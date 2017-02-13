Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 13–26

Renée Lopez's photographs of Portlanders of color are on display at Union Knott through March 5. Image: Courtesy Renée Lopez

7–9 p.m. Mon, Feb 13, Curious Comedy Theater, $10–15

This Don’t Shoot Portland fundraiser hosted by Revolution Comedy features sets from Curtis Cook, Jon Washington, and Jake Silberman.

Thru Feb 14, ridepdw.com

Local bike company Portland Design Works—which makes some of the snazziest fenders and cutest bottle cages out there, in addition to a ton of other great gear—will donate 100 percent (!) of proceeds to the ACLU.

Noon Tues, Feb 14, City Hall, FREE

What's the current state of resettlement and refugees in the Portland area? This free lunchtime chat, put on by the World Affairs Council of Oregon and the City of Portland's New Portlander program, takes on that question, and asks what more the region can do.

7–9 p.m. Tue, Feb 14, Sentinel Hotel. $80. Reservations only.

Top Chef heartthrob Doug Adams and Jen Quist, the team behind downtown’s much-anticipated Bullard restaurant, throw an over-the-top bash for the “V-Day haters and the caviar lovers” to benefit Planned Parenthood. They’re going all out, people: red carnations on the communal tables, ’80s/’90s love (and breakup) classics on the sound system, and Adams serving everything from fried chicken skins to butter-poached lobster with truffles from a pop-up kitchen right in the space. SWOON.

Noon Wed, Feb 14, World Affairs Council of Oregon, $10–15

Now retired from the Foreign Service, Fairfax formerly serves as US Ambassador to Kazakhstan and on the National Security Council as director for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. In other words, he can hopefully help puzzle through just what's going on with US-Russia relations—and where things might be headed.

8–9:30 p.m. Thu, Feb 16, Shout House

This new monthly variety show aims to teach tools for effective resistance through music, theater, comedy, poetry, and skill sharing. Admission is free, and donations will benefit the Civil Liberties Defense Center.

7:30 p.m. Thu, Feb 16, CoHo Theater, FREE

Ready to get off the bench? Part theater, part rally, Hand2Mouth’s show finds a quartet of performers playing enthusiastic coaches who really! believe! in! you! Today's performance, in solidarity with the national general strike on February 17, is free. (The show continues regular performances through February 26.)

All day Fri, Feb 17

Direct Action Alliance and Voz Hispana Cambio Comunitario join in a call for a general boycott and strike, encouraging folks not to work (provided they won't get fired) or shop, and to sign this petition urging the City of Portland to divest from banks invested in the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Noon Sat, Feb 18 & 24; 4 p.m. Sun, Feb 19 & 25, $15

As part of Black History Month, Know Your City offers this tour of North Portland's Boise and Eliot neighborhoods, giving a glimpse into what was historically the heart of the city's African American community.

7 p.m. Sat, Feb 18, 5th Avenue Cinema

Don't Shoot Portland invites all supporters of last month's Women's March for an evening of videos, a presentation by ACLU of Oregon legislative director Kimberly McCullough, and a rundown of Portland Indivisible tactics.

Dance 4 Planned Parenthood 9 p.m.–2:15 a.m. Sat, Feb 18, The Liquor Store

Five DJs will be on site to provide the best boogie, disco, and house music as you dance the night away. Sliding scale donations ($10 suggested) will benefit Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette.

8­–11 p.m. Sun, Feb 19, Mississippi Pizza Pub

Support Planned Parenthood by filling up on pizza and dancing to the music of two Portland jazz bands.

11 a.m.–4 p.m. Sun, Feb 19, Oregon State Capitol

It’s rumored that protestors will march on all 50 state capitols on February 19 to support the rights of immigrants. This sparse Facebook event page has roughly 6,000 RSVPs, so maybe it’s actually a thing?

12–4 p.m. Mon, Feb 20, Director Park

Spend your President's Day marching against injustice with Basic Rights Oregon, the Northwest Oregon Labor Council, Unite Oregon, and other advocacy organizations.

7 p.m. Mon, Feb 20, Artists Repertory Theatre, $25

A seriously long slate of talented local singers, including Mont Chris Hubbard, Susannah Mars, Merideth Kaye Clark, and Vin Shambry, puts on "an evening celebrating our constitutional rights through song and story," from folk songs to show tunes. All proceeds benefit the American Civil Liberties Union.