Zwickelmania, a Star-Studded “Not My President’s Day” Block Party, and More Portland Food Events

… including Cascade’s Super Fruit Fest, Café Castagna’s communal European dinners, and a pizza summit.

By Elise Herron 2/14/2017 at 11:11am

11 114 eat drink sour power wdri1o

Sampling at Cascade Brewing.

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Zwickelmania

Bus, walk, bike, hop or crawl your way around the many Portland breweries participating in the ninth annual Zwickelmania. Each brewery offers something different—beer tastings, brewery tours, meet-the-brewer—but flowing taps and hop fanatics will be constants. Plus, the brew tour doesn’t stop in Portland. Central Oregon, Eastern Oregon, Mt. Hood and the Gorge, Southern Oregon and Willamette Valley breweries extend the tour trail on February 25. 
Where: More than 50 participating Portland breweries. Find the full list here.
When: 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Sat, Feb 18
How Much: Free

“Not My President’s Day” Indoor Block Party and Fundraiser 

Fight for women’s rights by indulging in some delicious food and drinks from 12 of Portland’s best—Sam Smith of Tusk, Greg and Gabi Denton of Ox, and Top Chef finalist Doug Adams of Bullard, to name just a few. Join fellow nasty women (and men) at Monday’s block party, where 100 percent of proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette. 
Where: First floor of the Water Avenue Commerce Center (1028 SE Water Ave)
When: 8:30–11:30 p.m. Mon, Feb 20
How Much: $40 donation for ticket. Tickets here.

Bureau of Pizza Investigation Dinner and Q&A 

Pizza lovers can put their topping discernment skills to good use at this “Pizza Investigation.” Handsome Pizza, Red Sauce Pizza and Scottie’s Pizza Parlor bring their best slices for "pizzanalysis," followed by a Q&A diving deep into dough styles, baking techniques, and other nerdery. A ticket gets you dinner with a light appetizer, dessert, and a pizza journal.
Where: Handsome Pizza & Seastar Bakery (1603 NE Killingsworth St)
When: 6 p.m. Tue, Feb 21
How Much: $45 tickets, which can be purchased here (seating limited to 45 guests).

European Theme Dinners at Café Castagna 

Café Castagna’s February installment of a three-month dinner series (the first was in January and the last will be in April) heads to the Alsace region of France. Executive chef Justin Woodward (now helming both Castagna and Café Castagna) offers a prix fixe menu centered on choucroute garnie, packed full of housemade sausage, sauerkraut, and cured meats. Prepare to get cozy with communal seating.
Where: 1752 SE Hawthorne Blvd.
When: 6:30 p.m. Tue–Sun, Feb 21–26
How Much: $40 for three courses; $15 optional wine pairing. More info here.

Cascade Brewing Super Fruit Fest 

Crazy Navel, Cherry Bourbonic and Kentucky Peach may sound like apt names for famous racehorses (or strains of weed). Instead, they’re three of Cascade Brewing’s exclusive and pucker-worthy sour fruit beers—on tap during the sixth annual Super Fruit Fest. The five-day fest features more than 50 sour fruit beers at Portland and Beaverton locations, with food pairings and vintage bottles for sale at the Portland barrel house.
Where: Cascade Brewing Barrel House (939 SE Belmont St); Raccoon Lodge and Brewpub (7424 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy)
When: Noon–11 p.m. Wed–Sun, Feb 22–26
How Much: Free admission, beer sampling costs vary. More info here.

Zwickelmania, a Star-Studded "Not My President's Day" Block Party, and More Portland Food Events

