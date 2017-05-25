  1. Travel & Outdoors
Wilderness Escape

A Remote Mountain Lodge Reopens in Oregon's Eagle Cap Wilderness

Back in the 1950s, the Minam River Lodge was a hunting retreat with no road access. On May 27, the lodge reopens—as isolated as ever, but with stunning new perks.

By Ramona DeNies 5/25/2017 at 2:09pm

One of Barnes Ellis's strongest childhood memories is of a family reunion deep in northeastern Oregon's Wallowa Mountains. The clan gathered at a one-time hunter's lodge accessed only by an 8.5-mile foot and horseback trail. Years later, Ellis—who went on to cover City Hall for the Oregonian and later helped launch Portland asset management firm Baker Ellis—discovered that the lodge he remembered had fallen into complete disrepair.

"I loved what it was: a place you could hike into, eat great food, stand on the banks of a Wild and Scenic river," says Ellis. "I wanted to revive it. A place like this—there aren't that many like it left in the world."

Six years ago, Ellis bought the 126-acre property with dreams of building a sweet life—and sustainable business—here in Oregon's "Alps." It wasn't easy. First, Ellis and his team needed to clear the neglected property of decades-long accumulation of junk—a haul-out that required pricey air transport. ("We were using helicopters like some people use Uber," he says.) There was an outhouse to dismantle, and then, the discovery that the lodge's old kitchen had for years channeled graywater to a nearby wetland. The state mandated ADA access, a kitchen hood, and a sprinkler system installation—the latter hard to do, Ellis says, when your water source is a gravity-fed wilderness spring.

Time passed and difficulties mounted. But so did the personal investment of Ellis's crew, which grew to include Portlanders like architects Ben Gates and Jefrey Maas, alongside Wallowans like sixth-generation resident Kelsey Juve, whose father also handcrafted much of the lodge's ceramic plateware. (Juve's great-grandfather is the photographer behind many of the historic shots that grace the lodge.) The care taken during the lodge's lengthy renovation process shows in everything from its furniture, custom-made from wood milled on-site, to the lodge's hot water system, which is entirely heated by a central wood stove. 

"Three of the people from the construction team fell in love with the place and wanted to stay," says Ellis. That team—which includes two full-time gardeners, a massage therapist, and chef Carl Krause (formerly of Portland restaurant Biwa)—is now ready to showcase its effort to the public. The Minam River Lodge opens on May 27. Will it take a place alongside the West's great luxury wilderness lodges—Alaska's Ultima Thule, Colorado's Dunton Hot Springs? Ellis hopes so. At the very least, he's made good on a lifelong dream.

"It's a crazy thing to do," says Ellis. "But life is short. It's a labor of love."

Style & Shopping

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Style

From Hand-Cobbled Slides to Cute Clogs, Spring's Best Shoes

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Swinging Cocoon Chairs to Leather Handbags, June's Best Local Stuff

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

West End: Insider Picks

Where West End Insiders Really Eat, Shop, and Play

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

West End: Shopping

Where to Shop In Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Health & Wellness

Healthy Eats

Baked Roots Bar Offers a Globetrotting Menu of Oil-Free Fries

05/24/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Mental Health

How One Portland Nonprofit Helps Foster Kids Thrive

05/17/2017 By Olivia Wickstrom

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Forest Park

The Insider's Guide to Forest Park

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Forest Park: Freak of Nature

Conquering the 30-Mile Wildwood Trail in One Epic Day

05/15/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Bars & Nightlife

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

Five Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home & Real Estate

Architecture

A Bold Northeast Portland Home Unites the Old with the New

05/23/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Home Tour

Come Drool with Us Over These Modern Portland Homes

05/23/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Brand New

Natural Materials and Modern Style Abound in This Sleek New Pearl District Shop

05/17/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Best Offices

Portland's Best New Offices 2017

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Tower of Babel

Daimler Builds a Megalith on North Portland's Swan Island

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

