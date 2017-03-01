  1. Blogs
Fifty Licks Readies E Burnside Location, Sunset Fried Chicken to Close, Plus More PDX Food News

… including Afuri Ramen’s second outpost, Johanna Ware's return, and the shuttering of a Chinese hot pot favorite.

By Benjamin Tepler 3/1/2017 at 12:13pm

8 13 fifty licks 1 v48zzn

Come April, Fifty Licks expect to be scooping at its second location, across from the Laurelhurst Theater.

Image: Allison Jones

Fifty Licks to open in early April 

Eat Beat broke the news last year that Portland’s best alt-ice cream shop (relative to Salt & Straw) would open a second location on East Burnside, right across from the Laurelhurst Theater. Owner Chad Draizin aimed to open in August, but a series of permitting issues set him back through winter. Draizin tells Eat Beat that the second Fifty Licks will now open in early April. Caramelized honey ice cream and sorbet cocktails, here we come. 

Sunset Fried Chicken to close 

Sunset Fried Chicken, the Seattle-based fried chicken sandwich concept inside Southeast Hawthorne’s Rachel’s Ginger Beer, will close at the end of April. RGB’s Rachel Marshall tells Eat Beat that she is currently in talks with local chefs for a Portland-born replacement. 

Afuri Ramen to open second location in Old Town 

The Mercury reports that Afuri Ramen, one of Tokyo’s hottest ramen imports, has (unconfirmed) plans for a second location at 50 SW 3rd Ave, inside the former Captain Ankeny’s Well space. Here’s hoping for more yuzu shio broth.

Wares now open inside the Zipper

After a teary goodbye in September 2016, Johanna Ware's Smallwares is officially reborn inside the Zipper micro-restaurant complex (2713 NE Sandy Blvd). The scaled-down menu has a handful of bowls, like chicken ramen and kimchi stew, snacks, like fried kale with fish sauce, and specials, including a salmon ceviche with aji amarillo, lychee, and pink peppercorns. The new spot, simply called Wares, is open 11 a.m.–midnight Tuesday–Sunday, with brunch 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The full menu is online right here.

Chongqing Huo Guo closes for good

Portland Monthly Chinese hot pot favorite Chongquing Huo Guo has closed for good, according to EaterPDX. “The lights are out; the booths are in disarray; and the counter has been dismantled.” We’ll miss the fragrant, flu-fighting steam treatments at this SE 82nd Avenue gem.

Smallwares, Ramen, Seattle, News to Chew
