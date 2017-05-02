Slide Show: Portland Bride and Groom's Sixth Annual Rocked Bridal Event

The pages of Portland Bride & Groom came to life on April 2 at the Nines Luxury Hotel in downtown Portland for Rocked, the magazine’s sixth annual couture bridal event. A total of 715 brides, grooms, and bridal squads sipped champagne and mingled with 75 of the region’s most elite wedding service providers. One lucky guest won a honeymoon vacation to Hawaii, and more than $765 was raised for our event beneficiary, Planned Parenthood. A special thanks to our honeymoon sponsor, The Kahala Hotel & Resort, for making this possible!



Booths, caterers, videographers, dress shops, venues, and more took over the sixth floor of the Nines to create a bridal inspiration wonderland. Portland’s top wedding planners took over the ballroom to create some of the most spectacular vignettes Rocked has ever seen. Encore Events created a romantic summer sunset vignette with beautiful pops of orange, navy, and gold with the help of Amanda Karam Florals and the Party Place. NW Events decked out their space with sequins galore for an over-the-top modern metallic theme. Beautiful chandeliers and a crisp white lounge rounded out their vignette. Fern and Grace brought the tropics to Portland with a modern tropical vignette complete with a lounge and palms. The space was was made possible by rentals from Vintage Meets Modern and florals by Portland Bloom. This year, we added "The Nest" vignette to showcase vendors dedicated to helping newlyweds build a life together; the space was designed by Legacy Modern. Beautiful models were outfitted in BHLDN and the White Dress gowns, and were pampered by Austie Eckley for hair, makeup, and accessories.

It was an afternoon of true bridal bliss and wedding inspiration. We're already looking forward to next year for Rocked 2018! Happy planning, lovebirds! #getrockedpdx