  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Beer

Eat Here Now

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

The cozy new beer hall and meat den is still figuring it out.

By Ramona DeNies 12/20/2016 at 10:00am Published in the January 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

Pomo 0117 eat wayfinder beer dg34ty

Image: Courtesy Dina Avila

Come the height of January, Portland’s evening skies roil, moonless and inky, like Homer’s wine-dark seas. But at Wayfinder Beer in (still) gritty Southeast Industrial, all is warmth and light. A fire pit flickers on an already glowing, fragrant cedar deck. Straw-colored lager shines through thick German steins. And just beyond the brick-lined interior, the kitchen’s massive, custom-welded wood grill smokes with a shaky promise for beer geeks who take their pub grub as seriously as their lagers.

Opened in October after nearly a year of delays, the ambitious 9,000-square-foot gastro-brewery sits between loading docks and trolley tracks in the shadow of lower East Burnside’s now-towering new high rises. Rodney Muirhead of Podnah’s Pit and La Taq captains the “slightly refined” food program. So it’s no surprise that steak frites and perfectly turned sausages are Wayfinder’s north star, brightened further by a crisp, mustard-seed-studded house sauerkraut, smoked prime rib, and fall-off-the-bone duck confit. Other dishes veer off course. A glistening, mahogany-skinned chicken al carbon was pitch-perfect one day, overbrined and rubbery the next. Baby back ribs look magnificent, crusted in coffee-black jerk spice and rosy pink, but take serious jaw strength to tackle. In general, vegetable dishes feel like an afterthought: an underwhelming farro salad, an overdressed Caesar, broccolini tossed with olive oil, then coal-singed to limpness.

Muirhead says Wayfinder is, for now, intentionally meat-and-potatoes, with the aim to ease into a seasonal vegetable program down the line. Likewise, the brewery’s 10-barrel brewing apparatus, positioned in full view of patrons, was still in the works at press time. Even so, there’s plenty to drink at Wayfinder—its gorgeous interim list of German guest beers to start. Head brewer Kevin Davey, formerly of Firestone Walker and Gordon Biersch, will eventually focus on lagers. For now, it’s no sacrifice to sip hard-to-find half-liters of Weihenstephan Original Helles and Flensburger Pilsener, chased with an off-menu digestif of caraway-infused house aquavit. Order carefully, maybe a bratwurst or kielbasa with grain beer mustard and a dab of nose-clearing horseradish. Then sit back with your feet to the fire, and imagine this as the all-weather center of Portland’s rapidly transforming industrial east side. For the journey, there’s no more comfortable perch.

Filed under
Breweries, Eat Here Now, Podnah's Pit
Show Comments
In this Article

La Taq

$$ Tex-Mex 1625 NE Killingsworth St

How do you top the downhome charm of Podnah’s Pit? Tuck the barbecue haunt’s signature brisket inside a Three Sisters Nixtamal tortilla and serve it alongsid...

Editor’s Pick

Podnah's Pit Barbecue

$$ Barbecue 1625 NE Killingsworth St

Any questions about the Lone Star State’s culinary greatness? With unforgettable piles of pork ribs, red chili, and homemade cornbread, Podnah chef (and Texa...

Wayfinder Beer

$$ American, Pub Grub 304 SE 2nd Ave

The ambitious 9,000-square-foot gastro-brewery turns the beer-first paradigm on its head. Rodney Muirhead of Podnah’s Pit and La Taq captains the “slightly r...

