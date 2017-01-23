  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Visual Art

Visual Art

This Pendleton Institute Is a Beacon for Native Art

In its 25 years, Crow’s Shadow has helped make Oregon a stronghold of modern Native work.

By Fiona McCann 1/23/2017 at 4:35pm Published in the February 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

Pomo 0217 crow s shadow rick bartow cznrnz

From Rick Bartow’s Crow Shadow monoprints series.

Image: Courtesy Crow's Shadow Institute

Nine and a half miles east of Pendleton, turn onto St. Andrews Road. Drive through flat, vast country, just past the sign that says “pavement ends.” There, in the heart of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla reservation, an unassuming, two-story stucco building is the unlikely home of a professional print studio and artist space that’s getting national attention.

Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts has fostered Native American art in Oregon for more than two decades, helping make the state a stronghold of modern Native work. Big names in the art world, such as Rick Bartow and Kay WalkingStick, and rising stars like Jeffrey Gibson and Wendy Red Star are among the hundreds who have created art in the 5,500-square-foot space. Work from Crow’s Shadow has graced the Portland Art Museum, the National Museum of the American Indian, and the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts in Santa Fe. Last summer, the Library of Congress bought 18 prints created here.

In short, in its 25 years—celebrated this month—Crow’s Shadow has gone from a local rallying point to a national resource. It owes its existence to painter James Lavadour, who in 1992 was just starting to make a name for himself with his intense, elemental landscapes. As he experienced more success, however, the enrolled member of the Umatilla tribe also became more aware of the obstacles Native artists face. “As I began exhibiting and understanding the way the art world works,” he recalls, “I realized that all of those things that make up a vibrant artistic community were missing here.”

He approached friends, secured a grant, and Crow’s Shadow was born, with his former studio—complete with leaking roof—as its headquarters. “We did everything under the sun for artists,” Lavadour recalls of an organization initially defined as an economic incubator for the reservation’s artistic community. “We did branding, all kinds of professional development, résumés, marketing, workshops. And the way we operated at that time was just to invite an artist in and we’d put on a workshop.”

The artists who came in would make prints on Lavadour’s own press. He saw the economic and artistic potential in printmaking, and Crow’s Shadow began a search for a master printer. In 2001, Frank Janzen, who trained at the influential Tamarind Institute, came on board. Under his command, Crow’s Shadow amassed a permanent collection of about 230 framed prints, with hundreds more for sale online.

Pomo 0217 crow s shadow grouped pz5ofq

Clockwise from top: Frank Janzen at work in the studio; artist Samantha Wall signing prints with Janzen: a field in front of Crow’s Shadow

Image: Courtesy Crow's Shadow Institute

Over the years its rudimentary quarters have been renovated to a brightly lit space housing a gallery and the print-making studio. But the operation is quickly growing too big for the building, which it occupies “at the pleasure” of the Catholic-run St. Andrew’s Mission.

“There’s a long-term goal of building a new building ourselves,” says executive director Karl Davis, as he describes plans for expansion of the artist-in-residency program and the existing studio space. Already, says Davis, Crow’s Shadow is in a league of its own. “There’s no other professional print studio on a reservation in the United States, to my knowledge,” he says. “It’s one of a kind.”

Lavadour is ready to push that advantage.

“We’d like to be a center for indigenous arts—a national center where we can invite indigenous artists from anywhere in the world to come here and work,” he says.

“My dream is to be able to bring really creative people together and create some sort of new thing,” he continues. “You have your technology and you have your building, and then the art of bringing people together and seeing what happens—that’s going to be exciting.”

