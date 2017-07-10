  1. Features
  2. The Insider's Guide to the Oregon Coast

Best Beaches: Dream Trek

The Ultimate Oregon Coast Road Trip: 5 Idyllic Destinations

Here’s where to score beachfront beers, fresh fish and chips, and rooms with ocean views.

By Ramona DeNies 7/10/2017 at 4:00pm Published in the August 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

0817 beaches pelican brewing ck0quu

Pelican Brewing in Pacific City

Image: Courtesy Nashco Photo

Stop 1: Gearhart

The cottages at Gearhart Ocean Inn are clean, breezy, and two blocks from the sea. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel is just a jig north, sandwiched by Del Rey Beach and the Gearhart Golf Links. A few minutes south of town, Seaside Brewing Co dishes up Dungeness crab melts and oyster shooters. Or make your bunk 25 minutes north, tucked into Oregon’s most northwesterly corner, where the cabins, yurts, and campsites at Fort Stevens State Park are just a short walk from playgrounds, old gun batteries, and the shipwrecked Peter Iredale. For dinner, fry up your own catch, perhaps caught right from the floating docks at Coffenbury Lake.

16010 public coast1162 aoxwr6

Public Coast Brewing

Image: Courtesy Public Coast Brewing

Stop 2: Manzanita

A block from the beach, rooms at the upscale Inn at Manzanita come with fireplaces, hot tubs, and private decks. Fuel up with scratch pastries and artisan sandwiches at nearby Bread and Ocean bakery—or head inland two miles to Nehalem, where Buttercup whips up rotating ice creams and equally buttery chowders. Budget travelers can book campsites and yurts at nearby Nehalem Bay State Park; celebrate those savings 15 miles north at year-old Public Coast Brewing Co and Cannon Beach Distillery (makers of award-winning rums).

Stop 3: Pacific City

This fall, the owners of Pelican Brewing plan to open a brand-new hotel right at the foot of Pacific City’s Haystack Rock. The Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa (right next to the brewery) promises a focus on the great outdoors—and soaking tubs. Eleven miles north, Cape Lookout State Park’s cabins, campsites, and yurts enjoy prime beach access to the south of Netarts Bay. (Your neighbors are Nevør Shellfish Farms and Jacobsen Salt Co.) Six miles up the bay in the town of Netarts, the Schooner Restaurant and Lounge offers quality surf and turf, along with a boat launch for kayaking and crabbing. 

0817 beaches yachats brewing and farmstore dckvnh

Yachats Brewing and Farmstore

Image: Courtesy Yachats Tourism

Stop 4: Yachats

A beach trail wends right below the private balconies at Yachats’s cozy Fireside Motel. (Do spring for an ocean-view room.) A mile south on the town’s main drag, the fare at quirky Yachats Brewing and Farmstore is next-level homestead: beer-brined chops, tangy sourdough, house-fermented veg. For white-linen dining by candlelight, the Whale Cove Inn’s nationally-acclaimed Restaurant Beck is 35 miles north in Depoe Bay. If romance is the plan, consider extending your trip south of Yachats at Heceta Head Lighthouse—the historic light keeper’s house now operates as a bed-and-breakfast.

0817 beaches wildspring md47ip

WildSpring Guest Habitat

Image: Courtesy WildSpring Guest Habitat

Stop 5: Port Orford

Nestled in a hillside grove of towering firs overlooking the Pacific, WildSpring Guest Habitat’s five deluxe cabins are luxury wrapped in wilderness. Yet you’re right on the outskirts of wind-scrubbed Port Orford—within walking distance of both chic dining at Redfish and The Crazy Norwegian’s Fish and Chips. Try out the luxe beach house of your dreams 14 miles north at Floras Lake House B&B, open seasonally through the end of September. Communal meals here may come with introductions to summering locals—and maybe an invitation to join hit the lake for kayaking or windsurfing.

Filed under
Beaches, Seafood, Hotels
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. The Insider's Guide to the Oregon Coast

10 Essential Oregon Beaches, North to South

White sand, wild surf, and, yes, even warm sun: the height of summer is prime time to explore Oregon’s beloved, rugged, completely public coast. These superlative beaches top our list.

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

Craft beer bubbles over, up, and down the Oregon Coast. Here are 16 can't-miss sud stops.

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

Oregonians believe our 300 miles of coastline are free and open to everyone. Only hardball politics made that true.

Eat & Drink

Eat This Now

The Secret Find at Stacked Sandwiches? Salad

07/10/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Eat Here Now

Portland's Top Pop-Up Restaurants of Summer 2017

07/10/2017 By Benjamin Tepler and Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

15 Portland Seafood Spots Worth a Deep Dive

07/10/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Word of Mouth

Meet Mio Asaka, the Farmers Market's Queen of Tarts

07/10/2017 By Karen Brooks

Recipes

Make the Shakshuka from Tasty n Sons at Home

07/10/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Restaurant Review

Güero and Chalino Riff On Mexican Cuisine—with Unexpected Results

07/10/2017 By Karen Brooks

Arts & Culture

The Essentials

12 Portland Shows, Events, and Pure-Genius Things to Know This August

07/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Music

Three Years In, Portland Indie Hip-Hop Label Eyrst Heats Up

07/10/2017 By Fiona McCann

Visual Art

Longtime Graphic Designer Ellen McFadden Goes Big on Canvas

07/10/2017 By Emma Mannheimer

Summer Reads

Summer Reading 2017: Fresh Short Stories and Poems from Top Portland Writers

07/10/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann

Summer Reads 2017

Summer Reading 2017: 3 New Poems by Top Portland Poets

07/10/2017 By Trevino L. Brings Plenty, Hajara Quinn, and Cindy Williams Gutiérrez

Summer Reads 2017

The Flame: A Short Story by Karen Munro

07/10/2017 By Karen Munro

News & City Life

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Summer Reads

Summer Reading 2017: Fresh Short Stories and Poems from Top Portland Writers

07/10/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Sports

Meet the Portland Coach Breaking Down Barriers on the Soccer Pitch

07/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Pear of Kings

Harry & David Pears Are Picked in August and Taste Perfect in November. How?

07/10/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Travel & Outdoors

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Beaches

The Insider's Guide to the Oregon Coast

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Best Beaches: Dream Trek

The Ultimate Oregon Coast Road Trip: 5 Idyllic Destinations

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Best Beaches: Ocean's 10

10 Essential Oregon Beaches, North to South

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Style & Shopping

Style

Take a Peek at Portland's Best Eyewear

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Fizzy Cold Brew to Perfect Picnic Blankets, the Best Local Stuff for a Lazy River Day

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Music

Perfume Genius Talks Fashion, Feminine Energy, and Touring Under Trump

07/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Lookbook

EcoVibe's Lookbook Shows Off a Brand-New Plus Size Line

07/05/2017 By Rachel Wilson

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Happenings

Fashion and Food Come Together to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

06/27/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists

Portland’s Top Dentists 2017

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Sports

Meet the Portland Coach Breaking Down Barriers on the Soccer Pitch

07/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

We Asked Portland Doctors to Tackle Five Summer Safety Myths

07/10/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Restaurant Openings

Homegrown Smoker Opens Vegan Barbecue Restaurant in St. Johns

07/07/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Get Out

The Insider’s Guide to Hiking, Camping, and Rafting in Oregon

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Bars & Nightlife

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Design

3 Portland Swimming Pools to Drool Over

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Design

How a Portland Company Helped Brand a Sweet New Tokyo Hotel

07/10/2017 By Zach Dundas

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

06/30/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe