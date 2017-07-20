  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Restaurant Openings

You Can Now Eat Gluten-Free, Vegan Pizza at Back to Eden Bakery

The newly expanded storefront also offers breakfast sandwiches, cocktails, and more.

By Molly Woodstock 7/20/2017 at 12:22pm

Backtoeden 8 zn0hhd

Portlanders can now feast on pizza, breadsticks, breakfast sandwiches, and tofu scrambles at Back to Eden Bakery.

Image: Molly Woodstock

For years, Back to Eden Bakery has been squeezing into small spaces, serving ginger coconut cardamom muffins and peanut butter banana whoopie pies out of a tiny retail shop on Northeast Alberta Street and a twee food cart in Southeast Division’s Tidbit pod. Starting this week, the locally owned bakery finally has some breathing room—and with it, a radically expanded menu.

Backtoeden 6 lsd7jp

Back to Eden's new menu offers a vegan and gluten-free version of the classic egg, cheese, and sausage biscuit sandwich.

Image: Molly Woodstock

To find the new eats, you’ll need to go a few steps west of the original entrance, where Back to Eden has transformed an adjacent storefront (previously occupied by Sun Gate Center) into an airy, floral café. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., patrons can brunch on tofu scrambles, Bloody Marys, root vegetable hash, and biscuit sandwiches laded with lentil-oat sausage, tofu “egg,” tomato jam, and nut-based “cheddar” spread. In a rush? Grab a pizza roll or chamomile donut out of the pastry case.

At 4 p.m., dinner service starts—and by dinner, we mean pizza. Made on thick, focaccia-like dough, the inventive pies come in varieties like Nectarine (made with white sauce, roasted chickpeas, and caramelized red onion) and Summer Pesto (topped with almond ricotta, summer squash, roasted garlic, and edible flowers). In addition to breadsticks and salads, guests can pair their pizza with wine, beer, cider, or summery cocktails like white peach gin fizz or elderflower gin & tonic.

Backtoeden 1 hhq8yj

Back to Eden's new dining area features an abstract mural and more than 40 seats.

Image: Molly Woodstock

Not to be left out, Back to Eden’s dessert menu has also been upgraded. An additional soft serve machine allows the shop to offer a wider selection of flavors for your sundae or banana split, and cupcake offerings have been expanded to a whopping nine varieties each day. As always, everything at Back to Eden is vegan and gluten-free. So grab your favorite dairy-free, egg-free, meat-free, gluten-free eater, and head over for brunch.

Filed under
Gluten Free, Vegan, Bakery, Restaurant Openings
Show Comments

Related Content

BREAKING NEWS

Back to Eden Brings Food Cart “Cottage” to Southeast Portland

04/13/2015 By Molly Woodstock

Breaking News

Back to Eden Bakery Expands to Pizza, Panini, and Hot Fudge Sundaes

05/26/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Restaurant Openings

Gluten-Free Gem Moves to New Retail Shop on NE Broadway

04/04/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Breaking News

Pixie Retreat Raw’r Announces New Pearl District Lunch Space

11/22/2016 By Molly Woodstock

Eat & Drink

Breaking News

Boxer Ramen to Open in Americano’s Burnside 26 Space in October

12:05pm By Kelly Clarke

Recipes

Recreate a Southeast Asian Night Market at Home

11:45am By Benjamin Tepler

First Impressions

The Crown Is Downtown's New Lunchtime Pizza Go-To

10:38am By Kelly Clarke

Restaurant Openings

You Can Now Eat Gluten-Free, Vegan Pizza at Back to Eden Bakery

07/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Eat This Now

Summer Is Time for Rally Pizza’s Marvelous New Frozen Desserts

07/19/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

News to Chew

Fire at Big's Chicken, Dana Frank Leaves Dame, and More PDX Food News

07/13/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 20–23

07/20/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Anyi Wong-Lifton, and Fiona McCann

Music

Portland Folk Duo Lenore Is Ready to Roar

07/18/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Film

What's So Important about Bone Marrow Donation?

07/12/2017 By Bryanna Briley

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 13–16

07/12/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Meagan Nolan, and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Sketch Comedy

Portland’s Newest Comedy Festival Celebrates Sketch

07/11/2017 By Bryanna Briley

The Essentials

12 Portland Shows, Events, and Pure-Genius Things to Know This August

07/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

News & City Life

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Summer Reads

Summer Reading 2017: Fresh Short Stories and Poems from Top Portland Writers

07/10/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Sports

Meet the Portland Coach Breaking Down Barriers on the Soccer Pitch

07/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Pear of Kings

Harry & David Pears Are Picked in August and Taste Perfect in November. How?

07/10/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Travel & Outdoors

Forest Escape

Pro Tip: Summer Is the Right Time to Reserve Your Winter Cabin Getaway

07/11/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Beaches

The Insider's Guide to the Oregon Coast

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Best Beaches: Dream Trek

The Ultimate Oregon Coast Road Trip: 5 Idyllic Destinations

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Style & Shopping

Lookbook

A New Jewelry Lookbook Submerges Models in Milk

07/18/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

Alley 33 Returns for a Lucky Seventh Year with a New Spot

07/18/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Take a Peek at Portland's Best Eyewear

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Fizzy Cold Brew to Perfect Picnic Blankets, the Best Local Stuff for a Lazy River Day

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Music

Perfume Genius Talks Fashion, Feminine Energy, and Touring Under Trump

07/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Lookbook

EcoVibe's Lookbook Shows Off a Brand-New Plus Size Line

07/05/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Health & Wellness

Restaurant Openings

You Can Now Eat Gluten-Free, Vegan Pizza at Back to Eden Bakery

07/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

Portland Menstrual Society Provides Period Products for All

07/20/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Restaurant Openings

Ichiza Kitchen Brings Pan-Asian Vegan Small Plates to Goose Hollow

07/13/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Film

What's So Important about Bone Marrow Donation?

07/12/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Top Dentists

Portland’s Top Dentists 2017

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Bars & Nightlife

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Design

3 Portland Swimming Pools to Drool Over

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Design

How a Portland Company Helped Brand a Sweet New Tokyo Hotel

07/10/2017 By Zach Dundas

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

06/30/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe