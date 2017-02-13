  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 13–26

From marches on Salem to dance parties for Planned Parenthood to comedy fundraisers for Don't Shoot Portland, here's how to get engaged right now.

By Portland Monthly Staff 2/13/2017 at 2:06pm

My life through my lens o3cjse

Renée Lopez's photographs of Portlanders of color are on display at Union Knott through March 5.

Image: Courtesy Renée Lopez

Stand Up for Don’t Shoot Portland

7–9 p.m. Mon, Feb 13, Curious Comedy Theater, $10–15
This Don’t Shoot Portland fundraiser hosted by Revolution Comedy features sets from Curtis Cook, Jon Washington, and Jake Silberman.

PDW Supports the ACLU

Thru Feb 14, ridepdw.com
Local bike company Portland Design Works—which makes some of the snazziest fenders and cutest bottle cages out there, in addition to a ton of other great gear—will donate 100 percent (!) of proceeds to the ACLU.

Rapid-Response: Understanding Resettlement

Noon Tues, Feb 14, City Hall, FREE
What's the current state of resettlement and refugees in the Portland area? This free lunchtime chat, put on by the World Affairs Council of Oregon and the City of Portland's New Portlander program, takes on that question, and asks what more the region can do.

Kiss From A Rose” – Seal, 1994 Dinner

7–9 p.m. Tue, Feb 14, Sentinel Hotel. $80. Reservations only.
Top Chef heartthrob Doug Adams and Jen Quist, the team behind downtown’s much-anticipated Bullard restaurant, throw an over-the-top bash for the “V-Day haters and the caviar lovers” to benefit Planned Parenthood. They’re going all out, people: red carnations on the communal tables, ’80s/’90s love (and breakup) classics on the sound system, and Adams serving everything from fried chicken skins to butter-poached lobster with truffles from a pop-up kitchen right in the space. SWOON.

Ambassador Kenneth Fairfax: Navigating US-Russia Relations

Noon Wed, Feb 14, World Affairs Council of Oregon, $10–15
Now retired from the Foreign Service, Fairfax formerly serves as US Ambassador to Kazakhstan and on the National Security Council as director for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. In other words, he can hopefully help puzzle through just what's going on with US-Russia relations—and where things might be headed.

Resist! The Variety Show!

8–9:30 p.m. Thu, Feb 16, Shout House
This new monthly variety show aims to teach tools for effective resistance through music, theater, comedy, poetry, and skill sharing. Admission is free, and donations will benefit the Civil Liberties Defense Center

Pep Talk

7:30 p.m. Thu, Feb 16, CoHo Theater, FREE
Ready to get off the bench? Part theater, part rally, Hand2Mouth’s show finds a quartet of performers playing enthusiastic coaches who really! believe! in! you! Today's performance, in solidarity with the national general strike on February 17, is free. (The show continues regular performances through February 26.)

General Boycott & Strike: #DivestPDX

All day Fri, Feb 17
Direct Action Alliance and Voz Hispana Cambio Comunitario join in a call for a general boycott and strike, encouraging folks not to work (provided they won't get fired) or shop, and to sign this petition urging the City of Portland to divest from banks invested in the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Hidden History of Albina Tour

Noon Sat, Feb 18 & 24; 4 p.m. Sun, Feb 19 & 25, $15
As part of Black History Month, Know Your City offers this tour of North Portland's Boise and Eliot neighborhoods, giving a glimpse into what was historically the heart of the city's African American community.

Indivisible Women Unite

7 p.m. Sat, Feb 18, 5th Avenue Cinema
Don't Shoot Portland invites all supporters of last month's Women's March for an evening of videos, a presentation by ACLU of Oregon legislative director Kimberly McCullough, and a rundown of Portland Indivisible tactics.

Dance 4 Planned Parenthood

9 p.m.–2:15 a.m. Sat, Feb 18, The Liquor Store
Five DJs will be on site to provide the best boogie, disco, and house music as you dance the night away. Sliding scale donations ($10 suggested) will benefit Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette. 

