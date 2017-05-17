  1. Eat & Drink
Win Tickets to Field & Vine’s Beacon Hill Farm Dinner

For its fifth year, the plein air farm dinner series pairs up Oregon chefs, artisan producers, farmers, and wineries for charity.

By Caitlin Medearis 5/17/2017 at 5:14pm

Field vine willakenzie edw04v

Preparing for a Field & Vine dinner.

Image: Field & Vine

Field & Vine is back with its Dinners in the Field series, a long-running summer and fall (May–December) event lineup that takes diners to the farms that supply the city’s best restaurants—like West Linn’s Fiala Farms for a Carlton pig roast and Solena Estate wine, or a dinner inside Cornell Farm’s greenhouse, drinking Stoller Family Estate wine in the nursery. A portion of all proceeds goes to the Oregon Farm Loop and Meals on Wheels, while three special dinners will specifically donate to Farmers Ending Hunger.

This year brings some bigger wineries to the table, including Domaine Serene (a 2016 Wine Spectator winery), Ponzi, Penner-Ash, and Eola Hills. Also new: special Washington County packages for local hotels and restaurants. 

Eat Beat is giving away two tickets to Field & Vine’s June 10 dinner at Beacon Hill Estate Winery in the northwest corner of the Willamette Valley. Expect 6–7 courses from Field & Vine event chefs Pascal Chureau and Ian Ragsdale, with a sweet assist from the single-origin chocolate-makers at Pitch Dark. Enter to win!

Below are events from now through July. For the full list and more details, visit fieldandvineevents.com.

May 20: Eola Hills Wine Cellars

501 S. Pacific Highway, 99W, Rickreall 

May 27: Gran Moraine Winery with Vibrant Greens Farm

17090 NE Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

June 3: Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm & Vineyard with Indio Spirits

33814 S. Meridian Road, Woodburn

June 10: Beacon Hill Winery with Pitch Dark Chocolate and chef Paul Bechard

22070 NE Ridge Road, Gaston

June 17: King’s Raven Winery with Tranquil Farms and Pitch Dark Chocolate

11603 S. New Era Road, Oregon City

June 23: Hunter Creek Farm Early Summer Classic Horse Show with Methven Family Vineyards. 14441 SW Wilsonville Road, Wilsonville. Partner with Farmers Ending Hunger

June 24: Pete’s Mountain Vineyard & Winery with Goldin Artisan Goat Cheese

28101 SW Petes Mountain Road, West Linn 

June 25: King’s Raven Winery Summer Solstice Sock Burning Party with Friends of Timberline. 11603 S. New Era Road, Oregon City

July 1: Alpacas at Marquam Hill Ranch with AlexEli Vineyards

35835 Oregon 213, Molalla 

July 8: Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards with Portland Creamery

18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee

July 15: EZ Orchards with Cristom Vineyards

5504 Hazelgreen Road NE, Salem 

July 15: Ponzi Vineyards with Our Table Cooperative

19500 SW Mountain Home Road, Sherwood

July 22: Christopher Bridge Wines with Tranquil Farms

12770 S. Casto Road, Oregon City 

July 29: Lee Farms with Erath Winery and House Spirits

21975 SW 65th Avenue, Tualatin. Partner with Farmers Ending Hunger.