Filed under
Native American, Contemporary Art
Show Comments

Related Content

PROFILE

Wendy Red Star Totally Conquers the Wild Frontier

04/02/2015 By Zach Dundas

VISUAL ART

This Exhibit Will Tell You Everything You Need to Know about Oregon Art Right Now

06/13/2016 By Fiona McCann

PROFILE

Wendy Red Star Totally Conquers the Wild Frontier

04/02/2015 By Zach Dundas

COMEDY

Native American Sketch Comedy Group Promises 'Mix of Chippendales and Gallagher'

04/18/2016 By Rebecca Jacobson

Eat & Drink

Appetite for Distraction

Feast Portland Eats Austin, Texas

5:10pm By Kelly Clarke

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Hit List

Portland's Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants

01/25/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Hometown Pride

Oregon Wins Big at the 2017 Good Food Awards

01/24/2017 By Elise Herron

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Pour

Vitaly Paley Gives the Heathman Tearoom a Russian Makeover

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Jan 26–29

1:52pm By Rebecca Jacobson and Jason Buehrer

Theater

Shaking the Tree Goes down the Rabbit Hole

1:48pm By Jason Buehrer

Comics

Happy 25th Birthday, Image Comics!

01/25/2017 By Fiona McCann

Film Festival

Portland International Film Festival Unveils a Killer 2017 Lineup

01/25/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Storytelling

What's It Like to Be a Woman in Tech in 2017?

01/24/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Shakedown

It’s Portlandia’s Penultimate Season. We Shake It Down.

01/23/2017 By Marty Patail

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Development

These 'Sleeping Pods' Provide Safety and Warmth for Portland’s Homeless

11:39am By Ko Ricker

Storytelling

What's It Like to Be a Woman in Tech in 2017?

01/24/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

The Shakedown

It’s Portlandia’s Penultimate Season. We Shake It Down.

01/23/2017 By Marty Patail

Schools 2017: Private

Exploring Greater Portland's Private Schools

01/23/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Travel & Outdoors

Visual Art

This Pendleton Institute Is a Beacon for Native Art

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Family

20+ Ideas for Family Fun in Portland

01/23/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann By Kelly Clarke, Zach Dundas, and Margaret Seiler

Pets: Where the Wild Things Are

Five Favorite Portland Dog Parks

01/23/2017 By Rachel Ritchie

Pets: Zootopias

Day Care, Dog Walkers, and Animal Odditoriums: Pet Boarding in Portland

01/23/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Pets: Pet Sitting

Four Steps to Picking the Right Pet Sitter

01/23/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Stand

A Year Ago, Armed Occupiers Seized a Wildlife Refuge in Harney County. This Oregonian Was Ready to Join.

01/23/2017 By Leah Sottile

Style & Shopping

Pets: Trophy Case

Five Portland-Made Gifts for Furry Friends

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Winning Finds

Exquisitely Crafted Knives to Makeup for Women of Color, February’s Best Local Goods

01/23/2017 By Eden Dawn

History

White Stag Made Portland into a Sports Gear Mecca

01/23/2017 By Zeb Larsen

Hair to the Throne

This Is the Guy Who Gives Portland’s Top Chefs Amazing Hair

01/23/2017 By Chad Walsh

Fashion News

Portland's Awful Winter Weather Is Endangering Local Retailers

01/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Gets Political

How Portlanders Can Resist with Style

01/16/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Pets

The Uber of Pet Care: An On-Demand Veterinary Service Comes to Portland

11:55am By Regan Breeden

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy February with These Local Wellness Events

01/25/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Family

20+ Ideas for Family Fun in Portland

01/23/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann By Kelly Clarke, Zach Dundas, and Margaret Seiler

Pets: Vets

Five Portland Vet Services You Need to Know

01/23/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Pets: Top and Tails

A Great Vet Can Transcend the Cycle of Life

01/23/2017 By Amy Martin

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

Development

These 'Sleeping Pods' Provide Safety and Warmth for Portland’s Homeless

11:39am By Ko Ricker

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

Hotel Watch 2017

Suite Year? Checking In on Portland's New Hotel Boom

01/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner and Ramona DeNies

Development

Major Architecture Firm Erects Old Town's First New Building in a Decade

12/20/2016 By Marty Patail

Winter Relaxation: Floating World

Welcome to Portland’s Flashiest New Spa

12/20/2016 By Zach Dundas

Habitat

This Portland Garden Is Made for Wintry Weather

12/20/2016 By Kate Bryant

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters