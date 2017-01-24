Hometown Pride
Oregon Wins Big at the 2017 Good Food Awards
The Beaver State claims a whopping 20 awards—for charcuterie, booze, cheese, chocolate, and more—at the prestigious artisan food competition.
Oregon’s done it again. We dominated this year’s 2017 Good Food Awards, an annual competition where the best food and drink craftsmen (and craftswomen) from all over the country compete in 14 food categories. Of more than 2,000 entrants, our state took home 20 awards—in every category except oils and cider (beat out by our northern and southern neighbors). And, like last year, Oregon trailed just behind California for most awards won. Impressing big-name judges like Alice Waters (Chez Panisse) and Nell Newman (Newman’s Own) is no small feat. Read on to find out which Oregon food artisans were this year’s winners.
- Winners in the beer category included Hood River’s Full Sail Brewing Company with its Hop Pursuit IPA, and Rogue Ales & Spirits’ Pumpkin Patch Ale.
- Charcuterie royalty Olympia Provisions won its 11th Good Food Award—this time for its Landrauchschinkin. Fellow Portland charcutier Tails and Trotters was recognized for its two-year-aged, hazelnut-finished Prosciutto Pacifico.
- Holding down the cheese category was Dundee’s Briar Rose Creamery for its classic chèvre.
- In the all-important chocolate category, Creo Chocolate impressed with its Minty Dark 73%—a nice award for a Portland chocolatier in a category that didn’t see any Oregon winners last year.
- From Southern Oregon, Noble Coffee Roasting was the coffee champ, with its Ethiopian Adisu Kidane and Ethiopian Shilcho.
- Oregon swept the confections category. Portland-based Alma Chocolate took home accolades for its salty-sweet and buttery Chocolate Pistachio Toffee. Last year’s winner, Batch PDX, was celebrated for its Candy Cap Mushroom Truffle and Ghost Pepper Truffle, and the Chocolate Maker’s Studio added its Fennel Pollen Caramel Bar to the winning list.
- Bon Appetit Management Group met success with its Hardwood Smoked Salmon, in the new fish category.
- Small-batch honey producers Old Blue Raw Honey scored for its Harlan: Bigleaf Maple and Harlan: Wild Blackberry.
- Smoked Oaxacan Mole Sauce from Bunches & Bunches, and 100% organic Cinnamon Maca Almond Butter from Jem Nut Butters, were the gold medalists of the pantry category.
- Choi’s Kimchi Co.’s Radish Kimchi was brined for success, grabbing a win in the pickle category (the second year in a row for the Portland pickle company).
- In the preserves category, Raspberry-Marionberry Fruit Spread from Hope Farms claimed a win.
- And, finally, the biggest Oregon showing was in the spirits category, recognizing Martin Ryan Distilling for its Aria Portland Dry Gin, RAFT for its Citrus Rosemary Syrup and Essentials Vanilla Syrup, Rogue Ales & Spirits for its Single Malt Whisky, and Vivacity Spirits for its Turkish Coffee Liqueur.
For more, check out the full list of winners.
Editor’s Pick
Alma Chocolate
Editor’s Pick