Planned Parenthood Benefit: The Juleps and the Little Big Band

8­–11 p.m. Sun, Feb 19, Mississippi Pizza Pub
Support Planned Parenthood by filling up on pizza and dancing to the music of two Portland jazz bands. 

Immigrants’ March 

11 a.m.–4 p.m. Sun, Feb 19, Oregon State Capitol
It’s rumored that protestors will march on all 50 state capitols on February 19 to support the rights of immigrants. This sparse Facebook event page has roughly 6,000 RSVPs, so maybe it’s actually a thing? 

We The People: Marching United in Resistance

12–4 p.m. Mon, Feb 20, Director Park
Spend your President's Day marching against injustice with Basic Rights Oregon, the Northwest Oregon Labor Council, Unite Oregon, and other advocacy organizations. 

RISE UP: Portland Sings for Justice

7 p.m. Mon, Feb 20, Artists Repertory Theatre, $25
A seriously long slate of talented local singers, including Mont Chris Hubbard, Susannah Mars, Merideth Kaye Clark, and Vin Shambry, puts on "an evening celebrating our constitutional rights through song and story," from folk songs to show tunes. All proceeds benefit the American Civil Liberties Union.

UnPresidented Acts

7 p.m.–midnight Mon, Feb 20, Performance Works NorthWest, $5–50
As part of the nationwide Bad and Nasty coalition, this marathon evening of performance—come and go as you wish—features "acts of protest, resistance, resilience, and community building" from more than two dozen artists. Donations benefit Don't Shoot Portland, the Q Center, and El Programa Hispano. Pepper Pepper hosts.

Not My President’s Day Water Avenue Block Party

8:30–11:30 p.m. Mon, Feb 20, Water Avenue Commerce Center. $40 donation
The Portland food scene’s #deliciousresistance group (spearheaded by Mae’s Maya Lovelace and local food event planner Natalia Toral) kicks off with a gluttonous fundraiser for Planned Parenthood Columbia/Willamette. Your donation nabs you bites from 10 excellent chefs including Greg and Gabi Denton (Ox, SuperBite), Tommy Habetz (Pizza Jerk/Bunk), Sam Smith (Tusk), Doug Adams (Bullard), Earl Ninsom (Langbaan) and Lovelace herself. Plus, you can ante up for drinks from Bit House Saloon and Ataula.

Portland Black Film Festival

Thru Feb 22, Hollywood Theatre
With a goal "to offer diverse perspectives and stories in an art form all too often dominated by white filmmakers," the Portland Black Film Festival this year features Prince concert film Sign o’ the Times, digital restorations of two decades-old films, and a doc about gay rights within the African American community. And don't miss I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck’s astounding new documentary about James Baldwin—its shattering present-day relevance makes it required viewing.

PUGS Happy Hour with Healthy Democracy

6–8 p.m. Wed, Feb 22, Slide Inn
Portland Underground Graduate School hosts a discussion led by Robin Teater, executive director of Healthy Democracy, about the "tensions inherent in a democratic society" and how individual citizens can help build civic community.

Nasty Women Art Exhibition

Thru Feb 24, Eutectic Gallery
This multi-media exhibition, featuring work from self-identified nasty women, has been touring the world since its debut in NYC last month, with proceeds going to Planned Parenthood.

Maslenitsa Brunch

10 a.m.–noon Sun, Feb 26, Kachka, $45
In wishing away Portland’s unseasonably stormy winter (and perhaps the nation’s political climate), Russian zakuski spot Kachka throws a Maslenitsa brunch. The pagan holiday, or “butter week,” celebrates the coming of spring, sunshine, and everything else that is good with large, round blini served with a bounty of accompaniment, cured fish to Belorussian gravy. Proceeds will be donated to the ACLU of Oregon. $45 includes coffee, tea, and a horseradish vodka Bloody Mary. To book a spot, email reservations@kachkapdx.com or visit the website.

