  1. Travel & Outdoors
  2. Wine Country & Willamette Valley

Wine Country

A New Tasting Room in Newberg Jumps on the Timber Train

Oregon-milled cross-laminated timber is the hot new thing in urban high-rises. But L'Angolo Estate's new tasting room proves the material also pairs well with rural wine-sipping.

By Rachel Wilson 5/30/2017 at 12:55pm

Langolo estate 01 hdctwb

L'Angelo Estate's new tasting room opened May 28.

Image: Jeremy Bittermann

In the heart of Willamette Valley wine country, a petite vineyard is making a statement. Just west of Newberg, L’Angolo Estate first opened its doors to the public last November, offering pours of its estate-grown pinot noir on a 24-acre vineyard in the north Dundee Hills. Over Memorial Day weekend, the young winery further consolidated its position as a key wine tour stop with a sleek new tasting room bathed in light and redolent of Doug fir.

Lever Architecture designed the airy new tasting room, which winemaker/owner Chase Renton describes as “a perfect expression of the soil and the wine.” When designing the tasting room, Renton says the shared goal was to replicate the wine. “We aimed for simplicity and for natural beauty. Just like our wine, we wanted the tasting room to be elegant without being too grandiose.”

Langolo estate 06 hapwhr

The new tasting room features a concrete bar and Oregon-milled Doug fir ceilings.

Image: Jeremy Bittermann

L’Angolo Estate’s tasting room is also the latest example of a nascent trend in Pacific Northwest architecture: the use of cross-laminated timber—prefabricated panels of compressed wood (a material long in use in parts of Europe) that compare with steel in strength and durability. Oregon is a new national leader in both CLT-based design and manufacture; among local architects like Lever, the urge has been to go big with Portland high-rises like Carbon12 and Framework. L'Angolo's tasting room, meanwhile, evidences the material's suitability for smaller projects as well.

L'Angolo specializes in estate-grown Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sangiovese. "We make and grow everything ourselves and we don’t buy or sell any fruit,” Renton says. The new tasting room is open Fridays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment.

“It’s important [for us] to know the people who walk through our doors,” says Renton, “meaning those who visit will get the best hospitality.”

Filed under
Wine
Show Comments

Related Content

Timber Land

The Future of Portland's Skyline Is Made of Wood. Yes, Wood.

03/20/2017 By Brian Libby

Article

Cellar Notes

12/22/2010 By Condé Cox

Article

Cellar Notes

01/14/2011 By Condé Cox

Cellar Notes

The Chameleon of Wine

04/27/2012 By Condé Cox

Eat & Drink

Wine Country

A New Tasting Room in Newberg Jumps on the Timber Train

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Breaking News

Back to Eden Bakery Expansion Includes Pizza, Panini, and Hot Fudge Sundaes

05/26/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Breaking News

Bunk Takes On the Hamburger

05/26/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

First Look

First Look: Can Font Portland, Classic Catalonian Restaurant Direct from Barcelona

05/26/2017 Photography by Benjamin Tepler

Healthy Eats

Baked Roots Bar Offers a Globetrotting Menu of Oil-Free Fries

05/24/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Weekly Planner

A Pink Martini Ice Cream Sing-Along, Outdoor Movies at Pix, and More Portland Food Events

05/24/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

Books & Talks

Broadway Books Honors Late Writer Brian Doyle

05/30/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 25–28

05/24/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Photoshoot

Ready, Steady, Snap: Photographers Take to the Streets for PDXSquared

05/18/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 18–21

05/17/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

Visual Art

Portland's ‘Book Excavator’ Scalpels Old Text into Wild Visions

05/16/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Not-So-Humble Brag

Portland Monthly Takes Home a Top National Magazine Award

05/24/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Outdoors

This Month, Portland Monthly Explores—and Helps—Forest Park

05/19/2017 By Zach Dundas

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Dispatch

This Portlander Could Become Canada's Next Astronaut

05/17/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Travel & Outdoors

Wine Country

A New Tasting Room in Newberg Jumps on the Timber Train

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Wilderness Escape

A Remote Mountain Lodge Reopens in Oregon's Eagle Cap Wilderness

05/25/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Outdoors

This Month, Portland Monthly Explores—and Helps—Forest Park

05/19/2017 By Zach Dundas

Volcanic Birthdays

On the Anniversary of an Eruption, Mount St. Helens Is a Study in Resilience

05/16/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Style & Shopping

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Style

From Hand-Cobbled Slides to Cute Clogs, Spring's Best Shoes

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Swinging Cocoon Chairs to Leather Handbags, June's Best Local Stuff

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

West End: Insider Picks

Where West End Insiders Really Eat, Shop, and Play

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

West End: Shopping

Where to Shop In Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Health & Wellness

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy June with These Local Wellness Events

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Breaking News

Back to Eden Bakery Expansion Includes Pizza, Panini, and Hot Fudge Sundaes

05/26/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Healthy Eats

Baked Roots Bar Offers a Globetrotting Menu of Oil-Free Fries

05/24/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Mental Health

How One Portland Nonprofit Helps Foster Kids Thrive

05/17/2017 By Olivia Wickstrom

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Forest Park

The Insider's Guide to Forest Park

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Bars & Nightlife

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

Five Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home & Real Estate

Wine Country

A New Tasting Room in Newberg Jumps on the Timber Train

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Architecture

A Bold Northeast Portland Home Unites the Old with the New

05/23/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Home Tour

Come Drool with Us Over These Modern Portland Homes

05/23/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Brand New

Natural Materials and Modern Style Abound in This Sleek New Pearl District Shop

05/17/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Best Offices

Portland's Best New Offices 2017

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe