  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food News

Gregory Gourdet Flies Solo at 7th Annual Summer’s End Vegan Dinner

Tickets are now available for the six-course meal, taking place October 4.

By Molly Woodstock 9/12/2017 at 10:47am

Gregory in kitchen1.johnvalls 2 2 mreho3

Departure's Chef Gregory Gourdet has hosted an annual vegan dinner for the last seven years.

Image: John Valls

In September 2011, Departure chef Gregory Gourdet teamed up with plant-based eateries Blossoming Lotus and Petunia’s Pies & Pastries to throw a five-course feast showcasing the region’s best late summer produce. “My greatest fondness and attraction to the vegan lifestyle is that it makes you think outside the box,” Gourdet explained back in 2011—before a stint on Top Chef transformed him into one of Portland’s biggest celebrity chefs. “It is so different, and everything is so natural, healthy and very delicious.”

The event was a hit, and Departure has hosted a Summer’s End Vegan Dinner every year since, often collaborating with veggie-loving chefs from (now-defunct) Portobello, Blossoming Lotus, Ava Gene’s, and food blog Wicked Healthy Foods to craft the perfect plant-based dishes. This year, however, Gourdet and his team are taking on the dinner alone. 

“We have done it solo once before," Gourdet explains. “This year, we have chosen to do it solo because we have done a lot of work with vegetables, from utilizing our rooftop garden to our weekly collaborations with the Zenger Farm chef box. Each weekend this summer, we got a mystery box of hyper seasonal veg and created five dishes from them for our specials card.”

The sprawling six-course menu promises traditional dishes with unorthodox twists—expect warm cornbread smeared with chili-laced maple coconut butter; green salad with “a sour pine nut dressing funked up with vegan fish sauce;” and tartare made from butternut squash, beets, and seaweed. A charcuterie plate will show off several types of fermentation, with bites like spicy fermented Brussels sprouts and “celeriac pastrami.” And it’s never too early to get excited about dessert: pumpkin custard served with caramel apple ice cream and warm coconut milk.

The 2017 Summer’s End Vegan Dinner is scheduled for Wednesday, October 4, at 6 p.m. Seats are $86 per person, including tip, and can be reserved by calling Departure at 503-802-5370.

And psst: want to pull a Gourdet in your own kitchen? We've got his recipe for a late-summer salad that can be modified for vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores alike.

Filed under
Vegan, Gregory Gourdet, Departure
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Ava Gene's

$$$ Italian 3377 SE Division St

In the neighborhood that birthed Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Duane Sorenson’s ode to Italy, Brooklyn, and the People’s Republic of Portland swings like an ind...

Editor’s Pick

Petunia’s Pies and Pastries

$ Bakery, Gluten-Free, Vegan 610 SW 12th Ave

Lisa Clark has wooed legions of farmers market shoppers with her decadent gluten-free and vegan Peanut Butter Crispy Bars, Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Whoopie Pie...

Blossoming Lotus

$$ Vegetarian 1713 NE 15th Ave

Come find your inner peace at this vegan fusion cafe on NE 15th Ave, serving freshly made organic vegan cuisine with plenty of gluten-free options.

Editor’s Pick

Departure Restaurant & Lounge

$$$ Asian, Vegan, Vegetarian 525 SW Morrison St

When New York high-end kitchen vet Gregory Gourdet took over the Nines hotel’s astro-sleek 15th-floor restaurant in 2010, it was better known for its bridge-...

Related Content

Recipes

Vegan? Carnivore? Gregory Gourdet's Summer Salad Satisfies All Eaters

08/14/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

LIGHT A FIRE

Keeping Us Healthy: Zenger Farm

10/23/2014 By Randy Gragg

INTERVIEW

The Top Chef Exit Interview: Gregory Gourdet

02/12/2015 By Benjamin Tepler

FOOD AND DRINK EVENTS

Summer’s End Vegan Dinner at Departure

08/29/2011 By Allison Jones

Eat & Drink

Food News

Gregory Gourdet Flies Solo at 7th Annual Summer’s End Vegan Dinner

10:47am By Molly Woodstock

Food News

Salt & Straw Made a Portland Airport–Flavored Ice Cream

09/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Food News

New Portland Pop-Up Dinner Series Celebrates Black Artists

09/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

Here’s Where to Eat, Drink, and Donate to Support Eagle Creek Fire Relief Efforts

09/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

Help Hurricane Harvey Survivors by Eating at These 24 Portland Restaurants This Friday

09/05/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Everyday Activism

Help Hurricane Harvey Survivors at These Portland Fundraising Events

08/31/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Arts & Culture

Style Spotlight

Local Photographer Holly Andres Survives a 43-Day Fashion Road Trip for New York Magazine

12:19pm By Eden Dawn

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Sept 7–10

09/07/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Anyi Wong-Lifton, and Fiona McCann

Food News

New Portland Pop-Up Dinner Series Celebrates Black Artists

09/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

Here’s Where to Eat, Drink, and Donate to Support Eagle Creek Fire Relief Efforts

09/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Molly Woodstock

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Aug 31–Sept 3

08/31/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Poetry

Samiya Bashir Will Smash Your Definition of Poetry at TBA

08/31/2017 By Bryanna Briley

News & City Life

Wildfires

Beyond Eagle Creek: So Much Fire, So Close to Home

09/08/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Wildfires

Oregon's on Fire. Where's the Supertanker?

09/07/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Everyday Activism

How You Can Help Rebuild the Gorge (and Not Make Things Worse)

09/07/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eagle Creek Fire

As the Columbia Gorge Burns, Reflecting on What This Place Means to Us

09/07/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

News

Senator Ron Wyden Has Been Trying to Fix Wildfire Funding Since 2013

09/07/2017 By Marty Patail

Everyday Activism

Here’s Where to Eat, Drink, and Donate to Support Eagle Creek Fire Relief Efforts

09/06/2017 By Kelly Clarke and Molly Woodstock

Travel & Outdoors

Fire Lookouts

Washington's Heybrook Lookout Tower Just Reopened and We're in Love

09/11/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Wildfires

Beyond Eagle Creek: So Much Fire, So Close to Home

09/08/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Wildfires

Oregon's on Fire. Where's the Supertanker?

09/07/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Everyday Activism

How You Can Help Rebuild the Gorge (and Not Make Things Worse)

09/07/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eagle Creek Fire

As the Columbia Gorge Burns, Reflecting on What This Place Means to Us

09/07/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

News

Senator Ron Wyden Has Been Trying to Fix Wildfire Funding Since 2013

09/07/2017 By Marty Patail

Style & Shopping

Style Spotlight

Local Photographer Holly Andres Survives a 43-Day Fashion Road Trip for New York Magazine

12:19pm By Eden Dawn

Happenings

September Is Packed to Bursting with Fashion Events

10:33am By Eden Dawn

Fashion News

Did Forever 21 Knock Off Wildfang's Most Famous Shirt?

08/29/2017 By Eden Dawn

Fashion Show

Fade to Light Is Back with 10 Local Designers in One Fun Fashion Show

08/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Tyke Bikes to Gender-Neutral Baby Fashion, the Best Portland Stuff for Kids

08/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

Celebrating 30 Years of Spartacus, Portland's Beloved Adult Store

08/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Food News

Gregory Gourdet Flies Solo at 7th Annual Summer’s End Vegan Dinner

10:47am By Molly Woodstock

Everyday Activism

How You Can Help Rebuild the Gorge (and Not Make Things Worse)

09/07/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eagle Creek Fire

As the Columbia Gorge Burns, Reflecting on What This Place Means to Us

09/07/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Get Outside

This Portland-Based Nonprofit Helps Tots and Parents Hit the Trail

09/07/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Food News

New Portland Pop-Up Dinner Series Celebrates Black Artists

09/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

The Sky Is Falling

The Gorge Is On Fire. Should You Go Outside Today?

09/06/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Beer

Meet Portland's Self-Proclaimed Lady Brewer Girl Gang

08/14/2017 By Katie Vaughan

Division/Clinton: Insider Picks

Where Division/Clinton Insiders Really Eat, Drink, and Play

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Division/Clinton: Food & Drink

25+ Great Spots to Eat & Drink in Portland's Division/Clinton Neighborhood

08/08/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Best Beaches: Beer

Oregon's New Coastal Ale Trail

07/10/2017 By Ramona DeNies

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

06/30/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Home & Real Estate

Parks

Happy 100th Birthday, International Rose Test Garden!

08/22/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Rachel Wilson

Architecture

Kengo Kuma's New Portland-Area Home Is a Straight-Up Stunner

08/14/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

The Great Escapes

Second Homes, Vacation Pads, & Getaways: 10 Ways to Dream of a Little Shack on the Side

08/14/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

The Great Escapes: How-To

Want to Rent Your Vacation Home? Your Extra Bedroom? Your Hand-Built Treehouse?

08/14/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

The Great Escapes: Hunt & Gather

So, You Want to Buy a Second Home

08/14/2017 By Bryanna Briley

The Great Escapes: Round Out Your World

How a Humble Oregon Woodsman Conquered the Yurt Market

08/14/2017 By Zach Dundas

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe