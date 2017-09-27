  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Breaking News

The People’s Pig to Fire Up Second Location on E Burnside

With a bigger kitchen, the second “no school but my own” barbecue joint will unveil some smoky surprises in late October, including owner Cliff Allen’s famed porchetta sandwiches.

By Karen Brooks 9/27/2017 at 9:10am

P1140008 m6of7d

The smoked, fried chicken sandwich at People's Pig

Image: Karen Brooks

Three years after morphing from a famed sandwich food cart to an iconoclastic barbecue den on North Williams Avenue, the People’s Pig is expanding. Owner Cliff Allen has inked a lease at 3004 E Burnside, near Laurelhurst Market, with plans to open a 40-seat branch in late October. Far from the trend of upscale expansions, Allen aims to give this former Subway the “Pig” vibe: a funky, old-school luncheonette charm similar to the Williams space, one of the last sweet dives on a fast-changing street. One thing is certain, he tells Eat Beat: “It won’t be fancy.”  

The kitchen is larger at the east side location, which will allow for fresh ideas and a rebooting of Allen’s old cart experiments. At first, the idea is to replicate the original Pig menu while the kitchen gets its legs. His muses remain the same: Italian street food, smoky fires, and pigs, pigs, pigs. These influences play out in a small daily list: several sandwiches (including the vaunted smoked fried chicken, glazed in jalapeño jelly); smoked meat slabs (pork shoulder to ribs to lamb), assorted sides, and fresh vegetable accents gleaned from the neighboring farmyard on N Williams (in what is surely Portland’s best barter deal, it’s a water-for-vegetables trade). Meanwhile, cocktails will continue their love affair with smoke—People's Pig smokes its house simple syrup to help drinks match the food. 

Allen best explained his philosophy to Eat Beat in 2014: “I’m not married to any certain school. I don’t want to play whatever barbecue sauce game people play. It’s not Tennessee, it’s not Texas, and it’s not South Carolina. It’s a tomato-y barbecue sauce that kind of falls in the middle. It’s not going to make anybody happy, but I think it’s pretty satisfying.” 

But the east side Pig also promises some surprises. When it opens, Allen will reprise his famed food cart signature: sausage-stuffed porchetta, tucked into custom buns with fresh lemon juice and arugula. If all goes well, he’ll dive, once again, into the kind of crazed meat art that made his cart a cult favorite. With a miniscule kitchen on North Williams, he’s had to reign-in his repertoire. Hours will stay the same: daily, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends. But Allen says he expects to expand to morning hours, raising hopes that his irresistible fried egg sandwiches will live again.

Eight years in, from food cart maven to established pit boss, what has Allen learned? “It feels the same to me,” he says with a laugh. “Same hard work, just as hard as it’s ever been.”

Filed under
Breaking News, Barbecue
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Laurelhurst Market

$$$ New American, Steakhouse 3155 E Burnside St.

When Laurelhurst Market opened in 2009, it veered as far from Morton’s as you could get: affordable cuts, next-level sides, and a butcher counter to rival an...

Editor’s Pick

The People's Pig

$$ Barbecue 3217 N Williams Ave

For five years Cliff Allen manned his mesquite wood grill in a cart smaller than a prison cell. Now, his “Make Every Bite Count” philosophy is found in a bar...

Related Content

OPENING WATCH

The People’s Pig Puts Down Roots

08/08/2014 By Benjamin Tepler

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Breaking News

Bunk Takes On the Hamburger

05/26/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Breaking News

Former Spago and Bluehour Chef Thomas Boyce Takes Over Pearl Tavern Kitchen

07/26/2017 By Karen Brooks

Eat & Drink

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

4:04pm By Hannah Bonnie

Breaking News

The People’s Pig to Fire Up Second Location on E Burnside

9:10am By Karen Brooks

Sweater Weather

Your Ultimate Guide to Oregon’s Fall Harvest

09/23/2017 By Kayla Brock

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

The Vine & The Trees

A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country

09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas

Feast 2017

Recapping Feast 2017: Everything You Missed

09/20/2017 By Karen Brooks and Kelly Clarke

Arts & Culture

Marijuana

Meet the Women at the Forefront of the Northwest's Cannabis Industry

09/22/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Pottery

Get an Eyeful of Portland’s Crazy-Colorful, Women-Run Ceramics Scene

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by George Barberis

Gaming

A Vancouver Studio Rebuilds a Cult Classic Video Game

09/21/2017 By Marty Patail

Reading List

3 Portland Design Titles for Your Nightstand (or Phone Screen)

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

News & City Life

Marijuana

Meet the Women at the Forefront of the Northwest's Cannabis Industry

09/22/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

On the Rise

Portland Architecture Firm Beebe Skidmore Finds Beauty in the Unexpected

09/21/2017 By Brian Libby

Workers of the World

Immigrants and Refugees Keep This American Workshop Running

09/21/2017 By Marty Patail Photography by William Anthony

Design

How Portlander Max Humphrey Creates Color-Happy, Boldly Patterned Rooms

09/21/2017 By Fiona McCann

Travel & Outdoors

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

4:04pm By Hannah Bonnie

Tiny Homes

Stash Your Out-Of-Town Guests at This Sexy, Private ADU

09/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Sweater Weather

Your Ultimate Guide to Oregon’s Fall Harvest

09/23/2017 By Kayla Brock

Hotel Design

A Portland Design Team Goes Full Hula Girl on a Hawaii Hotel

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

The Vine & The Trees

A Timber-Clad Tasting Room in Oregon Wine Country

09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson and Zach Dundas

Fancy Pants

How Portland Helped Design Uniqlo's New Tokyo Headquarters

09/21/2017 By Emma Mannheimer

Style & Shopping

Style Spotlight

North Portland's Cloak & Dagger Is the Cheers of Barbershops

09/26/2017 By Kayla Brock

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Trophy Case

8 Winning Portland Design Finds

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Digital Lookbooks Let Portland Fashion Designers Strut Their Stuff

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Book Events

Is Portland the Center of the Women’s Soccer Universe?

09/21/2017 By Katelyn Best

Runway Show

Knock Out Plus Size Fashion Show Returns to Portland

09/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Everyday Activism

Support the Columbia Gorge by Buying Lagers, Light Bulbs, and Lube

09/21/2017 By Hannah Bonnie

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

09/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

Portland's Bloom Beauty Summit Showcases Celebrity Stylists of Color

09/18/2017 By Kayla Brock

Bars & Nightlife

Breaking News

Two of PDX’s Best Vegan Chefs Are Moving to Vermont—and Leaving Their Most Popular Recipes Behind

09/18/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Remodel

This Decked-Out Airstream Could Be Your Next Party Pad

09/18/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Home & Real Estate

Hotel News

This New McMinnville Hotel Will Have a Luxury Bunkhouse

4:04pm By Hannah Bonnie

Tiny Homes

Stash Your Out-Of-Town Guests at This Sexy, Private ADU

09/25/2017 By Eleanor Van Buren

Postscript

The Portland Building: Just What Exactly Is That Thing?

09/21/2017 By Zach Dundas

Power Plant

How Houseplants Can Save Your Life (Well, Close)

09/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Design Directory

The Ultimate Guide to Portland Design Specialists

09/21/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Chad Walsh

Think Small

Beyond Tiny Homes: 3 Inspiring Small Spaces

09/21/2017 By Rachel Wilson, Brian Libby, and Marty Patail

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe