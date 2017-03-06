  1. Blogs
  2. Eat Beat

Beer

Breakside Unveils Humongous, Hop-Focused Slabtown Brewery

With two stories, two indoor bars, and a rooftop bar soon to come, the brewery calls it a “showpiece pub in the middle of the city."

By Elise Herron 3/6/2017 at 3:00pm

Breakside Brewery opened its long-awaited Slabtown pub today, March 6, the third location for the brewing company with existing spots on NE Dekum Street and in Milwaukie.

The opening comes about six months later than owner Scott Lawrence had planned, having signed the lease to the 5,000-square-foot repurposed warehouse at 1570 NW 22nd Avenue back in November 2015. During a media preview on Friday, March 3, sounds of frantic drilling and pounding still echoed loudly as building crews put the finishing touches on the giant 350-person restaurant.

Even so, the space impresses: window-paneled garage doors and a larger-than-life mural mark the entrance. With two stories and two bars (soon to be three when the rooftop is completed), the Slabtown brewpub will offer 16 of its exclusive beers on tap and spruced-up pub grub—like massive cheese and meat-filled tater tots, jalapeño poppers, and Jacobsen Salt-finished nachos.

Home to the group’s “hop lab,” the new location will be an epicenter for brewing experimentation. Brewmaster Ben Edmunds told media the lab will soon begin fermenting “Slabtown-specific, all-new recipes” in a custom-designed 10-barrel system. Expect hop-forward beers that push the boundaries of what we expect from IPAs, and brews that explore new regional and international trends. 

Calling the new brewery his “showpiece pub in the middle of the city,” Lawrence asserts that although operation costs are higher, food and beer prices will not be.

“You can get a pint-plus for five dollars,” he says, “and that’s a pretty great deal.”

Filed under
Northwest Portland, Breweries, Brew Pub
Show Comments
In this Article

Breakside Brewery

Brew Pub, Recommended Beer Selection Multiple Locations

Two guys, one dream: quit their corporate jobs to open a brew pub with little financial capital – proof positive the American dream is still alive and well i...

Related Content

BEER

Old Town Brewing is Mushrooming—Figuratively and Literally

08/05/2015 By Marty Patail

Beer Bulletin

Breakside Brews

05/12/2011

BEER ME

Hood River's Double Mountain Just Wants to Be Portland's Next Neighborhood Pub

07/08/2016 By Marty Patail

BEER

Zoiglhaus Brings an Obscure German Brewing Tradition to East Portland

11/10/2015 By Marty Patail

Eat & Drink

News to Chew

Lincoln to Close, Fifty Licks Readies E Burnside Location, Plus More PDX Food News

03/01/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Food News

Fire Devastates Beloved Portland Pork Shop Tails & Trotters

02/24/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Breaking News

The Word on Micah Camden’s Heart Pizza, Opening Friday, February 24

02/22/2017 By Karen Brooks

Cheat Sheet

Where to Score the Best Three-Course Deals during Portland Dining Month

02/22/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

News to Chew

Doughnuts, Pizza, Burgers, and More Vegan Food News

02/22/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Eat This Now

Where to Eat This Week: Feb 21–28

02/21/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Culture

Film

A New Movie Brings Portland’s Star Burlesque Performers to the Big Screen

03/02/2017 By Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Mar 2–5

03/02/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Lauren Kershner

Music

March: A Month of Portland Concerts in 20 Songs

03/01/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Photography

An Urban Photo Gallery and a Bucolic Artists Retreat Join Forces

02/28/2017 By Jason Buehrer

History

This Photographer Captured Prewar Portland’s Lost Grandeur

02/28/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Public media

Portland Community Media Is Reborn as Open Signal

02/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Mar 6–19

11:05am By Portland Monthly Staff

History

This Photographer Captured Prewar Portland’s Lost Grandeur

02/28/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 27–Mar 12

02/27/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Food News

Fire Devastates Beloved Portland Pork Shop Tails & Trotters

02/24/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Weather

How Portland's Horrid Winter Storms Brought Small Businesses Together

02/23/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Public media

Portland Community Media Is Reborn as Open Signal

02/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Travel & Outdoors

Photography

An Urban Photo Gallery and a Bucolic Artists Retreat Join Forces

02/28/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Flower Power

We Are So Ready for These Eight Spring Blooms

02/21/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Go Green

Maximize the Health of Your Indoor Garden Space

02/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Ventures

Bike Brand Chrome Industries Buckles Down in Portland

02/20/2017 By Zach Dundas

Getaway

3 Reasons to Thrill to the Northwest's Extended Ski Season

02/20/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Boom Service

Are Hotel Restaurants Cool Again?

02/20/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Style & Shopping

I Heart Video

How One Portland Designer Sells Clothes Using Psychedelic Music Videos

02/28/2017 By Eden Dawn

Weather

How Portland's Horrid Winter Storms Brought Small Businesses Together

02/23/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Coffee Guide: Nice Package

6 Portland Coffee Roasters with Primo Packaging

02/20/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Menswear

After Designing for Jay Z, Kanye, and Pharrell, Christopher Bevans Goes Bigger

02/20/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Anti-Fog Snow Goggles to Sleek Jewelry Hooks, March's Best Local Stuff

02/20/2017 By Eden Dawn

Dispatch

Activewear Hijabs to Rosary Necklaces, This Website Is a One-Stop Faith-Based Shop

02/20/2017 By Ko Ricker

Health & Wellness

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy March with These Local Wellness Events

02/23/2017 By Molly Woodstock

News to Chew

Doughnuts, Pizza, Burgers, and More Vegan Food News

02/22/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Go Green

Maximize the Health of Your Indoor Garden Space

02/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Profile

Male? Female? Jamie Shupe Battles for a Third Option.

02/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Ventures

Bike Brand Chrome Industries Buckles Down in Portland

02/20/2017 By Zach Dundas

Getaway

3 Reasons to Thrill to the Northwest's Extended Ski Season

02/20/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

History

This Photographer Captured Prewar Portland’s Lost Grandeur

02/28/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Office Life

Move Over, Tiny Homes. The Tiny Office Is Here.

02/28/2017 By Marty Patail

Flower Power

We Are So Ready for These Eight Spring Blooms

02/21/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Go Green

Maximize the Health of Your Indoor Garden Space

02/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

DIY

Can This Project Help Portland Makers Survive?

02/20/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Hollywood Theatre

Hollywood Theatre's Airport Cinema Opens February 23

02/16/2017 By Fiona McCann

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters