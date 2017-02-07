Hotel Romance: Nine Overnight Options for Valentine's Day

A sunset view from the Allison Inn and Spa Image: Courtesy the Allison Inn

Whether you dream of champagne and urban luxury or the quietude of coastal rusticity, there's still time to book a quick Valentine's Day getaway for you and your honey. Below, we've rounded up nine hotels—five right here in Portland—that as of press time still had available rooms, along with a few sweet perks to lure late-planning lovebirds.

PDX Urban Oases

For Valentine's Day, downtown's uber-swank Hotel Monaco complements its daily dose of smooth piano performances and afternoon wine hour with a few boozy holiday upgrades: gratis beer growlers, bottles of bubbly, and hair-of-the-dog cocktails, courtesy of Red Star Tavern. For a little more love, you can get chocolate-covered strawberries sent to the room, or cuddle up to matching “love you” pillow sets. 506 SW Washington; rooms from $310/night

Notoriously chic and achingly decadent, The Nines lives up to its name with splurge-worthy romance packages featuring bottles of Dom Pérignon, on-town travel credit, and couples' Apple Watch sets. Also on offer: in-room bouquets of roses and sips of house prosecco. The Nines' two in-house dining options—Departure and Urban Farmer—mean you don't even need to leave the hotel to be city-fabulous. 525 SW Morrison; rooms from $322/night

If you want a taste of the coast closer to home, the South Waterfront's RiverPlace commands sweeping river views. The hotel's I Heart PDX package is perfect Portland swag, from a bottle of champagne to Albina City nuts and Pendleton socks. 1510 SW Harbor Way; rooms from $238/night

Rich in old-Hollywood glamour, Hotel deLuxe appeals to your refined side with Tea for Two: afternoon tea seatings featuring live music, shareable cocktails, tea sandwiches, themed desserts, and plenty of roses. Select room perks include a Smith Teamaker gift set, featuring a tea-scented set of caramels. 729 SW 15th Ave; rooms from $195/night

Valentine's Day packages at the Heathman include a bottle of Willamette Valley Pinot Noir and handcrafted Cacao truffles. But don't forget to leave your room from time to time—we suggest exploring the fabled hotel's library rooms and contemporary art showpieces. We'd suggest reservations at chef Vitaly Paley's in-house Headwaters, too, but the new restaurant was fully booked when we checked. Find plenty of quality dining alternatives within a few blocks, from the Raven and Rose to historic Higgins. 1001 SW Broadway; rooms from $229/night

Out-of-Town Escapes

Deep in Willamette Valley wine country, the Allison Inn and Spa offers snow-peaked mountain views with towering sculpture gardens in a landscape-driven lodge. Enjoy in-room dining from farm-to-table eatery Jory with the Wine and Romance package, or stay the weekend and upgrade to Blissful Romance, featuring $200 in spa credit, full amenity access, and more time to explore the lodge’s extensive wine list. (We very much enjoyed our visit to the Allison last year.) Distance from downtown Portland: 45 minutes. 2525 Allison Lane, Newberg, OR; rooms from $405/night

After a six-course dinner of verjus vinaigrette-dressed lobster salad and huckleberry sorbet, enjoy a jacuzzi for two at Stephanie Inn, where romance packages come with long-stemmed roses, wine chilled tub-side, and sweet chocolate fondue. Or, go all-in with the Sexy, Salty, Sweet Turndown, where Argyle Vintage Brut comes with salt caramel chews, local sheep’s milk cheese, crostini baked in-house, and a coastal artisan-made chopping board that’s yours to take home. Distance from downtown Portland: 1 hour 30 minutes. 2740 S. Pacific, Cannon Beach, OR; rooms from $269/night

Settle down in front of the fireplace with your sweetheart and a bottle of Argyle Sparkling wine at Salishan Spa and Golf Resort, where rustic interiors offer lake and golf course views. The resort's Valentine’s romance package comes with housemade chocolates and $50 in dining credit. Distance from downtown Portland: 2 hours 15 minutes. 7760 North Highway 101, Gleneden Beach, OR; rooms from $159/night

On the central Oregon coast, Overleaf Lodge and Spa offers a break from urban stress with small-town charm and commanding cliffside vistas. Reserve a couple’s massage or take advantage of a seasonal salt glow before retiring to the resort’s soaking tub, where you can get cozy watching ocean waves crash over the crags. Distance from downtown Portland: 3 hours. 280 Overleaf Lodge Lane, Yachats, OR; rooms from $105/night