousands of these bits of wire will turn up in bird droppings and the remains of porpoises and other marine life that feed on salmon. Mostly, though, they serve to return data that help biologists and managers establish the dates for fishing seasons and set catch quotas, and to estimate harvest information for wild fish stocks.

The particular stock of 400,000 little kings Vanderbeck and his crew are processing on the day of my springtime visit will be transported by “liberation trucks” to the Ringold Springs hatchery in southeastern Washington state, where they’ll be released into the Columbia River. They’ll swim downriver, past the place of their birth and adipose amputation, and on to the Pacific. Assuming they elude a gauntlet of predators along the way, they’ll then migrate north to Alaska.

Within two to four years, many of these hatchery fish will be caught as wild in Alaskan waters. Eventually, at least a few will return to Portland, in the form of dinner.

In the seafood industry, there may be no word more powerful than “Alaska.” With good reason. In our GMO/Food Inc era, in which the “certified” provenance of everything from tomatoes to chicken to water is subject to scrutiny, Alaskan seafood is one of the last unassailable wild food sources. But when is a “wild Alaska salmon” neither wild nor very Alaskan?

Alaska king salmon connotes a foodstuff sourced today the way it’s been since ancient times. Fish born in remote streams are eventually caught in the open ocean and brought to market. Those not harvested by humans—and which manage to escape the cormorants, sea lions, and grizzlies—return to fight their way up their natal streams to spawn as God intended, renewing an almost-mythological life cycle.

This is the Great Circle of Being version of the story, probable source of any emotional triggers that help steer conscientious diners to splurge for that $40 king special at their favorite restaurant. But in our messy, complicated reality, the Alaska chinook that lands on Portland plates and in the chilled cases at high-end groceries may actually have started its life packed alongside a couple hundred thousand nearly identical fingerlings at a Columbia River hatchery.

1017 salmon filet tih63e

Image: Courtesy Bigacis/Shutterstock

The real thing—the world’s wild king salmon stocks—is disappearing fast. In April, the Pacific Fishery and Management Council shut down all commercial and sport salmon fishing in southern Oregon for the remainder of 2017, citing a decline in chinook headed back to spawn in the Klamath River. In Alaska, the world’s last major wild commercial salmon fishery, the situation is perhaps even more dire. Less than 1 percent—maybe less than half of 1 percent—of wild chinooks that migrate to the sea as juveniles are returning to their native streams to spawn. Though highly variable, a wild survival rate of 3 percent is more in line with a sustainable population. The entire Alaska chinook fishery is collapsing under the pressure of insatiable worldwide demand and worsening environmental conditions. Citing “historically low production,” in August the state shut down its entire Southeast Alaska chinook fishery for the year.

“It’s a major war out there over this resource,” says Ed Jones, a salmon biologist with Alaska Department of Fish & Game in Juneau. “If this fishery collapses it’ll be like the end of the world up here.”

Though the economic effect of such a collapse is difficult to measure, the cultural damage would be extensive. “Everyone in Alaska is connected to the salmon industry in some way,” says Erin Harrington, executive director of the Salmon Project, based in Juneau. “There’s no other place in the Western world—if you want to call Alaska that—where most people are still personally identifying with and engaging with wild food harvest and consumption, and placing that at the center of their identity.”

This is where those hatcheries on the Columbia, which primarily produce chinook, coho, and steelhead, enter the picture. Those hatcheries are, as Vanderbeck observed the afternoon I visited, performing well. And as it happens, salmon are generally north-migrating fish. “Just about every salmon that comes out of the Columbia into the Pacific takes a big right turn and heads toward Alaska,” Jones says.

Percentages of the Alaska chinook yield that come from the Columbia vary by year, but estimates range between 50 and 60 percent over the past half-decade. In 2013,
Columbia River fish accounted for 53 percent of all chinook salmon caught in Southeast Alaska. Taking in coastal, wild, and Washington-hatched stocks, too, Oregon and Washington chinooks accounted for two-thirds of the southeast Alaska catch. Native southeast Alaska stock comprised just 1.2 percent of the year’s haul there.

“Columbia River fish are normally one of the larger contributors to the Southeast Alaska and Northern BC fisheries, especially since 2012,” says Jones.

Thus, the Columbia-born chinook population—which many Oregonians indirectly help fund when they pay their electric bills, through the Bonneville Power Administration’s federally mandated contributions to salmon programs—is vital to Alaska’s fishery. (Which is really only one aspect of modern weirdness off the West Coast; this summer, more than 300,000 Atlantic salmon escaped a Washington fish farm, with unknown future implications.)

“Over the last decade we’ve seen record-high chinook returns to the Columbia in the modern era, post-Bonneville Dam,” says Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife director Curt Melcher. The dam was completed in 1938.

Fisheries are cyclical by nature; Jones, for one, believes that the natural tide may soon turn back in favor of Alaska’s native kings. But the highly complex management of hydroelectric systems on the Columbia—once the world’s most productive chinook river and still home to some actual wild chinook protected by catch-and-release laws—plays a major role in hatchery chinooks’ current boom. Ongoing litigation involving the state of Oregon, the Nez Perce tribe, and various environmental groups versus the BPA and Army Corps of Engineers has affected much of that change through the courts.

“Management of flow through spillways so fish can avoid hydroelectric turbines has been important to chinook recovery,” Melcher says.

And so the chinook salmon caught in Alaska often owe their very existence to the power bills and political arrangements along the Columbia River. They are still delicious. But what, in fact, are they? In one respect, when a customer decides to spring for a taste of the untamed seas of the Great North, they are ... advertising.