"Hell No!” Music Show

6 p.m. Sun, Feb 26, Crystal Ballroom, SOLD OUT
A veritable who’s who of Portland’s music scene—Sleater-Kinney, Colin Meloy, Chanti Darling, Summer Cannibals, and more—come together for a show to benefit ACLU and Unite Oregon.

My Life Through My Lens

Thru March 5, Union Knott
Local photographer Renée Lopez's first solo exhibit features her striking images of Portlanders of color, largely women and those in activist and music communities.

We the People

Thru March, Wieden & Kennedy
This gallery show features demonstration signs from recent social justice marches. The evolving exhibit—community members are welcome to donate their signs—will run through March before traveling around the world to Wieden & Kennedy’s international offices. For each item received, Wieden & Kennedy has pledged to give $10 to Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union, promising a minimum contribution of $10,000. Read more about it here.

Filed under
Activism, Nonprofits, Photography, Immigration
Show Comments
In this Article

Bit House Saloon

Distillery, Happy Hour, Late Night, Specialty Cocktails, Wine Bar 727 SE Grand Ave

A century or so ago, the Grand Avenue tavern reportedly called Nat West’s Bit House was known for rowdiness, even street brawls. Today, the tipsy townies lin...

Editor’s Pick

Kachka

$$ Eastern European 720 SE Grand Ave

Portland is surveying a new frontier: Russia. Kachka’s boisterous take on the country’s traditional cuisine, as reimagined by chef Bonnie Morales and her hus...

Editor’s Pick

Ataula

$$$ Spanish 1818 NW 23rd Pl

Ataula brings the best of Catalan and Spanish cuisine with to the Alphabet District in Portland with chef Jose Chesa's creative takes on Iberian classics like paella and wine-friendly tapas.

Editor’s Pick

Langbaan

$$$$ Thai 6 SE 28th Ave

This cozy, cramped kitchen hidden in the back room of Thai restaurant PaaDee looks like a foodie’s vision of a Bangkok night market, with herbs everywhere, s...

Editor’s Pick

Tusk

$$ Middle Eastern, Pacific Northwest 2448 E Burnside St

A farm-fresh Mideast remix beckons Portland into the light.

Editor’s Pick

Bunk Sandwiches

$ Sandwiches Multiple Locations

Bunk co-owners Tommy Habetz and Nick Wood package outsized flavor between two slices of bread, from a rousing pork belly Cubano to a defining Oregon albacore...

Editor’s Pick

Pizza Jerk

$$ Pizza 5028 NE 42nd Ave

In a former neighborhood bar on the edge of Cully, Bunk Sandwiches’ Tommy Habetz has remixed the family pizza parlor for a new generation—punk rock, Sichuan ...

SuperBite

$$$ Modern, New American 527 SW 12th Ave

Star chefs Greg Denton and Gabi Quiñónez Denton’s downtown dining room turns a spotlight on wild microplates.

Editor’s Pick

Ox

$$$ Latin American, Steakhouse 2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton’s meaty love story is told over flames erupting from a hand-cranked grill. Don’t miss their Uruguayan beef rib eye ...

Editor’s Pick

Mae

$$$ Breakfast / Brunch, Pop-Up, Southern 5027 NE 42nd Ave

Maya Lovelace transplants a new vision of Southern comfort.

Film

Portland Black Film Festival

$9 Hollywood Theatre

Pam Grier—Foxy Brown herself—headlines the fest, appearing at a 35 mm screening of 1973’s Coffy, in which she plays a vigilante nurse who hunts drug dealers....

Theater

Pep Talk

$20–30 CoHo Theatre

Ready to get off the bench? Part theater, part rally, Hand2Mouth's show finds a quartet of performers playing enthusiastic coaches who really! believe! in! you!

