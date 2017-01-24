Oregon Wins Big at the 2017 Good Food Awards

Good Food Awards Marketplace in 2015. Image: Good Food Awards Courtesy Eddie Hernandez

Oregon’s done it again. We dominated this year’s 2017 Good Food Awards, an annual competition where the best food and drink craftsmen (and craftswomen) from all over the country compete in 14 food categories. Of more than 2,000 entrants, our state took home 20 awards—in every category except oils and cider (beat out by our northern and southern neighbors). And, like last year, Oregon trailed just behind California for most awards won. Impressing big-name judges like Alice Waters (Chez Panisse) and Nell Newman (Newman’s Own) is no small feat. Read on to find out which Oregon food artisans were this year’s winners.

For more, check out the full list of winners.