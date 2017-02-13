  1. Blogs
  2. Eat Beat

Brunch

6 Classic Brunch Spots Every Portlander Must Know

From deep-fried to dim sum, these are our favorite morning meals.

Videography by Sika Stanton By Portland Monthly Staff 2/13/2017 at 8:49am

Portland has officially reached peak brunch. With so many restaurants offering cumin-spiced Bloody Marys and smoked trout eggs Benedict, the hardest part of the morning is just deciding where to settle in. Don't worry—we've done the homework for you. Click that play button above and behold our favorite brunches of the moment.

(Still hungry? Dive into our full feature about some of our other favorite brunch spots in town.)

Muscadine

This gracious Southern space nails all the Lazy Sunday details, from cloth-scrap napkins and the croon of ’90s R&B over the speakers to a sweet, bourbon-spiked Kentucky Coffee. Skip the leaden beignets and head straight to any protein from the deep fryer. Best is the magically feather-light catfish, flavorful and flaky, with a craggy cornmeal crust just dusted with spice. The buttermilk-brined fried chicken is no slouch either, juicy and rich, with a deeply bronzed crust and an oniony zing. A Meat + Three plate includes reasonably sized samples of most everything you want: mellow greens; nubby, herby Sea Island red peas; and the revelation of Anson Mills grits, silky and rich with what tastes like two pounds of butter per spoonful. Even better? Muscadine serves breakfast on the daily, y’all.

Milk Glass Mrkt

In 2005, while you were eating yet another salmon hash, Nancye Benson paved the way for Portland’s food cart revolution with handcrafted morning treats conjured in a vintage trailer oven on N Mississippi Avenue. Now, her signature Moxie Rx cart dishes have finally found a permanent home: a super-cute retro-mod café filled with curated groceries and some fresh ideas. Chomp right into a cheddar biscuit sandwich—not just the usual fried-egg number, but an herby omelet neatly folded and tucked beneath meaty bacon (or salmon, or roasted peppers) and an ooze of hot white cheese. Scan the counter for daily treats, from serious muffins to crispy-edge bread-pudding cakes—and remember, it’s never too early for Benson’s ginger lime macaroons.

Whiskey Soda Lounge

 
This is the best morning meal you’ve never heard of, from PDX’s most famous chef, Pok Pok's Andy Ricker. Seasoning to taste is a national pastime—as eaters dip freely into sweet/hot/tangy/even hotter table condiments. Case in point: you might think Ricker’s pan of Issan-Vietnamese over-easy eggs and sweet Chinese sausage is good. But then watch him season it, spooning from a jar of sour, fiery vinegared chiles; the dish suddenly roars forth. Jok, another menu high point, arrives like a hip cream of rice, with “bouncy pork” balls and a cloud of fragile fried rice noodles. But the real surprise is adding a patangko doughnut, which he rips apart and throws in for extra textural magic. More finds: steamed buns holding sweet shredded pork and, Ricker’s fave, a squat glass of coddled eggs sided by a Jenga stack of toasted bread fingers for dipping. Like everything, it gets the white pepper treatment. Mostly, don’t overthink it. That’s the Ricker lesson. “Just grab it, and eat the damn thing.”

Vivienne Kitchen & Pantry

There are no gimmicks or flashy flavors at Hollywood’s Vivienne Kitchen & Pantry, a low-key, light-filled café where you can play book hermit with a mug of Extracto coffee and a bowl of nutty porridge, surrounded by unironic china and the wavering croon of Lou Reed. The formerly fusty coffee shop turns out breakfast sandwiches layered with baked eggs, prosciutto and brie and slathered with tarragon aioli, alongside silky polenta wedges set in shallow bowls of cumin and grapefruit juice–braised pork and black beans. A humble morning porridge takes top marks: a toothsome mingle of salted oats and toasted quinoa, creamy with half-and-half and barely sweetened with brown sugar. It comes sided with good yogurt, shards of toasted coconut, pistachios, and ever-changing fruit variants. It’s a perfectly pleasant breakfast for any day of the week.

Sweedeedee

On a frumpy stretch of N Albina Avenue, Sweedeedee proudly serves “pie, breakfast and lunch.” Outside, jars of tea “cook” in the sun. Inside, Maldon salt and hand-cranked pepper mills stand on every table. Big portions, big flavors, great vibes, and most dishes under $10: that’s Sweedeedee. From the tiny kitchen come soups, farm-fresh salads, giant cakes, a righteous honey pie. Sandwiches are towering visions of bacon, beets, and shredded lettuce on fresh cornmeal molasses bread. Breakfast percolates all day, led by the best corn-cakes plate around.

HK Café

A multisensory clamor of grinning maneki-neko cats, extended Asian families, and rattling carts that leave pork- and ginger-perfumed contrails in their wake, this east-side strip-mall hall has quietly usurped Portland’s dim sum crown with its massive roster of flavor bombs. Nibble plump, pork-and-shrimp-popping siu mai dumplings and sautéed green beans heady with tiny fermented shrimp. Sample translucent, sesame- and chile-slicked jellyfish salad, roasted meats, and snack innards. You could graze at this hectic Chinese brunch utopia for hours and never get bored. Flag down a server and demand an egg yolk bun—a yeasty mind-scrambler hiding a drippy trove of hot, sweet golden goo inside. They are round, sugar-crusted, and usually hide in the bottom left-hand corner of the glass-doored carts. Find them.

Filed under
Brunch, Dim Sum, Pastries, Video
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

HK Café

$ Chinese, Dim Sum 4410 SE 82nd Ave

A multisensory clamor of grinning maneki-neko cats, extended Asian families, and rattling carts that leave pork- and ginger-perfumed contrails in their wake,...

Editor’s Pick

Sweedeedee

$ Breakfast / Brunch 5202 N Albina Ave

On a frumpy stretch of N Albina Avenue, Sweedeedee proudly serves “pie, breakfast and lunch.” Outside, jars of tea “cook” in the sun. Inside, Maldon salt and...

Editor’s Pick

Vivienne Kitchen & Pantry

$ Bakery, Breakfast / Brunch 4128 NE Sandy Blvd

There are no gimmicks or flashy flavors at Hollywood's Vivienne Kitchen & Pantry, a low-key, light-filled café where you can play book hermit with a mug ...

Editor’s Pick

Pok Pok

$$ Thai 3226 SE Division

From its bare-bones beginning as a takeout shack, Pok Pok has grown into a full-on eating experience, while owner Andy Ricker has earned a reputation as the ...

Editor’s Pick

Whiskey Soda Lounge

$ Breakfast / Brunch, Thai 3131 SE Division St.

Drawing from what the Thais call aahaan kap klaem, or food made for eating with whiskey, Pok Pok’s Andy Ricker re-creates Asian pub snacks without compromisi...

Editor’s Pick

Milk Glass Mrkt

$ Bakery, Breakfast / Brunch 2150 N Killingsworth St

In 2005, Nancye Benson paved the way for PDX’s food cart revolution with morning treats conjured in a vintage trailer oven on N Mississippi Avenue. Now, her ...

Editor’s Pick

Muscadine

$$ Breakfast / Brunch, Southern 1465 NE Prescott St

Tucked away in the restaurant corner of Northeast 15th Ave and Prescott that houses Pok Pok Noi and Extracto Coffee, one of Portland’s best under-the-radar S...

Related Content

RISE AND DINE

Devouring Portland's Hottest Brunch Spots

04/27/2015

Slideshow

Slide Show: Portland Monthly's Country Brunch 2014

06/24/2014

Slideshow

Best Breakfast Sandwiches: The Classics

11/14/2013

Slideshow

Best Breakfast Sandwiches: The Bagels

11/18/2013

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

Zwickelmania, a Star-Studded “Not My President’s Day” Block Party, and More Portland Food Events

11:11am By Elise Herron

First Look

First Look: Güero's New Brick-and-Mortar

02/13/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Brunch

6 Classic Brunch Spots Every Portlander Must Know

02/13/2017 Videography by Sika Stanton By Portland Monthly Staff

Comfort Food

8 Portland Comfort Food Classics to Devour Right Now

02/09/2017 Videography by Sika Stanton By Portland Monthly Staff

First Look

First Look: Nomad.PDX Fires Up the Induction Burners

02/07/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Holiday Eats

Valentine's Day Dining Guide 2017

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

Arts & Culture

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 13–26

02/13/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Film

A Portland Filmmaker's Personal Cold War Connection

02/09/2017 By Jason Buehrer

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Feb 9–12

02/09/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Jason Buehrer, and Lauren Kershner

Love Happenings

Spread the Love: 14 Valentine Events for the 14th

02/08/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Comedy

Bridgetown Announces Initial 2017 Lineup—Plus Bonus Patton Oswalt Show

02/07/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Get Out

How Looking out the Window Can Help You Survive a Concrete World

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 13–26

02/13/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 6–19

02/06/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Architecture

These PSU Architecture Students Traveled the US-Mexico Border to Design a Better Wall

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

Politics

How Trump's Travel Ban Affects Two PSU Students

02/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Travel & Outdoors

Hotels

Downtown Hilton to Be Renamed after Famed Oregon Suffragist

02/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Check-In with Love

Hotel Romance: Nine Overnight Options for Valentine's Day

02/07/2017 By Regan Breeden

Local Seafood

Oregon's Late-Start Crab Season Gets Cracking

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Politics

How Trump's Travel Ban Affects Two PSU Students

02/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Visual Art

This Pendleton Institute Is a Beacon for Native Art

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Style & Shopping

Runway

Portland's Sexiest Lingerie Hits the Runway

12:15pm By Eden Dawn

Runway Show

Fade to Light Returns to Bring Us Joy

02/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Openings

Design Within Reach Opens Its Largest Studio in the Country in Portland

01/31/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Pets: Trophy Case

Five Portland-Made Gifts for Furry Friends

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Winning Finds

Exquisitely Crafted Knives to Makeup for Women of Color, February’s Best Local Goods

01/23/2017 By Eden Dawn

History

White Stag Made Portland into a Sports Gear Mecca

01/23/2017 By Zeb Larson

Health & Wellness

Get Out

How Looking out the Window Can Help You Survive a Concrete World

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Fit City

Portland’s Revocycle Is Quietly Revolutionizing Spin Class

02/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Good Eats

Don’t Fear the Fat—Your Body Will Thank You

02/02/2017 By Elise Herron

Read 'Em and Eat

Get Funky with Fermentation Folk Hero Sandor Ellix Katz

02/02/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Pets

The Uber of Pet Care: An On-Demand Veterinary Service Comes to Portland

01/26/2017 By Regan Breeden

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

Hotels

Downtown Hilton to Be Renamed after Famed Oregon Suffragist

02/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Architecture

These PSU Architecture Students Traveled the US-Mexico Border to Design a Better Wall

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

Openings

Design Within Reach Opens Its Largest Studio in the Country in Portland

01/31/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Development

These 'Sleeping Pods' Provide Safety and Warmth for Portland’s Homeless

01/26/2017 By Ko Ricker

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

Hotel Watch 2017

Suite Year? Checking In on Portland's New Hotel Boom

01/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner and Ramona DeNies

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters