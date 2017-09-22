Meet the Women at the Forefront of the Northwest's Cannabis Industry

When it comes to weed, women in the Northwest are slaying right now. Want firsthand proof? Head to Holocene on Wednesday, September 27, for a cannabis community fair and the launch of Grow Your Own, a new book from Portland publishing company Tin House about doing precisely that.

The free event features an impressive lineup of speakers, who’ll focus on education and science around marijuana—such as Drip Ice Cream's Andi Bixel, Carolyn White of Phylos Bioscience, which is working to map the cannabis genome, and Mary J Poppins and Emma Chasen of Sativa Science Club, which offers educational programs for budtenders and weed newbies alike. April Pride of Seattle cannabis accessory company Van Der Pop, meanwhile, will speak on the intersection of weed and women’s sexual health.

Also on deck: a half-dozen vendors, including a hands-on terpene station (aka stick your nose in a bunch of super-fragrant herbs that share the same aromatic qualities as cannabis) and a DIY project with Make & Mary, which puts on BYOC crafting workshops in Portland. The authors of Grow Your Own: Understanding, Cultivating, and Enjoying Cannabis—Nichole Graf, Micah Sherman, and David Stein of cannabis producer Raven Grass, plus Portlander (and Portland Monthly contributor) Liz Crain—will answer questions about their exhaustive new how-to book, and serve up a lively slide show of cannabis-themed art and photography. Groove to tunes from DJ Jimbo while munching on (cannabis-free) chocolates from Botanica Seattle and learning how to make your own (cannabis-infused) Magic Shell. Crain also promises a Grow Your Own-themed cocktail and, ahem, Bill Murray in the photo booth…

Find more info on Facebook and at Crain’s website.

6–10 p.m. Wed, Sept 27, Holocene, FREE