  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Marijuana

Meet the Women at the Forefront of the Northwest's Cannabis Industry

Head to Holocene on Wednesday, September 27 for a free cannabis community fair and the launch of how-to book Grow Your Own.

By Rebecca Jacobson 9/22/2017 at 4:27pm

74 og rj6dbj

Image: Courtesy Tin House

When it comes to weed, women in the Northwest are slaying right now. Want firsthand proof? Head to Holocene on Wednesday, September 27, for a cannabis community fair and the launch of Grow Your Own, a new book from Portland publishing company Tin House about doing precisely that. 

The free event features an impressive lineup of speakers, who’ll focus on education and science around marijuana—such as Drip Ice Cream's Andi Bixel, Carolyn White of Phylos Bioscience, which is working to map the cannabis genome, and Mary J Poppins and Emma Chasen of Sativa Science Club, which offers educational programs for budtenders and weed newbies alike. April Pride of Seattle cannabis accessory company Van Der Pop, meanwhile, will speak on the intersection of weed and women’s sexual health.

Also on deck: a half-dozen vendors, including a hands-on terpene station (aka stick your nose in a bunch of super-fragrant herbs that share the same aromatic qualities as cannabis) and a DIY project with Make & Mary, which puts on BYOC crafting workshops in Portland. The authors of Grow Your Own: Understanding, Cultivating, and Enjoying Cannabis—Nichole Graf, Micah Sherman, and David Stein of cannabis producer Raven Grass, plus Portlander (and Portland Monthly contributor) Liz Crain—will answer questions about their exhaustive new how-to book, and serve up a lively slide show of cannabis-themed art and photography. Groove to tunes from DJ Jimbo while munching on (cannabis-free) chocolates from Botanica Seattle and learning how to make your own (cannabis-infused) Magic Shell. Crain also promises a Grow Your Own-themed cocktail and, ahem, Bill Murray in the photo booth…

Find more info on Facebook and at Crain’s website.

Grow Your Own Book Launch & Cannabis Community Fair

6–10 p.m. Wed, Sept 27, Holocene, FREE

Filed under
Marijuana, Tin House
Show Comments

Related Content

Pottery

Get an Eyeful of Portland’s Crazy-Colorful, Women-Run Ceramics Scene

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by George Barberis

Longreads

Portland Monthly's Top Longreads of 2016

12/22/2016 By Portland Monthly Staff

Marijuana

Splimm Is a Magazine for Pot-Smoking Parents

05/15/2017 By Courtney Eldridge

Marijuana

The Future of Weed May Sprout in Portland’s Suburbs

03/20/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Eat & Drink

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

The Vine & The Trees

A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country

09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas

Feast 2017

Recapping Feast 2017: Everything You Missed

09/20/2017 By Karen Brooks and Kelly Clarke

News to Chew

Biwa Does Bento, Heart Coffee Sues Heart Pizza, and More PDX Food News

09/20/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Breaking News

All-Woman Food & Design Collective the Nightwood Launches in Chesa Space

09/20/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Arts & Culture

Marijuana

Meet the Women at the Forefront of the Northwest's Cannabis Industry

09/22/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Pottery

Get an Eyeful of Portland’s Crazy-Colorful, Women-Run Ceramics Scene

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by George Barberis

Gaming

A Vancouver Studio Rebuilds a Cult Classic Video Game

09/21/2017 By Marty Patail

Reading List

3 Portland Design Titles for Your Nightstand (or Phone Screen)

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

News & City Life

Marijuana

Meet the Women at the Forefront of the Northwest's Cannabis Industry

09/22/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

On the Rise

Portland Architecture Firm Beebe Skidmore Finds Beauty in the Unexpected

09/21/2017 By Brian Libby

Workers of the World

Immigrants and Refugees Keep This American Workshop Running

09/21/2017 By Marty Patail Photography by William Anthony

Design

How Portlander Max Humphrey Creates Color-Happy, Boldly Patterned Rooms

09/21/2017 By Fiona McCann

Travel & Outdoors

Hotel Design

A Portland Design Team Goes Full Hula Girl on a Hawaii Hotel

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Vine & The Trees

A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country

09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas

Fancy Pants

How Portland Helped Design Uniqlo's New Tokyo Headquarters

09/21/2017 By Emma Mannheimer

Music

Hear Your Favorite Portland Bands Play Live by the Sea

09/19/2017 By Fiona McCann

Public Lands

Celebrate National Public Lands Day (While We Still Have Them)

09/19/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Style & Shopping

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Trophy Case

8 Winning Portland Design Finds

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Digital Lookbooks Let Portland Fashion Designers Strut Their Stuff

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

A Refugee Saga Shapes a New Portland Shop’s Compassionate Ethos

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

09/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

Portland's Bloom Beauty Summit Showcases Celebrity Stylists of Color

09/18/2017 By Kayla Brock

Bars & Nightlife

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Home & Real Estate

Postscript

The Portland Building: Just What Exactly Is That Thing?

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

09/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Think Small

Beyond Tiny Homes: 3 Inspiring Small Spaces

09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson, Brian Libby, and Marty Patail

Scene Setter

An Ambitious Midcentury Remodel in Southeast Portland Flips the Script

09/21/2017 By Chad Walsh Photography by Christopher Dibble

On the Rise

Portland Architecture Firm Beebe Skidmore Finds Beauty in the Unexpected

09/21/2017 By Brian Libby

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe