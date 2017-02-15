Hometown Pride
James Beard Awards 2017: Oregon Dominates NW Semifinalists
The lauded award foundation names 19 Beaver State notables.
The James Beard foundation just dropped its long list of semifinalists for the 2017 award season. Unsurprisingly, Oregon crushed it, beating out last year's record with 19 nominations, 16 of which belong to Portland establishments. Portland earned more nominations in the "Best Chef: Northwest" category than any other city (eight, compared to Seattle's seven).
Some newcomers to the list include two of Portland Monthly’s 2016 Restaurants of the Year, Han Oak for “Best New Restaurant” and Mae's Maya Lovelace for “Rising Star Chef of the Year.” A long-deserved call-out spotlights Castagna restaurateur Monique Siu for “Outstanding Restaurateur,” known for her co-ownership of Portland’s most mythical restaurant, Zefiro, and for shepherding talents Kevin Gibson, Matthew Lightner, and Justin Woodward (also a nominee) through her Southeast modernist stronghold.
Another sleeper nomination: Ha VL’s matriarch of Vietnamese soup, Ha (Christina) Luu for “Best Chef Northwest.”
Check back on March 15, when the finalists are announced ahead of the May 1 award ceremony.
Best Chef: Northwest
Jose Chesa, Ataula
Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton, Ox
Ha (Christina) Luu, Ha VL
Joshua McFadden, Ava Gene’s
Katy Millard, Coquine
Sarah Pliner, Aviary
Ryan Roadhouse, Nodoguro
Justin Woodward, Castagna
Best New Restaurant
Outstanding Baker
Ken Forkish, Ken’s Artisan Bakery
Outstanding Bar Program
Outstanding Chef
Gabriel Rucker, Le Pigeon
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Kristen Murray, Maurice
Outstanding Restaurateur
Monique Siu, Castagna
Outstanding Service
Outstanding Wine Program
Jory at the Allison Inn & Spa
Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional
Greg Lorenz, SakéOne
Steve McCarthy, Clear Creek Distillery
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Maya Lovelace, Mae
