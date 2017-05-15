  1. Eat & Drink
Five Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

The sun is coming. Here's where to soak it up, drink in hand.

Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler 5/15/2017 at 1:35pm Published in the June 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

0617 eat pour wayfinder gqpwno

The sun-saoked, 2,000-square-foot patio is the focus at Wayfinder Beer.

Image: Michael Novak

Ankeny Tap & Table

Two-year-old Ankeny Tap & Table is perhaps the consummate neighborhood pub. The oft-changing 12-tap beer list vies with the best. Two TVs play sports and local news. Way-above-average pub grub—from a truly massive pile of mojo pork nachos covered in jalapeño-kiwi hot sauce to a rotating brussels sprouts fixture—also includes a kids’ menu. This spring, the proprietors added a juniper-hewn patio next to their shoebox of a space, the final requirement for becoming an honorary town hall. 2724 SE Ankeny St, 503-946-1898, ankenypdx.com —BT

Backyard Social

Backyard Social opened its doors in the former Hop & Vine space at the tail end of last summer, taking its new name from the crown jewel of the previous establishment: its leafy backyard patio. The bamboo-flanked oasis is largely preserved—complete with a winningly gnarled cherry tree, paper lanterns, peeved peacocks, and the beloved backyard burger, now with American cheese. Future plans include a patio pavilion designed by N Mississippi Avenue’s Pistils Nursery. 1914 N Killingsworth St, 503-719-4316, backyardsocialpdx.com —FM

Occidental Wursthaus

At the edge of Cathedral Park, Occidental’s pints of floral Kölsch and malty Dunkel come with a panoramic view of the St. Johns Bridge. Just across from the brewery and taproom, the kid-friendly second-floor restaurant lures with a hearty lineup of Urban German sausages and mac-like spätzle. On misty days, lounge under the deck’s half-roof; spend warmer afternoons standing at the long railing, watching clouds drift over the green vastness of Forest Park. 6635 N Baltimore Ave, 503-286-3686, occidentalbrewing.com/wursthaus —KC

Wayfinder Beer

A sprawling, crazy-angled cedar deck welcomes imbibers to this Central Eastside Industrial brew complex from Double Mountain cofounder Charlie Devereux and Podnah’s Pit man Rodney Muirhead. While the roomy pub has plenty of indoor space to sprawl, that sun-soaked, 2,000-square-foot patio is the focus, with yards of benches, communal tables, and four-tops waiting for a plate of green-sauce-drizzled carne asada fries and a pint of Snufflefluffagus, the brewery’s hop-dizzy IPA collaboration with Zoiglhaus. 304 SE Second Ave, 503-718-2337, wayfinder.beer —KC

Vagabond

After years of sitting empty, the longtime home of Italian restaurant Nicola’s opened last summer as Vagabond, a cocktail bar where brunching silver foxes nestle in booths and a rec-room space upstairs beckons with pinball games. Out back, a patio lined with bamboo and bluebells offers a spot to commune quietly with a pint of Funhouse nanobrewery’s Märzen or split globe-hopping happy hour specials. When the sun’s not out, a lion-faced chimenea and party lights warm the space instead. 4828 N Lombard St, 503-206-0653, vagabondpdx.com —MS

Breweries, Patios