“A Columbia River hatchery produces the fish,” Jones says. “They go to the Bering Sea, grow up, then come by Southeast Alaska. We catch them. Well, that’s probably going to be marketed as ‘wild’ Chinook salmon.  And I don’t think most people would know the difference between ‘wild-caught’ and ‘wild.’”

There remain in Alaska, of course, wild chinook streams where—if at dwindling rates—salmon do spawn in waters completely undisturbed by human intervention. Some of these fish are even harvested and sold to processors. Like the king salmon, you might manage to beat the odds and eat one yourself. Unlike that fish, consider yourself extremely lucky if you do. 

Filed under
Salmon, Longreads
Show Comments

Related Content

Veggie Love: Vegan Victory

How the Vegans Conquered Portland

08/14/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Environment

Meet the Oregon Attorney Suing President Trump over Climate Change

08/14/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

Profile

Jeff Merkley, the Unquiet American

04/05/2017 By Marty Patail Photography by Andy Batt

Dance

With Fresh Talent and Energy, Oregon Ballet Theatre Makes a Big Leap

02/20/2017 By Fiona McCann Illustrations by Nick Iluzada

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

David Thompson Comes to Pok Pok, Feast, and More PDX Food Events

12:47pm By Benjamin Tepler

Amazing (Coffee) Stories

The Incredible Tale of Bernardina, the Super-Rare Coffee You Can Drink in Portland Right Now

12:36pm By Kelly Clarke

Food News

Gregory Gourdet Flies Solo at 7th Annual Summer’s End Vegan Dinner

09/12/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Food News

Salt & Straw Made an Airport-Flavored Ice Cream

09/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Food News

New Portland Pop-Up Dinner Series Celebrates Black Artists

09/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

Here’s Where to Eat, Drink, and Donate to Support Eagle Creek Fire Relief Efforts

09/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Molly Woodstock

Arts & Culture

Style Spotlight

Local Photographer Holly Andres Survives a 43-Day Fashion Road Trip for New York Magazine

09/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Sept 7–10

09/07/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Anyi Wong-Lifton, and Fiona McCann

Food News

New Portland Pop-Up Dinner Series Celebrates Black Artists

09/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

Here’s Where to Eat, Drink, and Donate to Support Eagle Creek Fire Relief Efforts

09/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Molly Woodstock

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 31–Sept 3

08/31/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Poetry

Samiya Bashir Will Smash Your Definition of Poetry at TBA

08/31/2017 By Bryanna Briley

News & City Life

Wildfires

Beyond Eagle Creek: So Much Fire, So Close to Home

09/08/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Wildfires

Oregon's on Fire. Where's the Supertanker?

09/07/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Everyday Activism

How You Can Help Rebuild the Gorge (and Not Make Things Worse)

09/07/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eagle Creek Fire

As the Columbia Gorge Burns, Reflecting on What This Place Means to Us

09/07/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

News

Senator Ron Wyden Has Been Trying to Fix Wildfire Funding Since 2013

09/07/2017 By Marty Patail

Everyday Activism

Here’s Where to Eat, Drink, and Donate to Support Eagle Creek Fire Relief Efforts

09/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Molly Woodstock

Travel & Outdoors

Fire Lookouts

Washington's Heybrook Lookout Tower Just Reopened and We're in Love

09/11/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Wildfires

Beyond Eagle Creek: So Much Fire, So Close to Home

09/08/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Wildfires

Oregon's on Fire. Where's the Supertanker?

09/07/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Everyday Activism

How You Can Help Rebuild the Gorge (and Not Make Things Worse)

09/07/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eagle Creek Fire

As the Columbia Gorge Burns, Reflecting on What This Place Means to Us

09/07/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

News

Senator Ron Wyden Has Been Trying to Fix Wildfire Funding Since 2013

09/07/2017 By Marty Patail

Style & Shopping

Style Spotlight

Local Photographer Holly Andres Survives a 43-Day Fashion Road Trip for New York Magazine

09/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Happenings

September Is Packed to Bursting with Fashion Events

09/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion News

Did Forever 21 Knock Off Wildfang's Most Famous Shirt?

08/29/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

Fade to Light Is Back with 10 Local Designers in One Fun Fashion Show

08/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Tyke Bikes to Gender-Neutral Baby Fashion, the Best Portland Stuff for Kids

08/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Celebrating 30 Years of Spartacus, Portland's Beloved Adult Store

08/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Food News

Gregory Gourdet Flies Solo at 7th Annual Summer’s End Vegan Dinner

09/12/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

How You Can Help Rebuild the Gorge (and Not Make Things Worse)

09/07/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eagle Creek Fire

As the Columbia Gorge Burns, Reflecting on What This Place Means to Us

09/07/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Get Outside

This Portland-Based Nonprofit Helps Tots and Parents Hit the Trail

09/07/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Food News

New Portland Pop-Up Dinner Series Celebrates Black Artists

09/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

The Sky Is Falling

The Gorge Is On Fire. Should You Go Outside Today?

09/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Home & Real Estate

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

Architecture

Kengo Kuma's New Portland-Area Home Is a Straight-Up Stunner

08/14/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: How-To

Want to Rent Your Vacation Home? Your Extra Bedroom? Your Hand-Built Treehouse?

08/14/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

The Great Escapes: Hunt & Gather

So, You Want to Buy a Second Home

08/14/2017 By Bryanna Briley

The Great Escapes: Round Out Your World

How a Humble Oregon Woodsman Conquered the Yurt Market

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe