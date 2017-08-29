  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Eat This Now

Portland’s Best Shaved Ice Hides in an Unlikely Place

On Saturdays only, downtown’s eccentric Courier Coffee Roasters reveals a secret passion: Japanese shaved ice, hand-cranked and very, very homemade.

By Karen Brooks 8/29/2017 at 3:31pm

Portland is suddenly a hotbed of ice cream, soft serve, and crazy frozen treats. (Xurro ice cream sandwiches anyone? Everyone?) But the best chill in town is hiding in plain sight every Saturday afternoon at downtown’s Courier Coffee Roasters: a mound of malleable, cotton candy-esque frozen tufts hand-formed into a cult treat rarely seen in these parts. We’re talking true Japanese shaved ice, which tastes like an exotic snow cone layered with syrups and condensed milk. Each week brings three flavors, each wild and wonderful in its own way. You might find shockingly intense matcha tea (it looks like a giant loofah) or fresh cantaloupe swirled with enough basil to perfume all the pestos in Italy. I’m personally a sucker for coffee version, rippling with the house roast and Kahlua raisins. Prices are $8–9, and portions are big enough for a small family.

Courier’s shaved ice experience started last summer, making my personal best dishes of 2016 list, before going on winter hiatus. Now it’s back, as long as the weather demands something that literally melts in your mouth. 

To find it, head to the shop at 923 SW Oak around noon on a Saturday. The first time I arrived, owner Joel Domreis was working over a giant slab of ice with a Japanese saw, smack in the middle of the counter, next to his shot-pulling baristas, while the Nerve Agents blasted from the turntable. (That, in a nutshell, is everything you need to know about Courier.) In the corner, his wife Sakiko Ketaka—the wizard behind the house formulae—works over the day’s ingredients. This being Courier, where quirky perfectionism is an art form, she even blends different kinds of sugars for each syrup, from delicate Japanese wasanbon to molasses-y Okinawa black sugar. Fruit, gleaned from farm-star Groundwork Organics, is part pureed, part marinated to maintain texture. She even makes her own condensed milk.

To make the shaved ice, Domreis loads a big, square block on the Swan ice machine. As he hand-cranks, giant ice feathers fall off the blade. As the ice tufts form, he catches and shapes them into a round, stopping occasionally to add syrups, sweet condensed milk, and toppings, perhaps blackberries or fresh mochi. The ice is served as long as supplies last, usually until late Saturday afternoon. But be warned: Japanese customers are big fans, and often fill up the place early.

Shaved ice is having a moment in Japan, says Ketaka, and she wants to bring that excitement here. “People line up for hours and hours and eat three to five cups at one time,” she says. “Some girls are traveling across Japan to try new and hidden shaved ice spots.” Maybe they should come to Portland?

Filed under
Coffee & Tea, Ice Cream, Desserts
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Courier Coffee Roasters

$ Bakery, Coffee 923 SW Oak

Simple but powerful pour-over coffee from some of the best beans in the city are the main feature at this no-frills coffee shop on SW Oak St.

Related Content

Word of Mouth

The 11 Best Things Food Critic Karen Brooks Ate in 2016

11/14/2016 By Karen Brooks

Xurroland

Behold Your Late-Summer Dessert Overlord: 180’s Xurro Ice Cream Sandwich

08/25/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eat Here Now

Taste Test: Wailua Shave Ice

06/22/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Breaking News

An Indie Chocolate Shop Opens Inside Artisan Fro-Yo Star Eb & Bean

06/27/2017 By Karen Brooks

Eat & Drink

Xurroland

Behold Your Late-Summer Dessert Overlord: 180’s Xurro Ice Cream Sandwich

08/25/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Beer Me

Hopworks and Deschutes to Open PDX Airport Locations in 2018

08/23/2017 By Marty Patail

Weekly Planner

Naomi Pomeroy Cooks at Teutonic, a Fruit Tart Festival, and More PDX Food Events

08/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

First Impressions

Beyond Muffins: Brunch at Water Avenue Coffee

08/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Everyday Activism

Fighting Food Waste Just Got Easier, Thanks to Imperfect Produce

08/22/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Interview

6 Questions for Celebrity Chef and Cookbook Author Chris Cosentino

08/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 24–27

08/23/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 17–20

08/17/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Fall Arts

20 Shows You Can't Miss in Portland in Fall 2017

08/14/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Profile

Portland Artist Arvie Smith Paints the Black Experience in Blazing Color

08/14/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Art of Resistance

In the Age of Trump, Portland Artists Clap Back

08/14/2017 By Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Fashion News

Did Forever 21 Knock Off Wildfang's Most Famous Shirt?

12:09pm By Eden Dawn

Portland Pages

2017 Bridgetown Bash

08/22/2017 By Portland Pages

Portland Pages

Cambia Health Solutions' Centennial Celebration

08/22/2017 By Portland Pages

Portland Pages

Cascade Cycling Classic

08/22/2017 By Portland Pages

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

Health News

Oregon Just Passed the Most Progressive Reproductive Health Policy in America

08/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Travel & Outdoors

Get Out

25 Great Swimming Holes within 3 Hours of Portland

08/24/2017 By Benjamin Tepler, Rachel Ritchie, Margaret Seiler, Caleb Diehl, and Kasey Cordell

Beer Me

Hopworks and Deschutes to Open PDX Airport Locations in 2018

08/23/2017 By Marty Patail

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

Environment

Meet the Oregon Attorney Suing President Trump over Climate Change

08/14/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: Market Report

On the Search for a Second Home or Vacation Pad? Here's Where to Look

08/14/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Style & Shopping

Fashion News

Did Forever 21 Knock Off Wildfang's Most Famous Shirt?

12:09pm By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

Fade to Light Is Back with 10 Local Designers in One Fun Fashion Show

08/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Tyke Bikes to Gender-Neutral Baby Fashion, the Best Portland Stuff for Kids

08/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Celebrating 30 Years of Spartacus, Portland's Beloved Adult Store

08/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Oddities

5 Places That Exist Only in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Health & Wellness

Healthy Events

Have a Happy, Healthy September with These Local Wellness Events

08/23/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

Fighting Food Waste Just Got Easier, Thanks to Imperfect Produce

08/22/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Health News

Oregon Just Passed the Most Progressive Reproductive Health Policy in America

08/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Veggie Love

The Food Lover's Guide to Portland's Epic Vegan Food Scene

08/14/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

17 Standout Vegan–Approved Restaurants in Portland

08/14/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Word of Mouth

Portland's Vegan Push Pop Invasion Is Nigh!

08/14/2017 By Karen Brooks

Bars & Nightlife

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Home & Real Estate

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

Architecture

Kengo Kuma's New Portland-Area Home Is a Straight-Up Stunner

08/14/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: How-To

Want to Rent Your Vacation Home? Your Extra Bedroom? Your Hand-Built Treehouse?

08/14/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

The Great Escapes: Hunt & Gather

So, You Want to Buy a Second Home

08/14/2017 By Bryanna Briley

The Great Escapes: Round Out Your World

How a Humble Oregon Woodsman Conquered the Yurt Market

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe