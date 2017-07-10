  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Recipes

Recipes

Make the Shakshuka from Tasty n Sons at Home

And pair it with an awesomely savory, horseradish-hot Bloody Mary.

By Benjamin Tepler 7/10/2017 at 4:04pm Published in the August 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

0817 eat savor shakshuka fonky4

Tasty's faithful rendition of Israeli shakshuka

Image: Courtesy David Reamer

Portland worships brunch as though it were a centuries-old mandate. But one could argue the meal’s golden age didn’t really dawn until 2010, with Tasty n Sons, the second restaurant from Toro Bravo chef-owner John Gorham and one of the first places in the city to take local breakfast beyond its Benedict and pancake-stacked roots. Gorham, whose ever-expanding empire now includes downtown’s Tasty n Alder, plus Mediterranean spots and a “gastronomic society/test kitchen,” describes Tasty n Sons as being the “new American diner,” a globe-trotting menu with a dish for any craving. Chocolate potato doughnuts? No problem. Burmese red pork stew? Of course. Boudin blanc omelet? Don’t forget the truffle cheese.

In the just-out Hello! My Name Is Tasty cookbook, Gorham and local food writer Liz Crain memorialize the restaurant’s coveted brunch recipes, which still inspire hourlong waits, even midweek. Chief among them, Tasty’s faithful rendition of Israeli shakshuka, now a breakfast staple on many brunch menus around the city in part thanks to this recipe: a simple stew of tomatoes and peppers fried in smoky chile oil, cratered with oozy baked eggs. And, because no brunch is complete without one, we’ve included the recipe for Tasty’s awesomely savory, horseradish-hot Bloody Mary.

Tasty n Sons Shakshuka

Serves 6–8

  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for grilling the bread
  • 2 medium sweet onions, julienned (i.e., cut into ⅛-inch-thick matchsticks)
  • 12 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • 1 tbsp piment d’Espelette
  • 1½ tsp smoked paprika
  • 1½ tsp paprika
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 35-oz can whole tomatoes
  • 8 medium red bell peppers, roasted and julienned*
  • 5 medium green bell peppers, roasted and julienned
  • Salt and ground black pepper
  • 6 to 8 large eggs
  • 1 loaf rustic bread, sliced into ½-inch-thick slices

* Roast bell peppers under a broiler or over a grill, until blistered and blackened. Remove stems, skins, and seeds.

Sauté and Stew In a large, heavy-bottomed, nonreactive pot over medium heat, add onions and garlic to 1 cup olive oil and sauté 10–12 minutes, or until translucent. Add sugar, spices, and bay leaves and cook about 2 minutes, or until fragrant. Add tomatoes and bell peppers, and simmer slowly, stirring frequently, about 20 minutes or until the stew thickens. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Bake Divide mixture evenly among six to eight shallow ovenproof containers (like a 6-inch cazuela or ramekin). Make a nest for each egg in the stew, crack the eggs into the hollows, and season with salt and pepper. Place the ramekins in the oven and check every 3–4 minutes with a spoon to see if the whites have set (around 10 minutes). While the shakshuka is baking, drizzle the sliced bread on both sides with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and toast, grill, or bake until the slices are nicely charred. Serve immediately with the shakshuka in the ovenproof containers.

0817 eat savor tasty mary d6i8wu

Tasty's awesomely savory, horseradish-hot Bloody Mary

Image: Courtesy David Reamer

Tasty Mary

Makes 15 cocktails

In a large pitcher, combine a 46 oz can of tomato juice, 1 cup Worcestershire sauce, 3 tbsp prepared horseradish, 2½ tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice, 2 tbsp plus 1 tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice, 1 tbsp plus 2 tsp Sriracha, 1 tsp kosher salt¼ tsp ground black pepper, and ¼ tsp celery salt, and stir well to incorporate. Spread additional celery salt on a small plate. Use a lemon wedge to wet the rims for as many Collins glasses as needed, then dip them into the celery salt to lightly coat. Fill the glasses with ice, pour 1½–2 oz Sobieski vodka into each, top with 3–4 oz of the Bloody mix, and stir. Garnish each with a lemon wedge, celery stick, and any desired pickles, and serve. Bloody mix will keep, refrigerated, for 3 days.

Filed under
Middle Eastern, Tasty n Alder, Cocktail Recipes, John Gorham
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Tasty n Alder

$$$ American, Breakfast / Brunch, Steakhouse 580 SW 12th Ave

The west-side sister restaurant to Tasty n Sons rules brunch, but carves out its own identity with a strong lunch program (the famous radicchio salad include...

Editor’s Pick

Tasty n Sons

$ Breakfast / Brunch, Mediterranean 3808 N Williams Ave, Suite C

At renowned Toro Bravo chef John Gorham’s all-day brunch spot, the food is inspired, and so is the mood. Dishes are served family-style, allowing diners to s...

Related Content

First Look

First Look: Jenn Louis’s Israeli–Focused Ray

03/24/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

West End: Insider Picks

Where West End Insiders Really Eat, Shop, and Play

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eat With Your Eyes

First Look: Rachel’s Ginger Beer Now Open on Hawthorne

11/28/2016 By Benjamin Tepler

Coffee Guide: International Bakeries

Pastries without Borders: 6 Globe-Trotting Portland Bakeries

02/20/2017 By Kelly Clarke, Karen Brooks, and Benjamin Tepler

Eat & Drink

Eat This Now

The Secret Find at Stacked Sandwiches? Salad

07/10/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Eat Here Now

Portland's Top Pop-Up Restaurants of Summer 2017

07/10/2017 By Benjamin Tepler and Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

15 Portland Seafood Spots Worth a Deep Dive

07/10/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Word of Mouth

Meet Mio Asaka, the Farmers Market's Queen of Tarts

07/10/2017 By Karen Brooks

Recipes

Make the Shakshuka from Tasty n Sons at Home

07/10/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Restaurant Review

Güero and Chalino Riff On Mexican Cuisine—with Unexpected Results

07/10/2017 By Karen Brooks

Arts & Culture

The Essentials

12 Portland Shows, Events, and Pure-Genius Things to Know This August

07/10/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Fiona McCann

Music

Three Years In, Portland Indie Hip-Hop Label Eyrst Heats Up

07/10/2017 By Fiona McCann

Visual Art

Longtime Graphic Designer Ellen McFadden Goes Big on Canvas

07/10/2017 By Emma Mannheimer

Summer Reads

Summer Reading 2017: Fresh Short Stories and Poems from Top Portland Writers

07/10/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann

Summer Reads 2017

Summer Reading 2017: 3 New Poems by Top Portland Poets

07/10/2017 By Trevino L. Brings Plenty, Hajara Quinn, and Cindy Williams Gutiérrez

Summer Reads 2017

The Flame: A Short Story by Karen Munro

07/10/2017 By Karen Munro

News & City Life

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Summer Reads

Summer Reading 2017: Fresh Short Stories and Poems from Top Portland Writers

07/10/2017 Edited by Fiona McCann

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Sports

Meet the Portland Coach Breaking Down Barriers on the Soccer Pitch

07/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Pear of Kings

Harry & David Pears Are Picked in August and Taste Perfect in November. How?

07/10/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Travel & Outdoors

The Shakedown

Is Camping Really So Great? The Pros and Cons

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Beaches

The Insider's Guide to the Oregon Coast

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

History

This Sand Is Our Sand: Why Oregon's Beaches Belong to Everyone

07/10/2017 By Brent Walth

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Best Beaches: Dream Trek

The Ultimate Oregon Coast Road Trip: 5 Idyllic Destinations

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Best Beaches: Ocean's 10

10 Essential Oregon Beaches, North to South

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Style & Shopping

Style

Take a Peek at Portland's Best Eyewear

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Fizzy Cold Brew to Perfect Picnic Blankets, the Best Local Stuff for a Lazy River Day

07/10/2017 By Eden Dawn

Music

Perfume Genius Talks Fashion, Feminine Energy, and Touring Under Trump

07/06/2017 By Eden Dawn

Lookbook

EcoVibe's Lookbook Shows Off a Brand-New Plus Size Line

07/05/2017 By Rachel Wilson

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Happenings

Fashion and Food Come Together to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

06/27/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists

Portland’s Top Dentists 2017

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Long Story Short

'Unlikely Hiker' Jenny Bruso Blasts Open the Idea of Who Belongs in the Wilderness

07/10/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Sports

Meet the Portland Coach Breaking Down Barriers on the Soccer Pitch

07/10/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Body Talk

We Asked Portland Doctors to Tackle Five Summer Safety Myths

07/10/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Restaurant Openings

Homegrown Smoker Opens Vegan Barbecue Restaurant in St. Johns

07/07/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Get Out

The Insider’s Guide to Hiking, Camping, and Rafting in Oregon

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

Bars & Nightlife

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Design

3 Portland Swimming Pools to Drool Over

07/10/2017 By Marty Patail

Design

How a Portland Company Helped Brand a Sweet New Tokyo Hotel

07/10/2017 By Zach Dundas

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

06/30/2017 Edited by Eden Dawn

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

06/30/2017 By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

06/30/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

06/30/2017 Edited by Ramona DeNies

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe