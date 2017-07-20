You Can Now Eat Gluten-Free, Vegan Pizza at Back to Eden Bakery

Portlanders can now feast on pizza, breadsticks, breakfast sandwiches, and tofu scrambles at Back to Eden Bakery. Image: Molly Woodstock

For years, Back to Eden Bakery has been squeezing into small spaces, serving ginger coconut cardamom muffins and peanut butter banana whoopie pies out of a tiny retail shop on Northeast Alberta Street and a twee food cart in Southeast Division’s Tidbit pod. Starting this week, the locally owned bakery finally has some breathing room—and with it, a radically expanded menu.

Back to Eden's new menu offers a vegan and gluten-free version of the classic egg, cheese, and sausage biscuit sandwich. Image: Molly Woodstock

To find the new eats, you’ll need to go a few steps west of the original entrance, where Back to Eden has transformed an adjacent storefront (previously occupied by Sun Gate Center) into an airy, floral café. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., patrons can brunch on tofu scrambles, Bloody Marys, root vegetable hash, and biscuit sandwiches laded with lentil-oat sausage, tofu “egg,” tomato jam, and nut-based “cheddar” spread. In a rush? Grab a pizza roll or chamomile donut out of the pastry case.

At 4 p.m., dinner service starts—and by dinner, we mean pizza. Made on thick, focaccia-like dough, the inventive pies come in varieties like Nectarine (made with white sauce, roasted chickpeas, and caramelized red onion) and Summer Pesto (topped with almond ricotta, summer squash, roasted garlic, and edible flowers). In addition to breadsticks and salads, guests can pair their pizza with wine, beer, cider, or summery cocktails like white peach gin fizz or elderflower gin & tonic.

Back to Eden's new dining area features an abstract mural and more than 40 seats. Image: Molly Woodstock

Not to be left out, Back to Eden’s dessert menu has also been upgraded. An additional soft serve machine allows the shop to offer a wider selection of flavors for your sundae or banana split, and cupcake offerings have been expanded to a whopping nine varieties each day. As always, everything at Back to Eden is vegan and gluten-free. So grab your favorite dairy-free, egg-free, meat-free, gluten-free eater, and head over for brunch.