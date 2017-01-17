Winter Openings
5 Restaurants to Watch Out for in Winter 2017
By mid-February, Portland will have a new class of promising eateries to explore.
Danwei Canting
What: Former Bluehour chef Kyo Koo’s fast-casual Chinese spot is officially open. You’ll find a hodgepodge of Beijing-style classics (and burgers), along with a creative cocktail menu dowsed in baijiu from local Vinn Distillery.
When: Open for lunch and dinner as of January 16
Where: 803 SE Stark St
XLB
What: Former Aviary chef Jasper Shen brings XLB, a.k.a. xiao long bao, a.k.a. Chinese soup dumplings, to Portland (thank the Lord), along with a dozen or so strictly un-American noodle dishes, vegetables, and, stews. For more, check out Q&A with Shen.
When: January 19
Where: 4090 N Williams Ave
Nomad.PDX
What: PoMo’s modernist Rising Star Restaurant 2015 and chef Ryan Fox and sous chef Ali Matteis will finally set down roots in Northeast Sandy’s the Ocean, alongside spots like Uno Mas and Providore Market. We've got more here.
When: January 26
Where: 575 NE 24th St
Güero No. 1 Tortas
What: Northeast 28th’s star food cart tenant will transform the former Tabla space into a counter-service spot serving up eight or nine tortas, with bowls, salads, fried snacks, and one helluva burger. Read more here.
When: “Late January”/any minute now
Where: 200 NE 28th Ave
Chalino
What: Johnny Leach, half of the brain trust behind crazy hot dog pop-up Stray Dogs, is moving on to Chalino, a playful, Mexican-inspired spot—seasonally attuned and, of course, willfully inauthentic. Read more here.
When: Second week of February
Where: 1 N Fremont St
