A New Tasting Room in Newberg Jumps on the Timber Train

L'Angelo Estate's new tasting room opened May 28. Image: Jeremy Bittermann

In the heart of Willamette Valley wine country, a petite vineyard is making a statement. Just west of Newberg, L’Angolo Estate first opened its doors to the public last November, offering pours of its estate-grown pinot noir on a 24-acre vineyard in the north Dundee Hills. Over Memorial Day weekend, the young winery further consolidated its position as a key wine tour stop with a sleek new tasting room bathed in light and redolent of Doug fir.

Lever Architecture designed the airy new tasting room, which winemaker/owner Chase Renton describes as “a perfect expression of the soil and the wine.” When designing the tasting room, Renton says the shared goal was to replicate the wine. “We aimed for simplicity and for natural beauty. Just like our wine, we wanted the tasting room to be elegant without being too grandiose.”

The new tasting room features a concrete bar and Oregon-milled Doug fir ceilings. Image: Jeremy Bittermann

L’Angolo Estate’s tasting room is also the latest example of a nascent trend in Pacific Northwest architecture: the use of cross-laminated timber—prefabricated panels of compressed wood (a material long in use in parts of Europe) that compare with steel in strength and durability. Oregon is a new national leader in both CLT-based design and manufacture; among local architects like Lever, the urge has been to go big with Portland high-rises like Carbon12 and Framework. L'Angolo's tasting room, meanwhile, evidences the material's suitability for smaller projects as well.

L'Angolo specializes in estate-grown Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sangiovese. "We make and grow everything ourselves and we don’t buy or sell any fruit,” Renton says. The new tasting room is open Fridays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment.

“It’s important [for us] to know the people who walk through our doors,” says Renton, “meaning those who visit will get the best hospitality.”