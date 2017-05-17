Food Event Spotlight
Win Tickets to Field & Vine’s Beacon Hill Farm Dinner
For its fifth year, the plein air farm dinner series pairs up Oregon chefs, artisan producers, farmers, and wineries for charity.
Field & Vine is back with its Dinners in the Field series, a long-running summer and fall (May–December) event lineup that takes diners to the farms that supply the city’s best restaurants—like West Linn’s Fiala Farms for a Carlton pig roast and Solena Estate wine, or a dinner inside Cornell Farm’s greenhouse, drinking Stoller Family Estate wine in the nursery. A portion of all proceeds goes to the Oregon Farm Loop and Meals on Wheels, while three special dinners will specifically donate to Farmers Ending Hunger.
This year brings some bigger wineries to the table, including Domaine Serene (a 2016 Wine Spectator winery), Ponzi, Penner-Ash, and Eola Hills. Also new: special Washington County packages for local hotels and restaurants.
Eat Beat is giving away two tickets to Field & Vine’s June 10 dinner at Beacon Hill Estate Winery in the northwest corner of the Willamette Valley. Expect 6–7 courses from Field & Vine event chefs Pascal Chureau and Ian Ragsdale, with a sweet assist from the single-origin chocolate-makers at Pitch Dark. Enter to win!
Below are events from now through July. For the full list and more details, visit fieldandvineevents.com.
May 20: Eola Hills Wine Cellars
501 S. Pacific Highway, 99W, Rickreall
May 27: Gran Moraine Winery with Vibrant Greens Farm
17090 NE Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill
June 3: Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm & Vineyard with Indio Spirits
33814 S. Meridian Road, Woodburn
June 10: Beacon Hill Winery with Pitch Dark Chocolate and chef Paul Bechard
22070 NE Ridge Road, Gaston
June 17: King’s Raven Winery with Tranquil Farms and Pitch Dark Chocolate
11603 S. New Era Road, Oregon City
June 23: Hunter Creek Farm Early Summer Classic Horse Show with Methven Family Vineyards. 14441 SW Wilsonville Road, Wilsonville. Partner with Farmers Ending Hunger
June 24: Pete’s Mountain Vineyard & Winery with Goldin Artisan Goat Cheese
28101 SW Petes Mountain Road, West Linn
June 25: King’s Raven Winery Summer Solstice Sock Burning Party with Friends of Timberline. 11603 S. New Era Road, Oregon City
July 1: Alpacas at Marquam Hill Ranch with AlexEli Vineyards
35835 Oregon 213, Molalla
July 8: Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards with Portland Creamery
18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee
July 15: EZ Orchards with Cristom Vineyards
5504 Hazelgreen Road NE, Salem
July 15: Ponzi Vineyards with Our Table Cooperative
19500 SW Mountain Home Road, Sherwood
July 22: Christopher Bridge Wines with Tranquil Farms
12770 S. Casto Road, Oregon City
July 29: Lee Farms with Erath Winery and House Spirits
21975 SW 65th Avenue, Tualatin. Partner with Farmers Ending Hunger.