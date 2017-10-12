5 Portland Food Carts We Just Can't Quit

Gumba Image: Kelly Clarke

Toothsome, crazy-creative scratch pastas, adorned with sumac and house burrata to heady duck-fat-simmered beef—from a rough and ready cart blasting Old Portland tunes. Swoon. NE 23rd Avenue and Alberta Street

"Dice K” Matsumoto unleashes true Neapolitan pies outside of Brothers Cascadia in Vancouver. Plus, primo Italian bakery desserts, including limoncello-soaked cake swathed in vanilla bean cream. 9811 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, Wash

Matt Vicedomini’s no-nonsense menu of central Texas BBQ vies for the best in town. Buried under slabs of ribs and criminally rich chopped pork lurks a damn fine jalapeño cheddar sausage. Eat it. 4709 NE MLK Jr. Blvd

The cart version of Ashland’s cult-worshipped Sammich slices thick, black oak-smoked, Montreal-style pastrami like no other. A brick-and-mortar is expected later this year, inside the upcoming Scout Beer at 5029 SE Division St.

Tov Image: Stuart Mullenberg

The only Egyptian café housed in a double decker bus slinging cardamom-scented Turkish coffee and dreamy pistachio-coconut steamers in town. Or ... perhaps anywhere, for that matter. SE 32nd Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard