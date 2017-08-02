  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Interview

4 Questions for Ambitious Haitian Tastemaker Elsy Dinvil

The Haiti-born entrepreneur tells us about her creole marinade dreams and her first pop-up, coming later this August.

By Caitlin Medearis 8/2/2017 at 6:25pm

Elsydinvil rpkwya

Elsy Dinvil

Image: Courtesy Elsy Dinvil

Elsy Dinvil is on a one-woman mission to bring Haitian cuisine to Portland. After five years of R&D on her upcoming sauce line, the 45-year-old is finally taking the plunge with a kick-off dinner at Tamale Boy on Monday, August 21 from 6–8:30 p.m. Dinvil’s specialty is creole marinades (poultry, red meat, and seafood), to be served alongside the food of her youth. Think plantains, Haitian National Rice, baked chicken thighs in creole sauce, and lots of vegan options. Buy tickets here

We sat down with the budding entrepreneur to talk about Haitian food in Portland and the seriousness of food allergies. 

How did you end up in Portland?

I grew up in Jérémie, on the southwest side of Haiti. I went back to visit in March. I was born and raised there, but I’ve never seen so much struggling and hardship. I got a scholarship from my church right out of high school. I competed, traveled to the capital to have interviews, and the government chose [where we were placed] depending on what we chose to study. I picked food science technology, and Oregon was the state to offer the program.

Where did you learn to cook Creole specialties?

In Haiti, it’s part of the culture. From six years old, you’re expected to be with your mother helping around the kitchen while boys go out and play soccer. You wash the beans, mash the spices, and do all the little things. You get used to being around the kitchen, and some girls stick with it when they move out of the house. I started hotel management, too, in Haiti, so I went into training, learning how to cook and develop recipes. 

What makes your marinades so special? 

My marinades are a blend of fresh herbs, vegetables, olive oil, a little bit of vinegar, and lime juice. That’s all. I use garlic, celery, green onion, bell peppers, habanero peppers, shallot, and sea salt. I have a non-spicy and a spicy version of each.

Why hang your hat on marinades?

I have health issues. I was struggling with my digestive system. My doctor did an allergy test, and I was allergic to soy and to a bunch of stuff that he caught in my diet. There’s a large community out there that needs good products without allergens in it, and they don’t know where to get it. The second reason is that there is a Haitian community here in Portland, but you can’t go to Whole Foods and find Haitian products on the shelves. My big goal is to one day have my product on those shelves.

In other states with a large population of Haitians, you will see pikliz (pickled vegetable relish), but the way they market it is for Haitians. But you know what? I’m going to take that to the bigger picture and have people from other cultures try it. I hope to become known for making a "Haitian product" instead of a "product for Haitians."

Filed under
Interview, Pop-Ups
Show Comments

Related Content

First Impressions

The Country Cat Shows Its Healthy Side

06/22/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Pop Shopping

5 Things You'll Find at GeekCraft Expo PDX

06/01/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Summer Eats

Ox Box Gives You a Chimichurri-Slathered Excuse for a Long Lunch

06/13/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eat Here Now

Portland's Top Pop-Up Restaurants of Summer 2017

07/10/2017 By Benjamin Tepler and Kelly Clarke

Eat & Drink

Wine

Drink Like Tyrion Lannister at This Game of Thrones Wine Tasting

11:43am By Marty Patail

News to Chew

Oregon Wins Big at the National Cheese Awards, a Bon Appétit Lovefest, and More PDX Food News

9:07am By Benjamin Tepler

Weekly Planner

A Puerto Rican Block Party at Chesa, Southern-Korean Dinners, and More PDX Food Events

08/01/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Breaking News

Former Spago and Bluehour Chef Thomas Boyce Takes Over Pearl Tavern Kitchen

07/26/2017 By Karen Brooks

Beer

The Women of Wildfang and 10 Barrel Brewed a Summer Beer

07/25/2017 By Marty Patail

Breaking News

Boxer Ramen to Open in Americano’s Burnside 26 Space in October

07/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Arts & Culture

Spoken Word

Poets at Pickathon? We're In.

4:50pm By Bryanna Briley

Photography

From the 1800s to the 1990s, African American Lives Captured on Camera

1:06pm By Fiona McCann

Wine

Drink Like Tyrion Lannister at This Game of Thrones Wine Tasting

11:43am By Marty Patail

Music

Aminé Just Dropped His New Album and It Was Worth the Wait

07/28/2017 By Marty Patail

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 27–30

07/27/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Books

Walking the World with Pacific Northwest Writer Robert Moor

07/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

News & City Life

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Summer Reads

Summer Reading 2017: Fresh Short Stories and Poems from Top Portland Writers

07/10/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Design

How a Portland Company Helped Brand a Sweet New Tokyo Hotel

07/10/2017 By Zach Dundas

Sports

Meet the Portland Coach Breaking Down Barriers on the Soccer Pitch

07/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Travel & Outdoors

Coastal Getaway

A Bay City Bed & Breakfast Gets Into the Tiny Home Game

07/28/2017 By Michelle DeVona

Books

Walking the World with Pacific Northwest Writer Robert Moor

07/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Forest Escape

Pro Tip: Summer Is the Right Time to Reserve Your Winter Cabin Getaway

07/11/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Beaches

The Insider's Guide to the Oregon Coast

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Style & Shopping

Beer

The Women of Wildfang and 10 Barrel Brewed a Summer Beer

07/25/2017 By Marty Patail

Lookbook

A New Jewelry Lookbook Submerges Models in Milk

07/18/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

Alley 33 Returns for a Lucky Seventh Year with a New Spot

07/18/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Take a Peek at Portland's Best Eyewear

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Fizzy Cold Brew to Perfect Picnic Blankets, the Best Local Stuff for a Lazy River Day

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Music

Perfume Genius Talks Fashion, Feminine Energy, and Touring Under Trump

07/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Books

Walking the World with Pacific Northwest Writer Robert Moor

07/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Healthy Events

Have a Happy, Healthy August with These Wellness Events

07/26/2017 By Molly Woodstock and Regan Breeden

Natural Path

Golden Hour Acupuncture Is a Hidden Treasure Worth Seeking

07/24/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Restaurant Openings

You Can Now Eat Gluten-Free, Vegan Pizza at Back to Eden Bakery

07/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

Portland Menstrual Society Provides Period Products for All

07/20/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Restaurant Openings

Ichiza Kitchen Brings Pan-Asian Vegan Small Plates to Goose Hollow

07/13/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

Home & Real Estate

Design

3 Portland Swimming Pools to Drool Over

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Design

How a Portland Company Helped Brand a Sweet New Tokyo Hotel

07/10/2017 By Zach Dundas

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

06/30/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe