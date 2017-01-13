  1. Blogs
Hotel Watch 2017

Suite Year? Checking In on Portland's New Hotel Boom

Here's a refresher course on hospitality industry groundbreakings, from downtown's Hi-Lo to the Pearl District's new Hilton to a Hood River cousin of the Jupiter Hotel.

By Lauren Kershner and Ramona DeNies 1/13/2017 at 3:25pm

Last year, we gave you a sneak peek at 10 sexy new Portland hotel projects in the works. Since then, all have yet to open, including three—the Hi-Lo, Harlow, and Canopy by Hilton—that were originally scheduled for a 2016 ribbon-cutting. In real estate development, delay is the name of the game. So we checked back in on our lineup, digging up revised open dates and new project details (one hotel has commissioned a custom scent from Maak Lab; another will boast a sixteenth-floor restaurant). We also added a few more recently announced projects.

From downtown's Woodlark (which will house former Imperial head chef Doug Adam's hotly-anticipated Bullard) to the recent groundbreaking for the Jupiter Hotel's 67-room expansion, here's a progress report on Portland's hotel boom. And, like a good concierge, we've thrown in a few coming attractions for visitors with a bit of Portland-plus wanderlust. 