Related Content

Beer Me

Wayfinder Beer (Finally) Opens

09/28/2016 By Ramona DeNies

EAT THIS NOW

Fried Chicken at Podnah’s Pit

08/07/2013 By Benjamin Tepler

EAT WITH YOUR EYES

Inside Burrasca's New Brick-and-Mortar

07/14/2015 By Benjamin Tepler

Best Restaurants 2012

Meat-Free Zones

10/19/2012 Edited by Rachel Ritchie and Karen Brooks By Allison Jones

Eat & Drink

Holiday Eats

Where to Celebrate New Year’s 2017 in Portland

12/21/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Eat Here Now

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Winter Relaxation: Recipes

Cut the Winter Chill with Spicy Kimchi Stew and Souped-Up Soju

12/20/2016 By Benjamin Tepler

Fromage Future

Tillamook Cheese Gets a Flashy New Factory

12/20/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Word of Mouth

How Milk Glass Mrkt Got Its Groove

12/20/2016 By Karen Brooks

Arts & Culture

Visual Art

Intestinal Fortitude as Art: Sean Healy’s Gut

12/20/2016 By Jason Buehrer

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Dance

In Tahni Holt’s New Work, Dancers of Many Ages Collide

12/20/2016 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Essentials

Kyle Morton’s Solo Album to Grimm, January’s Pop Culture Hot List

12/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

The Bright Side

Meet the Neon Artist Electrifying Portland

12/20/2016 By Jonathan Frochtzwajg

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Dec 15–18

12/15/2016 By Rebecca Jacobson and Ko Ricker

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Ahhhhh...

25 Ways to Relax, Refresh, and Stay Sane

12/20/2016 Edited by Zach Dundas

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

True Crime

Three Grisly Murders Reveal the History of Sandy Boulevard

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Travel & Outdoors

Winter Relaxation: Get Away

Fly Direct from PDX to Sun or Snow This Winter

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Winter Relaxation: Pure Bathing Culture

These Korean Spas Will Heal Everything That Ails You

12/20/2016 By Margaret Seiler and Amy Martin

Winter Relaxation: Hot Springs

Beyond Bagby and Breitenbush: 4 Classic Northwest Hot Springs

12/20/2016 By Ko Ricker

Fromage Future

Tillamook Cheese Gets a Flashy New Factory

12/20/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Gift Guide

Holiday Gift Guide for Travel and Outdoor Buffs

12/13/2016 By Jason Buehrer

Textile Tales

This Cascade Locks Start-Up Saves Activewear from Landfills

12/13/2016 By Webb Wright

Style & Shopping

Shop Local

Hey, Procrastinators! Here Are the Last-Minute Holiday Gifts You Need

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Style

Why Designer Andrea Moore Has the Portland Fashion World Buzzing

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn

Winter Relaxation: Pure Bathing Culture

These Korean Spas Will Heal Everything That Ails You

12/20/2016 By Margaret Seiler and Amy Martin

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Winter Relaxation: Hello Darkness

A Step-by-Step Guide to Float Tanks

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Health & Wellness

Top Docs

Portland's Top Doctors & Nurses 2017

12/21/2016 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Ahhhhh...

25 Ways to Relax, Refresh, and Stay Sane

12/20/2016 Edited by Zach Dundas

Winter Relaxation: Survival Guide

13 Secrets of Winter Relaxation Every Portlander Must Know

12/20/2016 By Eden Dawn, Fiona McCann, Rebecca Jacobson, Molly Woodstock, Amy Martin, and Kelly Clarke

Winter Relaxation: Pure Bathing Culture

These Korean Spas Will Heal Everything That Ails You

12/20/2016 By Margaret Seiler and Amy Martin

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Winter Relaxation: Hello Darkness

A Step-by-Step Guide to Float Tanks

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Bars & Nightlife

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Beer Me

Wayfinder Beer (Finally) Opens

09/28/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Openings

First Look: Honky Tonk Taco

07/22/2016 By Ramona DeNies

LEVEL UP

Ground Kontrol vs. Quarterworld: Which Portland Arcade Reigns Supreme?

07/12/2016 By Marty Patail

RESTAURANT AND BAR UPDATES

Hop & Vine Closes, Kachka's Happy Hour Grows, Tanner Goods Introduces the Wayback, and More PDX Food News

06/28/2016 By Michelle Porter and Ramona DeNies

Home & Real Estate

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Fromage Future

Tillamook Cheese Gets a Flashy New Factory

12/20/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Habitat

This Portland Garden Is Made for Wintry Weather

12/20/2016 By Kate Bryant

The Bright Side

Meet the Neon Artist Electrifying Portland

12/20/2016 By Jonathan Frochtzwajg

Architecture

Are These Really Portland's Greatest New Buildings?

12/15/2016 By Ko Ricker

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777