Related Content

First Thursday

Turn Your Protest Sign into Art in a New Portland Gallery Show

02/01/2017 By Fiona McCann

PHOTOGRAPHY

What Does Childhood Look Like as It Passes?

06/09/2016 By Fiona McCann

Slideshow

Swanson's Dazzling Portfolio

03/13/2013

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 6–19

02/06/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

Zwickelmania, a Star-Studded “Not My President’s Day” Block Party, and More Portland Food Events

11:11am By Elise Herron

First Look

First Look: Güero's New Brick-and-Mortar

02/13/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Brunch

6 Classic Brunch Spots Every Portlander Must Know

02/13/2017 Videography by Sika Stanton By Portland Monthly Staff

Comfort Food

8 Portland Comfort Food Classics to Devour Right Now

02/09/2017 Videography by Sika Stanton By Portland Monthly Staff

First Look

First Look: Nomad.PDX Fires Up the Induction Burners

02/07/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Holiday Eats

Valentine's Day Dining Guide 2017

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

Arts & Culture

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 13–26

02/13/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Film

A Portland Filmmaker's Personal Cold War Connection

02/09/2017 By Jason Buehrer

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Feb 9–12

02/09/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Jason Buehrer, and Lauren Kershner

Love Happenings

Spread the Love: 14 Valentine Events for the 14th

02/08/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Comedy

Bridgetown Announces Initial 2017 Lineup—Plus Bonus Patton Oswalt Show

02/07/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Get Out

How Looking out the Window Can Help You Survive a Concrete World

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 13–26

02/13/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 6–19

02/06/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Architecture

These PSU Architecture Students Traveled the US-Mexico Border to Design a Better Wall

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

Politics

How Trump's Travel Ban Affects Two PSU Students

02/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Travel & Outdoors

Hotels

Downtown Hilton to Be Renamed after Famed Oregon Suffragist

02/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Check-In with Love

Hotel Romance: Nine Overnight Options for Valentine's Day

02/07/2017 By Regan Breeden

Local Seafood

Oregon's Late-Start Crab Season Gets Cracking

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Politics

How Trump's Travel Ban Affects Two PSU Students

02/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Visual Art

This Pendleton Institute Is a Beacon for Native Art

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Style & Shopping

Runway

Portland's Sexiest Lingerie Hits the Runway

12:15pm By Eden Dawn

Runway Show

Fade to Light Returns to Bring Us Joy

02/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Openings

Design Within Reach Opens Its Largest Studio in the Country in Portland

01/31/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Pets: Trophy Case

Five Portland-Made Gifts for Furry Friends

01/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Winning Finds

Exquisitely Crafted Knives to Makeup for Women of Color, February’s Best Local Goods

01/23/2017 By Eden Dawn

History

White Stag Made Portland into a Sports Gear Mecca

01/23/2017 By Zeb Larson

Health & Wellness

Get Out

How Looking out the Window Can Help You Survive a Concrete World

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Fit City

Portland’s Revocycle Is Quietly Revolutionizing Spin Class

02/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Good Eats

Don’t Fear the Fat—Your Body Will Thank You

02/02/2017 By Elise Herron

Read 'Em and Eat

Get Funky with Fermentation Folk Hero Sandor Ellix Katz

02/02/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Mushing

This Is Oregon's Most Epic Dog Sled Race

01/27/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Pets

The Uber of Pet Care: An On-Demand Veterinary Service Comes to Portland

01/26/2017 By Regan Breeden

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

Hotels

Downtown Hilton to Be Renamed after Famed Oregon Suffragist

02/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Architecture

These PSU Architecture Students Traveled the US-Mexico Border to Design a Better Wall

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

Openings

Design Within Reach Opens Its Largest Studio in the Country in Portland

01/31/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Development

These 'Sleeping Pods' Provide Safety and Warmth for Portland’s Homeless

01/26/2017 By Ko Ricker

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

Hotel Watch 2017

Suite Year? Checking In on Portland's New Hotel Boom

01/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner and Ramona DeNies

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters