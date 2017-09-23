  1. Travel & Outdoors
Sweater Weather

Your Ultimate Guide to Oregon’s Fall Harvest

Trying to get in the mood for autumn? Sample and sip at these 14 harvest tastings of food, wine, and beer.

By Kayla Brock 9/23/2017 at 12:08pm

Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Want to turn grapes into wine? Or watch top chefs from Portland and Seattle in full-throttle competition? The leaves are changing color, rain is here, and pumpkin spice is everywhere, which means the harvest season is upon us. From Portland to Eugene to Canby, here are 14 ways to celebrate the season. 

Kiyokawa Family Orchard Honeycrisp Harvest

Sept 20–Oct 1, 8129 Clear Creek Rd, Parkdale, FREE
This 66-year-old, 207-acre Hood River Valley farm is known for its wide range of crisp, sweet, and tangy fresh apples—over 100 types, to be exact, from Jonagold to Lady Apple. This event celebrates one of America’s most beloved varieties: the juicy and ripe Honeycrisp. Stock up to tunes from local indie folk musician Laura May, and save time for a ride on the farm’s red tractor hay wagon. (Can't make it in September? Kiyokawa holds another harvest event October 21–22 with tastings of heirloom apples, Asian pears, and hard cider.)

Pacific Northwest Brew Cup

Sept 22–24, 7th & Riverwalk, Astoria, $9 for souvenir mug, $1 per drink token
Celebrate the beginning of fall with 36-plus Northwest beers—including Spiced Ginger Kolsch from Mill City Brew Werks in Camas, Washington, which won last year’s People’s Choice award. Take in live music—from Bar-K-Buckaroos’ country swing to Michael Hurley’s folk to Van Rontens’ stomp-grass—while tasting local ciders and beers humming with everything from huckleberry to salted caramel and spicy ginger.

Kruger’s Farm to Plate Dinner

Sept 22, 17100 Northwest Sauvie Island, $70 for dinner (wine sold separately)
Chef Briana Olvera prepares a four-to-six-course comfort meal with produce from the 150-acre farm. (Dishes from last year’s dinner drew on eggplant, zucchini, and peaches.) The meal will be served alfresco, under the farm’s 200-year-old oak tree, followed by a performance from local acoustic folk musician Ashleigh Flynn.

Craft Beer Smackdown

Sept 23, The Growler Garage & Tap House, Albany, $20
The Albany Rotary Club’s annual riverside shindig brings in live music, food vendors, and 23 breweries, cider houses, distilleries, and wineries from Corvallis, Eugene, Albany, and beyond. Not ready to leave after the tastings end at 7 p.m.? Stay for the afterparty, hosted at Calapooia Brewing Co and Deluxe Brewing, a mere four-minute walk from Growler Garage and Tap House. 

St Josef Grapestomping Festival

Sept 23–24, 28836 South Barlow Rd, Canby, $10 includes a souvenir glass
Crush season begins: St Josef Winery invites you to get in on the action by climbing into its 1,200-gallon oak barrels. (Collectively, these can hold the equivalent of roughly 5,000 bottles of vino.) Surrounded by open vineyards, the fest’s European flair is soundtracked by the Original Donaumusikanten, a German band from Ulm, along with St Josef’s tasty German sausages and homemade sauerkraut along with other locally made food. (Later in the fall, on October 7, St Josef holds a harvest farm-to-table dinner featuring six to seven courses prepared by Field & Vine.)

Goschie Farms Hop Night

Sept 27, Saraveza, FREE
Goschie Farms’ hop harvest comes to North Portland’s Saraveza for a night of fresh beer tasting from breweries including Level, Zoiglhaus, and Montavilla. Sample brews showcasing hop varieties like Centennial, Crystal, and Strata. 

Oregon Alpenfest

Sept 28–Oct 1, Edelweiss Inn, Wallowa Lake, $15–18
Oktoberfest season is upon us: celebrate Swiss and Bavarian culture in Eastern Oregon with seasonal Terminal Gravity Alpenfest beer, music from the Polkatones, and folk dance performances by the Tirolean Dancers of Oregon. (Lederhosen and Swiss attire optional.) 

Wild About Game

Oct 8, The Resort at the Mountain, Welches, $74
Portland and Seattle chefs—from Jose Chesa of Ataula to Jason Stratton of Seattle’s Mbar—go head-to head in this big-league competition, held in lush, forested Welches. Watch as they flip, toss, and sweat over rabbit, antelope, wild boar, and more. Browse 40 booths of coffee, meats, spirits, and chocolate; vendors include Alma Chocolate, Mary’s Free Range Chickens, Case Study Coffee, and Division Winemaking Co. 

Hood River Hops Fest

Oct 7–12, Hood River, $10–20 day, free for under 21
Postponed due to the Eagle Creek fire, Hood River’s beloved fresh hop blowout features live music and around 50 breweries, including Allegory Brewing in McMinnville, Lucky Lab, Pelican, Mazama, and Cascade Lakes. 

Hood River Valley Harvest Fest

Oct 13–15, Hood River, $3–6
Right after the Hood River Hops fest, the city’s 35th annual harvest fest kicks into high gear, delivering an “expanded beer, wine, and cider” list featuring the likes of Gorge Cider Society, Columbia Gorge Winegrowers Association, and Full Sail Brewery. Get loaded up on seasonal pears, apples, pumpkins, and flowers, from pies to jams to chocolate-covered fruit. All proceeds benefit the Arc of the Mid-Columbia, which serves locals with developmental disabilities. 

Apple Tasting at Portland Nursery

Oct 13–15, Oct 20–22, 5050 Southeast Stark St, FREE
Each fall, the sprawling grounds of the Tabor neighborhood nursery transform into an urban apple extravaganza, with bins filled with 60 varieties of apples and pears, from Cox’s Orange Pippin heirloom to "Freedom," a midseason apple best for cider. Portlanders queue (happily) for fresh-pressed cider demonstrations, tastings, strudels, and their favorite fruit, which can be purchased by the pound. 

Our Table in the Field Farm Table Dinner

Oct 19, 13390 SW Morgan Road, Sherwood, $95
Portland chef Sam Smith of Tusk, named a 2017 Restaurant of the Year by Food and Wine magazine, will be joined by Our Table in the Field chef Kerri Cacciata to whip up a dinner based on seasonal ingredients that celebrate the flavors of India’s Diwali festival. An optional 30-minute farm tour is included in ticket prices. 

Home Orchard Society All About Fruit Show

Oct 21–22, Clackamas County Fairgrounds, Canby, $5–12 
Pick up a “Make-A-Tree” of seasonal fruit of figs, apples, pears, kiwis, plums, and grapes that you can grow at home. Plus, nibble at tasting tables, collect tickets for door prizes, and glean tips from speakers on agriculture and gardening. (Past topics included berry cultivation, gardening tools, bees, and permaculture.) 

Mushroom Festival

Oct 29, Mount Pisgah Arboretum, Eugene, $8 suggested
Peruse more than 300 local species of preserved and just-foraged mushrooms. Non-fungi attractions include a hayride in a four-wheel wooden carriage, voting for your favorite spooky scarecrow, guided nature walks from local naturalists, and all-day cooking demonstrations. 

