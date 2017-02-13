First Look: Güero's New Brick-and-Mortar

As Eat Beat reported in November 2016, wildly popular Mexican torta cart Güero has relocated to the former Tabla space at 200 NE 28th Ave. Starting Tuesday, February 21, Güero will be open for lunch and dinner, Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (Until then, they are operating with limited hours: Wed-Sun, 4-10 p.m.)

The new restaurant is only a quick jaunt up the street from its original cart location (where it spent four years fueling the cart pod's business), but Güero 2.0 is a whole different beast. The 53-seat cantina includes options at the bar and chef's counter, with plans for 30 more seats outside in the summer. Hand-painted Mexican tiles line the walls, ambrosia maple fills out the zigzag bar, and old food cart paraphernalia litters the back hallway—an homage to Güero's early fans. Co-owner Megan Sanchez, who also runs the vintage shop Menina Portland, outfitted the space with Mexican thrift finds and old family heirlooms. In back, Güero's other owner, Alec Morrison, (the actual guero, or fair-haired half of the equation) installed a small projector for regular Blazer game viewings.

Meanwhile, the food and drink menu has expanded tenfold. You can still find Güero's classic tortas and bowls, but with some great additions, like the street burger-style hamburguesa with fried cheese, habanero slaw, pickled jalapeño, tamarind-habanero-roasted tomato, and a big dollop of guacamole. There's also a breakfast sandwich with scrambled eggs, queso fresco, and braised beef on a bolillo loaf. Smaller snacks and sides explore guacamole tostadas with pickled carrots, and esquites—garlicky corn salad with aioli, cotija and achiote.

The small mezcal and tequila-centric cocktail list has all the greatest hits: a margarita available in slushie form, a mezcal margarita with sour orange juice, a horchata cocktail, and a solid Negro Modelo michelada. For agave lovers, there's also a tidy, curated list of mezcal (served with orange and worm salt, of course) and tequila by the glass or carafe. Come summer, Güero is shaping up to be a prime place to hang your sombrero.

