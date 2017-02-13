Community
Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 13–26
From marches on Salem to dance parties for Planned Parenthood to comedy fundraisers for Don't Shoot Portland, here's how to get engaged right now.
Stand Up for Don’t Shoot Portland
7–9 p.m. Mon, Feb 13, Curious Comedy Theater, $10–15
This Don’t Shoot Portland fundraiser hosted by Revolution Comedy features sets from Curtis Cook, Jon Washington, and Jake Silberman.
PDW Supports the ACLU
Thru Feb 14, ridepdw.com
Local bike company Portland Design Works—which makes some of the snazziest fenders and cutest bottle cages out there, in addition to a ton of other great gear—will donate 100 percent (!) of proceeds to the ACLU.
Rapid-Response: Understanding Resettlement
Noon Tues, Feb 14, City Hall, FREE
What's the current state of resettlement and refugees in the Portland area? This free lunchtime chat, put on by the World Affairs Council of Oregon and the City of Portland's New Portlander program, takes on that question, and asks what more the region can do.
“Kiss From A Rose” – Seal, 1994 Dinner
7–9 p.m. Tue, Feb 14, Sentinel Hotel. $80. Reservations only.
Top Chef heartthrob Doug Adams and Jen Quist, the team behind downtown’s much-anticipated Bullard restaurant, throw an over-the-top bash for the “V-Day haters and the caviar lovers” to benefit Planned Parenthood. They’re going all out, people: red carnations on the communal tables, ’80s/’90s love (and breakup) classics on the sound system, and Adams serving everything from fried chicken skins to butter-poached lobster with truffles from a pop-up kitchen right in the space. SWOON.
Ambassador Kenneth Fairfax: Navigating US-Russia Relations
Noon Wed, Feb 14, World Affairs Council of Oregon, $10–15
Now retired from the Foreign Service, Fairfax formerly serves as US Ambassador to Kazakhstan and on the National Security Council as director for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. In other words, he can hopefully help puzzle through just what's going on with US-Russia relations—and where things might be headed.
Resist! The Variety Show!
8–9:30 p.m. Thu, Feb 16, Shout House
This new monthly variety show aims to teach tools for effective resistance through music, theater, comedy, poetry, and skill sharing. Admission is free, and donations will benefit the Civil Liberties Defense Center.
Pep Talk
7:30 p.m. Thu, Feb 16, CoHo Theater, FREE
Ready to get off the bench? Part theater, part rally, Hand2Mouth’s show finds a quartet of performers playing enthusiastic coaches who really! believe! in! you! Today's performance, in solidarity with the national general strike on February 17, is free. (The show continues regular performances through February 26.)
General Boycott & Strike: #DivestPDX
All day Fri, Feb 17
Direct Action Alliance and Voz Hispana Cambio Comunitario join in a call for a general boycott and strike, encouraging folks not to work (provided they won't get fired) or shop, and to sign this petition urging the City of Portland to divest from banks invested in the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Hidden History of Albina Tour
Noon Sat, Feb 18 & 24; 4 p.m. Sun, Feb 19 & 25, $15
As part of Black History Month, Know Your City offers this tour of North Portland's Boise and Eliot neighborhoods, giving a glimpse into what was historically the heart of the city's African American community.
Indivisible Women Unite
7 p.m. Sat, Feb 18, 5th Avenue Cinema
Don't Shoot Portland invites all supporters of last month's Women's March for an evening of videos, a presentation by ACLU of Oregon legislative director Kimberly McCullough, and a rundown of Portland Indivisible tactics.
Dance 4 Planned Parenthood
9 p.m.–2:15 a.m. Sat, Feb 18, The Liquor Store
Five DJs will be on site to provide the best boogie, disco, and house music as you dance the night away. Sliding scale donations ($10 suggested) will benefit Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette.
Planned Parenthood Benefit: The Juleps and the Little Big Band
8–11 p.m. Sun, Feb 19, Mississippi Pizza Pub
Support Planned Parenthood by filling up on pizza and dancing to the music of two Portland jazz bands.
Immigrants’ March
11 a.m.–4 p.m. Sun, Feb 19, Oregon State Capitol
It’s rumored that protestors will march on all 50 state capitols on February 19 to support the rights of immigrants. This sparse Facebook event page has roughly 6,000 RSVPs, so maybe it’s actually a thing?
We The People: Marching United in Resistance
12–4 p.m. Mon, Feb 20, Director Park
Spend your President's Day marching against injustice with Basic Rights Oregon, the Northwest Oregon Labor Council, Unite Oregon, and other advocacy organizations.
RISE UP: Portland Sings for Justice
7 p.m. Mon, Feb 20, Artists Repertory Theatre, $25
A seriously long slate of talented local singers, including Mont Chris Hubbard, Susannah Mars, Merideth Kaye Clark, and Vin Shambry, puts on "an evening celebrating our constitutional rights through song and story," from folk songs to show tunes. All proceeds benefit the American Civil Liberties Union.
UnPresidented Acts
7 p.m.–midnight Mon, Feb 20, Performance Works NorthWest, $5–50
As part of the nationwide Bad and Nasty coalition, this marathon evening of performance—come and go as you wish—features "acts of protest, resistance, resilience, and community building" from more than two dozen artists. Donations benefit Don't Shoot Portland, the Q Center, and El Programa Hispano. Pepper Pepper hosts.
Not My President’s Day Water Avenue Block Party
8:30–11:30 p.m. Mon, Feb 20, Water Avenue Commerce Center. $40 donation
The Portland food scene’s #deliciousresistance group (spearheaded by Mae’s Maya Lovelace and local food event planner Natalia Toral) kicks off with a gluttonous fundraiser for Planned Parenthood Columbia/Willamette. Your donation nabs you bites from 10 excellent chefs including Greg and Gabi Denton (Ox, SuperBite), Tommy Habetz (Pizza Jerk/Bunk), Sam Smith (Tusk), Doug Adams (Bullard), Earl Ninsom (Langbaan) and Lovelace herself. Plus, you can ante up for drinks from Bit House Saloon and Ataula.
Portland Black Film Festival
Thru Feb 22, Hollywood Theatre
With a goal "to offer diverse perspectives and stories in an art form all too often dominated by white filmmakers," the Portland Black Film Festival this year features Prince concert film Sign o’ the Times, digital restorations of two decades-old films, and a doc about gay rights within the African American community. And don't miss I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck’s astounding new documentary about James Baldwin—its shattering present-day relevance makes it required viewing.
PUGS Happy Hour with Healthy Democracy
6–8 p.m. Wed, Feb 22, Slide Inn
Portland Underground Graduate School hosts a discussion led by Robin Teater, executive director of Healthy Democracy, about the "tensions inherent in a democratic society" and how individual citizens can help build civic community.
Nasty Women Art Exhibition
Thru Feb 24, Eutectic Gallery
This multi-media exhibition, featuring work from self-identified nasty women, has been touring the world since its debut in NYC last month, with proceeds going to Planned Parenthood.
Maslenitsa Brunch
10 a.m.–noon Sun, Feb 26, Kachka, $45
In wishing away Portland’s unseasonably stormy winter (and perhaps the nation’s political climate), Russian zakuski spot Kachka throws a Maslenitsa brunch. The pagan holiday, or “butter week,” celebrates the coming of spring, sunshine, and everything else that is good with large, round blini served with a bounty of accompaniment, cured fish to Belorussian gravy. Proceeds will be donated to the ACLU of Oregon. $45 includes coffee, tea, and a horseradish vodka Bloody Mary. To book a spot, email reservations@kachkapdx.com or visit the website.
"Hell No!” Music Show
6 p.m. Sun, Feb 26, Crystal Ballroom, SOLD OUT
A veritable who’s who of Portland’s music scene—Sleater-Kinney, Colin Meloy, Chanti Darling, Summer Cannibals, and more—come together for a show to benefit ACLU and Unite Oregon.
My Life Through My Lens
Thru March 5, Union Knott
Local photographer Renée Lopez's first solo exhibit features her striking images of Portlanders of color, largely women and those in activist and music communities.
We the People
Thru March, Wieden & Kennedy
This gallery show features demonstration signs from recent social justice marches. The evolving exhibit—community members are welcome to donate their signs—will run through March before traveling around the world to Wieden & Kennedy’s international offices. For each item received, Wieden & Kennedy has pledged to give $10 to Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union, promising a minimum contribution of $10,000. Read more about it here.
