  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Restaurant Reviews

Summer Sweets

Is Gregory Gourdet Making the Desserts of Summer?

The Departure chef unleashes a gothy coconut ash sundae stunner, and readies an ice cream cone lineup for sunny day domination.

By Kelly Clarke 6/19/2017 at 12:50pm

Dep desserts 2 ufhwwg

Departure's new coconut ash pudding, inspired by old school Thai desserts and Portland coffee culture.

Image: Courtesy Departure Portland

Top Chef favorite Gregory Gourdet gets a lot of buzz for his Instagram-friendly style and his (often alt-diet friendly) fresh, pan-Asian dinner fare at sky-high local hotel spot Departure. But anybody who has followed the lanky chef for a few years knows his real superpower: dessert.

An ice cream obsessive with an insatiable sweet tooth, the chef’s yen for unexpected textures and tropical flavors (chiles included) has long been on display on Departure’s underrated dessert menu as well as with his many restaurant collaborations. This is the dude who gave us one of Salt & Straw’s very best flavors, ever: coconut milk studded with cashew brittle, pandan, and spicy pineapple. (He likes to remind people it was also the ice cream shop's first vegan flavor.)

Now, Gourdet’s sweets are elbowing their way into the spotlight. The chef’s new summer dessert menu encapsulates all his best habits, crowned with his inky black, coffee ice cream-topped, Thai-inspired coconut ash pudding—and luxe, house-made ice cream cone service starting July 1.

First up, that coconut ash pudding, which is already making a play for the Dessert of the Summer*. It’s not really pudding as we know it. It’s more a layered sundae, anchored by a tarry ooze made from rice flour, coconut sugar, and a powder extracted from the burnt husks of coconuts. Coconut ash is having a bit of a moment right now, with social media aflutter with photos of rolls oozing with black goo and tall, swirled cones of gothy ice cream. But Gourdet’s bowl is no gimmick.

Criminally creamy house ice cream, made with Stumptown coffee and coconut milk (and what tastes like a thousand eggs) tops the pudding while a snowfall of coconut ice crowns the whole bowl, fluffy and light, dissolving on the tongue with each bite. Keep excavating to reveal midnight boulders of baked coconut ash brownie croutons, whiskey-caramel sauce, crackly bits of puffed rice, and ribbons of toasted coconut. 

If you want to get real trashy about it, the dessert tastes a bit like a Hawaiian Tropic suntan lotion-spritzed coffee-Oreo Blizzard. But way better. Every spoonful feels like a deeply satisfying mix of summertime nostalgia and travelogue discovery.

“I’m obsessed with coconuts, obviously,” explains Gourdet, who was inspired by Michelin-starred Bangkok restaurant Nahm’s more traditional take on Thai coconut ash pudding a few years ago. “I was blown away. It’s jet black, so striking, and the flavor is something I’ve never had before. I wanted to put our touch [on the dish] and I started thinking of summer iced coffees and coconut shave ice. It just really, really came together.” Bonus: The pudding is vegan. You can swap out Departure’s fermented rice coconut ice cream for the coffee scoop if you want a fully vegan version of the dessert.

Dep desserts 9 ltzcer

Departure's Frozen Strawberry Mousse with pickled rhubarb, and Thai basil.

Image: Courtesy Departure Portland

The rest of Departure’s current dessert menu is a vivid treat as well, straddling the line between modernist compositions and fanciful flavor bombs over and over again. Standouts include domes of juicy, feather-light frozen and brûléed strawberry mousse surrounded by a salad of pickled rhubarb and strawberries “dried then marinated in Pok Pok Som, basil and strawberry leather and dust.” There's also a plate of carrot sorbet orbs adorned with tiny, glistening cubes of cooked carrot and pineapple, which tastes a bit like carrot cake, orange sherbet, and sunshine.

While dish ideas are clearly Gourdet originals, the busy chef developed many of his signature dessert methods (dairy-free ice cream to gluten-free flour blends) with Departure’s former pastry lead Erin Koroll, who now runs the pastry program in Departure: Denver. His new Portland pastry chef is Andrea Eubanks. “She makes the things in my head a delicious reality,” he explains. I have no pastry background whatsoever besides my relationships with pastry chefs and a huge sweet tooth. It’s all about contrast for me. I design desserts the same way I do a salad: Something creamy, something crunchy…it’s about textures and different flavors and different colors as well—you eat with your eyes.”

Departure ice cream cone xhdege

A sneak peek of Departure's house ice cream cone program, debuting July 1. Koji (fermented rice) and coconut milk ice cream with marionberry sauce, pickled dried strawberries, and freeze dried strawberries. Cone garnished with flowers from Departure's rooftop garden and gold leaf, olive oil, and sea salt. 

Image: Courtesy Departure Portland

The restaurant’s new ice cream service is a culmination of months of group kitchen R&D. Starting July 1, you’ll be able to walk right up to Departure’s bar and order two rotating ice cream flavors daily—fermented rice and coconut with berries to roasted banana caramel with miso powder and brownie crumbs—scooped into house gluten-free waffle cones. Throw in a cocktail order, and then lick and sip the afternoon away on the restaurant’s deck, which boasts a near panoramic view of Portland. Gourdet is aiming for $6-$8 a cone, depending on the toppings. “We’re working on pea flower Magic Shell too,” says the chef with his trademark nervous giggle. “It’s periwinkle.”

Now…will the chef please just open his own dessert bar already? “I have a lot on my plate,” he giggles again. “But it’s definitely something on my mind.”

*PSA: I know a tag like the “Dessert of Summer” is pretty silly and contentious, but really, this sucker is great and you should go eat it. That said, it would be just terrible if you shared your own submissions for Portland’s best summer dessert in comments and, in the name of journalism, I was forced to eat them in the next few weeks and report back… just terrible.

Filed under
Gregory Gourdet, Departure, Ice Cream, Vegan, Dessert, Gluten Free
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Departure Restaurant & Lounge

$$$ Asian, Vegan, Vegetarian 525 SW Morrison St

When New York high-end kitchen vet Gregory Gourdet took over the Nines hotel’s astro-sleek 15th-floor restaurant in 2010, it was better known for its bridge-...

Related Content

PORTLAND RESTAURANTS

Ranking Salt & Straw's Best (and Worst) Flavors Ever

07/11/2014 By Karen Brooks

FEATURE

The Voracious Appetites of Chef Gregory Gourdet

03/22/2013 By Kelly Clarke

INTERVIEW

The Top Chef Exit Interview: Gregory Gourdet

02/12/2015 By Benjamin Tepler

Slideshow

Slide Show: Vegan Iron Chef's Mac and Cheese Madness

11/20/2014

Eat & Drink

Summer Sweets

Is Gregory Gourdet Making the Desserts of Summer?

12:50pm By Kelly Clarke

News to Chew

Vitaly Paley Serves Giant Pizzas, Zilla Sake Expands, and More PDX Food News

12:26pm By Benjamin Tepler

Food Event Spotlight

Stakes Are High at the 17th Annual Wild About Game Competition

06/14/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Summer Eats

Ox Box Gives You a Chimichurri-Slathered Excuse for a Long Lunch

06/13/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eat Here Now

Where to Eat This Week: June 13–20

06/13/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Dining Guide

13 Portland Restaurants for Serious Beer Drinkers

06/12/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Culture

Healthy Events

A Local Doctor Shares the Stories of Homeless and Impoverished Portlanders

06/15/2017 By Bryanna Briley

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 15–18

06/15/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Meagan Nolan, and Anyi Wong-Lifton

HAPPENINGS

Fill Your Heart With Pride

06/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Travel News

A New Portland Digital Travel Magazine for—and by—Women of Color

06/12/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

The Essentials

From Boone Howard to a New Graphic Memoir by Nicole Georges, July's Pop Culture Hot List

06/12/2017 By Fiona McCann

Comedy

Portland Gets Its First-Ever Queer Comedy Festival

06/12/2017 By Lisa Dunn

News & City Life

Light a Fire 2017

DEADLINE EXTENDED: Nominate Portland's Best Nonprofits and Volunteers Now!

06/16/2017 By Marty Patail

Travel News

A New Portland Digital Travel Magazine for—and by—Women of Color

06/12/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

The Shakedown

What's the Deal with Portland Summer?

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Ideas & Innovations 2017

From Tech to Sustainability to Business, 11 Big Ideas from Portland Innovators

06/12/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

Ideas & Innovations 2017: Social Entrepreneurs

4 Big Ideas Making Portland a Better City Right Now

06/12/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Zach Dundas

Ideas & Innovations 2017: Tech for Good

3 Portland Projects Using Tech for Good

06/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Travel & Outdoors

Architecture

Domaine Serene's Massive Dundee Hills "Clubhouse" is an Old World Marvel

06/16/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Hotels

Soon, You Can Check into These Six New Hotels Outside Town

06/15/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Travel News

A New Portland Digital Travel Magazine for—and by—Women of Color

06/12/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Dispatch

Yes, Portland Has a Surf Scene—and It's on the Rise

06/12/2017 By Rick Albano

PDX Index

The Numbers on the Cowlitz Tribe's Giant Ilani Casino Resort

06/12/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Travel

Alaska Launches 5 New Flights from PDX

06/12/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Style & Shopping

HAPPENINGS

Forget High School: Head to an Epic Adult Prom This Week for Charity

6:12pm By Eden Dawn

HAPPENINGS

Fill Your Heart With Pride

06/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Ideas & Innovations 2017: On the Watch

Local Watchmaker Vero Scours the World to Make a Portland Timepiece

06/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Winning Finds

From Witchy Rings to a Salsa CSA, July's Best Local Stuff

06/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

A Refugee Saga Shapes a New Portland Shop's Compassionate Ethos

06/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Pop Shopping

5 Things You'll Find at GeekCraft Expo PDX

06/01/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Health & Wellness

Healthy Events

A Local Doctor Shares the Stories of Homeless and Impoverished Portlanders

06/15/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Ideas & Innovations 2017: Necessary, Period

This Portland Nonprofit Leads the Menstrual Movement

06/12/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Dispatch

Yes, Portland Has a Surf Scene—and It's on the Rise

06/12/2017 By Rick Albano

Gardening

Make Little Thumbs Green with New Seed Kits for Kids

06/06/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Pizza Party

Portland’s New Plant-Based Pizzeria Now Open

06/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Free Events

20 Completely FREE Things to Do in Portland This Summer

06/01/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Bars & Nightlife

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Home & Real Estate

Architecture

Domaine Serene's Massive Dundee Hills "Clubhouse" is an Old World Marvel

06/16/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Hotels

Soon, You Can Check into These Six New Hotels Outside Town

06/15/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Ideas & Innovations 2017: Social Entrepreneurs

4 Big Ideas Making Portland a Better City Right Now

06/12/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Zach Dundas

Ideas & Innovations 2017: On the Watch

Local Watchmaker Vero Scours the World to Make a Portland Timepiece

06/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Habitat

A Portland House from the Shaggy '70s Gets a Modern Look

06/12/2017 By Amara Holstein

Sports

Providence Park Is About to Get a Major Expansion

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe